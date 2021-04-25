A Virginia woman was fired from her job after she was caught on video telling a Black neighbor she's 'not the right color'

Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
screen grab
Screenshot from video. Dametre Burroughs/ Facebook

A Virginia woman who made racist remarks at her Black neighbor was fired by her employer, according to local newspaper The Progress-Index.

Video posted online shows the heated verbal exchange and shows the woman in front of her neighbor's Colonial Heights, Virginia home, telling her that she's "not the right color, honey."

In the video, the neighbor can be heard repeating, "I'm an n-----?"

"Yes, you are," the woman, who is white, responded.

The end of the video shows the woman wearing a name tag which appears to be a work badge that reads: "Hilary."

According to The Progress-Index, the cause of the confrontation is unknown. However, the neighbor, Laquetta Good, told Daily Mail that it stemmed from an issue between their children.

"'I feel like a prisoner in my own home," Good, told Daily Mail. "'She has called me many names before but to hear her being racist, that really shocked me."

The woman worked at Chesterfield Food Bank and was terminated from her job, the newspaper reported. The food bank's CEO, Kim Hill, told The Progress-Index that the incident is a "sad and an unfortunate situation."

"We, here at the CFB, are broken-hearted to view this conduct as it goes directly against our values and beliefs," Hill, wrote in a statement Friday." We are honored to serve everyone in need with dignity & integrity."

"In response to this situation, we have terminated this employee," Hill continued. "We remain committed to creating and providing a positive, uplifting, and encouraging environment for our staff, volunteers, and clients."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 'We Only Have One Colored in Our Town': Court Rules Michigan Bar Can Be Sued by Beaten Black Man After No One Called Police

    A lot of white people would have us believe we live in a post-racial America. They’ll tell you that it’s actually the narrative around systemic racism that is dividing this country because they’re too obtuse and cowardly to deal with the truth—that this nation has always been divided, and for good reason as far as Black folks are concerned. The fact is, presently and throughout American history, traditional America—which is essentially white conservative America—has been a dangerous place for Black people to live in.

  • Christie Brinkley, 67, explains why she posts swimsuit photos: 'If you’ve got great legs, show them'

    The supermodel sees no reason to stop posting swimsuit photos, no matter her age.

  • AdZagline

    What an Online College Degree Should Cost in 2019

    This site allows you to compare different online colleges and compare tuition rates, see which degrees are offered, and so much more. Search ads now.

  • Airline bans Alaska state senator for violating mask rules

    Alaska Airlines has banned an Alaska state senator for refusing to follow mask requirements. “We have notified Senator Lora Reinbold that she is not permitted to fly with us for her continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy,” spokesman Tim Thompson told the Anchorage Daily News on Saturday, adding that the suspension was effective immediately. Reinbold, a Republican of Eagle River, said she had not been notified of a ban and that she hoped to be on an Alaska Airlines flight in the near future.

  • 68-Year-Old Black Woman Sues NC Police After They Pulled her by her Hair and Allegedly Dislocated her Shoulder During Traffic Stop

    At this point, I’m convinced that cops can’t wait for an excuse to go berserk on Black people. And we’ve seen report after report after report that indicates that among cops’ favorite excuses to go way overboard in their uses of force are anything they perceive as a car chase.

  • Minutes before Trump departed office, a mysterious Florida company reportedly took over a slice of the Pentagon's internet space

    During the transition between the Trump and Biden administrations, a firm identified as Global Resource Systems LLC accumulated Pentagon-owned internet

  • AdWesley Financial Group

    We're Serious about Canceling Timeshare. Are You?

    Thousands of Timeshare owners are seeking to cancel Timeshare. It all starts with this free Timeshare Exit Kit. Take the first step - Get a kit today!

  • Central Michigan QB John Keller shot, hospitalized in serious condition

    John Keller and another student were shot early Saturday morning at an apartment complex near campus, and taken to local hospitals.

  • A book published almost 25 years ago predicted that the 'Next New Deal' would follow a period of great social unrest in 2020 - and that millennials would take the reins after decades of boomer rule

    In 1997, "The Fourth Turning" predicted that a "Gray Champion" saintly warrior figure would usher in an economic restructuring after chaos in 2020.

  • ARCA driver placed on ventilator after fiery Talladega crash

    Derrick Lancaster's car burst into flames after it hit the wall during Saturday's race. His wife said he should be off the ventilator in the next couple days.

