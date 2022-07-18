Virginia woman fatally stabbed by husband inside home, suspect fled: police

A Virginia woman was stabbed and killed in her home by her husband on Sunday, and the suspect is on the loose, police said.

Fairfax County Police responded to a call saying someone was stabbed inside a home in Springfield shortly after noon. Officers arrived at the home and confirmed there was a woman inside who had been stabbed to death.

A knife covered in what appeared to be blood was spotted near the woman's body.

Officers at the scene learned that the suspected killer, identified as Jose Hernandez Mejia, had told a family member that he had fatally stabbed his wife, Fox 5 DC reported.

NASCAR STAR BOBBY EAST STABBING: ALLEGED KILLER TRENT WILLIAM MILLSAP HAD OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT

The family member had showed up to the home. Soon after, the suspect gave the family member some personal belongings before fleeing the scene.

He left in a 2016 black Honda HRV, according to investigators.

INDIANA SHOPPING MALL SHOOTER SHOT DEAD BY ARMED ‘GOOD SAMARITAN,’ POLICE SAY

A knife covered in what appeared to be blood was spotted near the woman's body. Eric Baradat/ AFP/ Getty Images

Police said they had issued a warrant for second degree murder. Investigators have made contact with the suspect, and had been engaged in negotiations with him in an effort to persuade him to turn himself in.

"He asked his family member to come to the scene, and explained to his family member that he had just stabbed his wife," Lt. Dan Spital, of the Fairfax County Police Department's Public Affairs Bureau told reporters. "We were under the impression that he was going to turn himself in. However, that has not happened."

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, according to police. Residents are urged not to approach him.

The couple had four children, and authorities say they are all safe.