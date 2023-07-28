A Virginia woman received more than 100 Amazon packages she didn't order, including 1,000 headlamps and 800 glue guns

Cindy Smith with some of the Amazon boxes during an interview with a WUSA reporter. WUSA9/YouTube

Cindy Smith of Virginia received more than 100 Amazon packages she didn't order, WUSA reported.

The boxes contained about 1,000 headlamps, 800 glue guns, and dozens of kids' binoculars.

According to a lawyer, it was likely part of a Chinese vendor's money-saving scheme.

Cindy Smith said she became confused after boxes kept on piling up outside her home in Prince William County, per the local media outlet.

"It's a lot of packages," she told WUSA. "I didn't order them."

Though the packages had Smith's address, they were addressed to a name she didn't recognize — Lixiao Zhang.

Given that she didn't know Zhang, Smith told WUSA that she suspected that might have been the victim of a "brushing" scam.

A brushing scam is a fraudulent scheme where e-commerce sellers send unsolicited packages to people and then post fake positive reviews on their behalf as a way to boost their ratings on Amazon, eBay, or another online marketplace.

But according to WUSA, Smith's incident is more likely linked to a different kind of vendor scheme, one that involves sellers trying to remove unsold merchandise from Amazon fulfillment centers.

WUSA traced the returns packaging labels to 15 fulfillment centers in nine different states, the local media outlet said.

"It all boils down to money," CJ Rosenbaum, a founding partner at the New York law firm Rosenbaum Famularo, said in an interview with WUSA.

Sellers in China who need to get their products out of Amazon warehouses pick random addresses and sent their unwanted products there, he said, adding: "It's just cheaper for them to do so."

Amazon confirmed that Zhang had violated the company's policy and that their account has since been closed, per WUSA.

Smith, who is an environmental science professor, told WUSA that she didn't want the items to end up in a landfill so she drove around town handing them out to anyone who would take them.

"All my neighbors got glue guns or headlamps," she told WUSA. "I gave them to dog shelters, to veterinary clinics. I went to Burger King one day, and I was like, 'I have a gift for you.'"

Amazon did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