  • AdYahoo Search

    Online Medical Billing Coding Degrees in Ashburn

    Get the best information at your fingertips, here. Yahoo Search provides quick and efficient solutions for all your needs.

  • Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID shot

    Israel's Health Ministry said on Sunday it is examining a small number of cases of heart inflammation in people who had received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, though it has not yet drawn any conclusions. Pfizer said it has not observed a higher rate of the condition than would normally be expected in the general population. Israel's pandemic response coordinator, Nachman Ash, said that a preliminary study showed "tens of incidents" of myocarditis occurring among more than 5 million vaccinated people, primarily after the second dose.

  • Tennessee Police Officers Won't be Charged in Shooting Death of Black Teen After Release of Body-Cam Footage

    The Knox County District Attorney’s Office has released police body camera footage and other details regarding the shooting death of 17-year-old Anthony J. Thompson Jr. at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tenn., and it has been determined that the officers involved in the shooting will not face criminal charges. It’s an end to a tragic story that is not likely to leave advocates for police accountability satisfied, many of whom would argue that the new details prove one thing: Anthony would still be alive if cops weren’t so quick to pull the trigger on Black suspects.

  • LeBron James Responds to Ohio Bar Owner Who Won't Show NBA Games Until James is 'Expelled' from League

    An Ohio bar owner has banned NBA games from his establishment until LeBron James has been expelled from the league due to James' recent comments.

  • AdComparisons.org

    Best & Worst Refinance Mortgage Companies In Virginia

    Take advantage of lower mortgage rates & cut your monthly payments. 5 Best Mortgage Refinance of 2021

  • A North Carolina city council fired a man for 'white privilege and entitlement' after he refused to address a Black woman by her professional title

    The man, a volunteer on the zoning commission, refused a Black woman's repeated asks for him to address her as "Dr." instead of "Mrs."

  • India's richest people are fleeing on private jets as the country hits almost 350,000 COVID-19 infections in another daily global record

    Several countries have imposed travel restrictions on visitors from India as it battles a catastrophic second coronavirus wave.

  • Joe Biden abandons pledge to govern for all America as one-term president rushes through laws

    Joe Biden has been accused of abandoning his commitment to governing for all Americans as he rapidly pushes through policy in the face of an increasingly hostile Republican Party. As the president approaches his first 100 days in office, he is pushing for bills on everything from climate change to tax hikes to police reform. But his failure to reconcile with Republicans has even taken some in his own party by surprise. One moderate Democrats close to Mr Biden said he had become too eager to please the Left wing of his own party at the expense of attempting to heal the divide in a post-Trump America. "He has been pushed to the left, there's no question about it," a source close to the US president, who has known him for years, told The Sunday Telegraph. "He's the biggest ever vote getter in history but he's being very deferential to the progressives. It's like he's asking permission from them. He's not treating it like he won the biggest election in history. He should be leading the pack, he should be telling them what to do, and they should be accepting what he tells them."

  • AdVerizon

    Give Mom iPhone 12 Pro.

    iPhone 12 Pro with Verizon 5G. Get one on us when you buy one for her. Eligible on 128GB. With select Unlimited plans. Add'l terms apply.

  • Millions Are Skipping Their Second Doses of COVID Vaccines

    Millions of Americans are not getting the second doses of their COVID-19 vaccines, and their ranks are growing. More than 5 million people, or nearly 8% of those who got a first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, have missed their second doses, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is more than double the rate among people who got inoculated in the first several weeks of the nationwide vaccine campaign. Even as the country wrestles with the problem of millions of people who are wary about getting vaccinated at all, health authorities are confronting an emerging challenge of ensuring that those who do get inoculated are doing so fully. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The reasons vary for why people are missing their second shots. In interviews, some said they feared the side effects, which can include flulike symptoms. Others said they felt that they were sufficiently protected with a single shot. Those attitudes were expected, but another hurdle has been surprisingly prevalent. A number of vaccine providers have canceled second-dose appointments because they ran out of supply or did not have the right brand in stock. Walgreens, one of the biggest vaccine providers, sent some people who got a first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to get their second doses at pharmacies that only had the other vaccine on hand. Several Walgreens customers said in interviews that they scrambled, in some cases with help from pharmacy staff, to find somewhere to get the correct second dose. Others, presumably, simply gave up. From the outset, public health experts worried that it would be difficult to get everyone to return for a second shot three or four weeks after the first dose. It is no surprise that, as vaccines are rolled out more broadly, the numbers of those skipping their second dose have gone up. But the trend is nonetheless troubling some state officials, who are rushing to keep the numbers of partly vaccinated people from swelling. In Arkansas and Illinois, health officials have directed teams to call, text or send letters to people to remind them to get their second shots. In Pennsylvania, officials are trying to ensure that college students can get their second shots after they leave campus for the summer. South Carolina has allocated several thousand doses specifically for people who are overdue for their second shot. Mounting evidence collected in trials and from real-world immunization campaigns points to the peril of people skipping their second doses. Compared with the two-dose regimen, a single shot triggers a weaker immune response and may leave recipients more susceptible to dangerous virus variants. And even though a single dose provides partial protection against COVID, it is not clear how long that protection will last. “I’m very worried, because you need that second dose,” said Dr. Paul Offit, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and a member of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel. The stakes are high because there is only one vaccine authorized in the United States that is given as a single shot. The use of that vaccine, made by Johnson & Johnson, was paused this month after it was linked to a very rare but serious side effect involving blood clotting. Federal health officials on Friday recommended restarting use of the vaccine, but the combination of the safety scare and ongoing production problems is likely to make that vaccine a viable option for fewer people. The CDC’s count of missed second doses is through April 9. It covers only people who got a first Moderna dose by March 7 or a first Pfizer dose by March 14. While millions of people have missed their second shots, the overall rates of follow-through, with some 92% getting fully vaccinated, are strong by historical standards. Roughly three-quarters of adults come back for their second dose of the vaccine that protects against shingles. In some cases, problems with shipments or scheduling may be playing a role in people missing their second doses. Some vaccine providers have had to cancel appointments because they did not receive expected vaccine deliveries. People have also reported having their second-dose appointments canceled or showing up only to find out that there were no doses available of the brand they needed. Some people can be flexible about being rebooked. But that is harder for people who lack access to reliable transportation or who have jobs with strictly scheduled hours, said Elena Cyrus, an infectious disease public health researcher at the University of Central Florida. Walgreens booked some customers for their second appointments at places that did not have the same vaccine that they had received for their initial doses. The company said it fixed the problem in late March. Susan Ruel, 67, was scheduled to get her two vaccine doses at different Walgreens stores in Manhattan. She said she got her first Pfizer dose without incident in February, but when she arrived for her second appointment, she was told that the store only had Moderna doses in stock. A Walgreens pharmacist told Ruel that there was another Walgreens pharmacy less than 2 miles away with Pfizer doses in stock. While Ruel was waiting for the subway to take her there, she got a phone call: That Walgreens store had run out of Pfizer doses, too. Ruel managed to get the Pfizer dose at yet another Walgreens the next day. But she said many people in her situation probably would not have tried so hard. “All you need is hassles like this,” she said. In the Chicago area, for example, pharmacists at two Walgreens locations said the problem was causing headaches. They said that Walgreens’ appointment system was sending each pharmacy anywhere from 10 to 20 customers a week who need a second Pfizer shot, even though both pharmacies stock only the Moderna vaccine. It is not clear how widespread the Walgreens dose-matching problem has been or how many people have missed their second doses because of it. Jim Cohn, a spokesperson for Walgreens, said that the problem affected “a small percentage” of people who had booked their appointments online and that the company contacted them to reschedule “in alignment with our vaccine availability.” He said that nearly 95% of people who got their first shot at Walgreens have also received their second shots from the company. Walgreens has also come under fire for, until recently, scheduling second doses of the Pfizer vaccine four weeks after the first shot, rather than the three-week gap recommended by the CDC. Pharmacists have been besieged by customers complaining, including about their inability to book vaccine appointments online. In other cases, though, access to vaccines is not the sole barrier; people’s attitudes contribute, too. Basith Syed, a 24-year-old consultant in Chicago, nabbed a leftover Moderna vaccine at a Walgreens in mid-February. But when the time came for his second shot, he was busy at work and preparing for his wedding. After the first shot, he had spent two days feeling drained. He did not want to risk a repeat, and he felt confident that a single dose would protect him. “I didn’t really feel the urgency to get that second dose,” Syed said. By early April, his schedule had calmed down a little, and he went looking for a second Moderna shot. But by then, the Walgreens where he had gotten his first shot was only offering Pfizer shots. He could not find slots at other Walgreens stores. Syed is no longer actively looking for a second shot, though he still hopes to eventually get one. The CDC said there is limited data on the vaccine’s effectiveness when shots are separated by more than six weeks, although some countries, including Britain and Canada, are giving shots with a gap of up to three or four months. Syed’s experience is part of a broader shift in Illinois. When vaccines were mostly being given to health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and people older than 65, almost everyone was getting their second shots. In recent weeks, though, the number dipped below 90%, though it has since rebounded slightly, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. In Arkansas, about 84,000 people have missed their second shots, representing 11% of those eligible for those shots, said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the state public health researcher. Workers recently began calling people who are due or overdue for their second shots. College students pose a particular challenge. Many recently became eligible to be vaccinated and are getting their first shots, but they will have left campus by the time they are due for their second doses. In Pennsylvania, health officials have instructed vaccine providers to give second doses to college students even if they did not receive their first doses from that location. Some vaccine providers have put on special clinics for people who need a second dose. In South Carolina, the health system Tidelands Health started a program specifically for people who received their first Pfizer doses more than 23 days earlier but had not been able to find a second shot. The state health department sent the health system 2,340 doses for the effort. Demand has been strong, and Tidelands only has a few hundred doses left. The majority of takers have been people who “were having difficulty navigating all the various scheduling systems and providers,” said Gayle Resetar, the health system’s chief operating officer. In many cases, vaccine providers had canceled second-dose appointments because of bad winter weather. “It was up to the individual to reschedule themselves on a web portal or web platform, and that just became difficult for people,” Resetar said. There are rare cases in which people are supposed to forgo the second shot, such as if they had an allergic reaction after their first shot. Zvi Ish-Shalom, a religious studies professor from Boulder, Colorado, had planned to get fully vaccinated. Then, an hour after his first shot of the Moderna vaccine, he developed a headache that has not gone away more than a month later. There is no way to know for sure whether the vaccine triggered the headache. But after weighing what he saw as the risks and benefits of a second dose, Ish-Shalom reached a decision about how to proceed. “At this point in time, I feel very clear and very comfortable, given all the various elements of this equation, to forgo the second shot,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Dozens of inmates at an Iowa prison were sickened after they were given overdoses of the COVID-19 vaccine

