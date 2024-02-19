Virginia woman sentenced for felony drug crime in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A woman from Giles County, Virginia was sentenced for a felony drug crime in Fayette County.

37-year-old Ashley A. