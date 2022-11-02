Virginia woman who entered Nancy Pelosi’s office during Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty

A Gloucester woman who admitted to hanging out and taking selfies in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot pleaded guilty this week to a misdemeanor charge.

Melody Steele-Smith, 59, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to entering and remaining in a restricted building, court records show. The crime carries a maximum penalty of up to a year in jail and a $100,000 fine. Sentencing was set for April 4.

Four other charges — including a felony count of obstructing an official proceeding — were dropped in exchange for her plea.

No sentencing promises were made in the deal, court records show. Sentencing guidelines, which recommend a punishment based on a defendant’s history and the crime they’re convicted of, are expected to recommend a term of no more than six months, the records said.

Steele-Smith was arrested at her home two weeks after the riots and has been free on bond since then. She has no prior criminal record.

According to a statement of offense filed in her case, Steele-Smith drove to Washington, D.C. with three friends to attend a rally where former President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak. The group arrived late, however, and joined a crowd of people marching to the Capitol.

Surveillance video captured Steele-Smith walking into the building and through multiple hallways before eventually ending up in Pelosi’s office, the court document said.

She encountered tear gas along the way, and was shot in the ankle with a rubber bullet by a law enforcement officer, the document said. It was estimated that she was in the building for about 45 minutes and in Pelosi’s office for about 5 minutes.

Steele-Smith posted photos from her time there on her Facebook page but later deleted them, the document said. One of her relatives tipped FBI agents to her involvement in the incident, according to a charging document.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com