    The inmates were given six times the normal dose of the vaccine, the Department of Corrections told reporters.

  • Baywatch Alum Donna D'Errico, 53, Stuns Fans on Instagram with Youthful Bikini Photo

    Donna D'Errico showed off her tiny frame while modeling an umbrella

  • AdChoose Your Mortgage

    Here's Why You Should Refinance w/ These Companies

    These companies are offering ridiculously low mortgage rates to Americans. You may be surprised what you could qualify for.

  • DOJ Considers Charging Derek Chauvin in 2017 Incident Where he Allegedly Beat Black 14-Year-Old and Knelt on Him for 17 Minutes

    The hits just don’t stop coming for ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. Now that he’s been convicted of murdering George Floyd, the Department of Justice is considering the possibility of charging him in connection to a 2017 incident where the man who knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes also allegedly knelt on a Black teenager for a whopping 17 minutes.

  • Volatile and Vengeful: How Scott Rudin Wielded Power in Show Business

    Scott Rudin has long been one of the most celebrated and powerful producers in Hollywood and, especially, on Broadway — an EGOT who won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and 17 Tony Awards while developing a reputation as one of the vilest bosses in the industry. Respected for his taste and talent — with films like “The Social Network” and “No Country for Old Men” and shows including “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Book of Mormon” — he is also known within the entertainment world for terrorizing underlings, hurling staplers, cellphones, mugs and other improvised projectiles in moments of rage. But the abuse of assistants is just a small part of the way he has wielded his power. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times He has a reputation for being vengeful: After a dispute with an agent over airfare, he allegedly pressured some of the agent’s clients to leave him. He is litigious: He sued an insurance company seeking an enormous payout after he blamed the closing of a musical on the pregnancy of a star, Audra McDonald. And he can be callous: When Rita Wilson, who was starring in one of his plays, told him that she had breast cancer, she said, he lamented that she would need to take time off during Tony voting season. Now, though, the 62-year-old producer is facing a reckoning. An article this month in The Hollywood Reporter detailing his long history of bullying assistants prompted an outcry, leading Rudin to announce that he would step back from “active participation” in his projects on Broadway, in Hollywood and in London’s West End. And in written responses to questions for this article, he said he was “profoundly sorry” for his behavior and revealed that he is resigning from the Broadway League, which is the trade association of producers and theater owners. “I know apologizing is not, by any means, enough,” he said. “In stepping back, I intend to work on my issues and do so fully aware that many will feel that this is too little and too late.” For decades Rudin had largely escaped consequences for his behavior. Established and emerging artists flocked to him, in part because of his appetite for artistically ambitious (and often award-winning) work. But he also benefited from his reputation for ruthlessness: Many of those harmed by his wrath have been afraid of retaliation if they speak out. Even some of his biggest backers say he needs to change. “He’s had a bad temper,” said billionaire David Geffen, who alongside his fellow mogul Barry Diller has been coproducing Rudin’s recent Broadway shows, “and he clearly needs to do anger management or something like that.” The New York Times interviewed dozens of actors, writers, agents, producers, investors and office assistants who have worked with Rudin, examined financial records of his stage shows and reviewed court papers from his many legal disputes. What emerged confirmed much of what was detailed by The Hollywood Reporter and provided a fuller picture of how he used and abused power not only in his offices but also as he alternately cultivated and castigated colleagues at all levels of the entertainment industry. After Rudin’s decades of dominance, his comeuppance — if that is what it is — arrives as the entertainment industry is contemplating a post-pandemic future that many hope will look different from the past. The Rudin employee handbook, distributed to new staffers, outlines strict rules of conduct. “Rude, offensive or outrageous behavior” is verboten. Co-workers must treat one another with “patience, respect and consideration.” Be courteous and helpful. Do not send angry or rude emails. But employees swiftly learned that there was one person to whom those rules did not apply: the boss. Mistakes, real and imagined, sent Rudin into a rage — an incorrect font (he insists on Garamond), a misspelled name, an unwiped conference table. Rudin routinely screamed and swore: “Why are you so stupid?” “You’re a hopeless idiot.” “A clown car is running this office.” “You’re a pathetic loser.” Former employees said he threw things at walls, at windows, at the ground and, occasionally, toward subordinates. His behavior prompted outrage after it was described earlier this month in The Hollywood Reporter. It had also been described, to less effect, in multiple other accounts over the years. Rudin offered both an apology and a bit of pushback to the stories being told about him as a boss. “While I believe some of the stories that have been made public recently are not accurate, I am aware of how inappropriate certain of my behaviors have been and the effects of those behaviors on other people,” he said. “I am not proud of these actions.” At Rudin’s pre-pandemic Times Square offices — which he moved out of last summer — he often holed up in a conference room. Two assistants described a sign on the door: “Turn around. Do not come in. There is nothing here for you.” For some, this was Tinsel Town boot camp, a place to gain irreplaceable insight into the entertainment world. Many former assistants have risen in the Hollywood ranks and credit Scott Rudin Productions with versing them in the ways of the industry. They laud Rudin’s perfectionism, his acumen, instincts — “a golden gut,” said one — and his relentless work ethic. But more than two dozen ex-employees shared memories of colleagues being excoriated: An intern receptionist was fired for moving too slowly to alert maintenance about a flickering ceiling light. A publicist sat quaking as Rudin punched the wall. An employee was fired for falling asleep while working late. Another was kicked out of a car on a highway after mispronouncing a name (the vehicle first pulled to the shoulder). Over a decadeslong career, Rudin built a reputation as a tastemaker admired for his skill at harnessing the talent and the money to present adventurous work too risky for most other commercial producers, often to critical acclaim. In Hollywood, as the industry gravitated toward franchises and reboots, he moved toward indie fare; among his most notable recent films have been “Lady Bird,” “Isle of Dogs” and “Uncut Gems.” On Broadway, he has been the most prolific producer: Over the last 15 years, he has been a lead producer on 36 shows, mostly starry productions of serious plays, but also the megahit “Book of Mormon,” which has grossed a whopping $659 million on Broadway over its decadelong run. He has had a knack for bridging the worlds of theater and film, luring movie stars to Broadway and finding film jobs for stage actors, directors and writers. His productions have starred a who’s who of entertainment, including Denzel Washington, Larry David, Chris Rock, Michelle Williams and Laurie Metcalf. But he has also racked up a long list of people who have had enough. A few actors and writers who worked with Rudin have begun to share stories about his bad behavior. In 2015, Wilson learned she had breast cancer while starring in a Rudin production of David’s play “Fish in the Dark.” When she told Rudin the news, she said, he complained that she would need time off during Tony voting season and asked to see her medical records, while Anna Shapiro, the director, grew upset about having to find a replacement. A few days later, just before the curtains rose, Wilson received a call from her agent, saying her surgeon needed to call the insurance adjuster immediately, per Rudin’s demands. The memory still pains her. “I felt like he was trying to find a way to fire me legally,” Wilson said. Shapiro said she had been trying to be helpful and had immediately apologized when it became clear that she had unintentionally upset Wilson; Rick Miramontez, a spokesperson for Rudin, said that Rudin’s recollection was that Wilson had wanted to open the show and then leave but that he and the director had not wanted her to delay treatment. The lavishly nostalgic 2017 Broadway production of “Hello, Dolly!” was a can’t-miss event: a beloved Bette Midler chewing the scenery in a musical with lots of it. Tickets sold fast — especially for the weeks when Midler was performing — and fetched eye-popping prices, topping out at $998 during a holiday week. Investors in the show were gleeful, as huge advance sales, boffo grosses and top-tier prices suggested a monster hit. But in the end, they made only a tiny profit, and many are now grumbling. “I’ve invested in a bunch of Rudin shows,” said Gabby Hanna, a Cape Cod real estate agent who said she put $50,000 into “Dolly” and made only a $5,000 profit, “and after ‘Dolly,’ I said I would never do it again.” Over the last 15 years, Rudin has raised about $200 million from a variety of investors to finance his stage shows, according to a review of Securities and Exchange Commission filings for each show. But some investors have grown frustrated with his big-spending, low-return track record: Over the last five years, about three-quarters of his Broadway shows have lost money, according to a review of recoupment and closing announcements and discussions with industry leaders. “Dolly” investors said in interviews that they had no way of really understanding why their returns were low — very little financial data was shared with them — but some said they believed Rudin had compensated Midler so generously, spent so heavily on marketing and kept so much for himself that there was little left to share with them. Rudin said suggestions that he spent too much on himself were “not true.” “I have repeatedly (on nearly every show) at various points given up hundreds upon hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees owed to myself to keep shows running,” he said, “and I have spent on top of that millions of my own money keeping shows running.” “Dolly” cost $16 million to put together and ran for 76 weeks, selling 811,203 tickets for a total of $128 million, according to financial filings and the Broadway League. The show’s weekly expenses were high — as much as $1.2 million — and opening night, which included a star-studded party at the New York Public Library, cost $842,000, according to documents filed with the New York state attorney general’s office. Some of the investors are now closely watching litigation between Rudin and SpotCo, a marketing firm that claims in a pending lawsuit that he owes the company $6.3 million. Rudin has made strenuous efforts to prevent people from talking about him — not just through intimidation but also as a prolific user of nondisclosure agreements. Confidentiality agreements reviewed by the Times bar employees from cooperating with interviews about him and prohibit disclosing “any aspect of any activity occurring at, in, or about any home, office, or other property owned, occupied, or used by Scott Rudin or any of his family members.” And a provision in the operating agreement for some of his shows bars investors from making “negative remarks.” In essays this week, two artists who have worked with Rudin, Tavi Gevinson and Michael Chabon, have reflected on not pushing back against what they knew about his behavior. But many of his powerful collaborators have declined to respond to inquiries about him. Among them: actors including Washington, Metcalf and Jennifer Lawrence; directors Wes Anderson, the Coen brothers, Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig and Alex Garland; writers Aaron Sorkin and Lucas Hnath; former studio executive Amy Pascal; and the studios that Rudin has recently been working with, A24 and FX Productions. Still, Rudin’s standing is damaged and his future is in doubt. At stake are a dizzying array of prestige projects, including a revival of “The Music Man” starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster that is supposed to start previews in December. Jackman and Foster have each said, in the wake of Rudin’s announcement, that they were committed to a healthy workplace at “The Music Man” and were pleased that Rudin had stepped away. (Both declined interview requests.) Rudin had many other projects planned before his behavior started to catch up with him. He was developing Broadway revivals of “Our Town” starring Dustin Hoffman, “The Piano Lesson” starring Samuel L. Jackson, and “Death of a Salesman” starring Nathan Lane. He was also planning a dance-focused new show with acclaimed choreographer Justin Peck; a new Adam Guettel musical; and “The Black Clown,” Michael Schachter and Davóne Tines’ musical adaptation of the Langston Hughes poem. The fate of those projects and of several films Rudin had planned to produce is now unclear. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • A mayor who raped a junior staff member in his office continues to run the town from his prison cell

    Georges Tron, the mayor of Draveil, outside Paris, was convicted of the rape and sexual assault of a junior staff member in February.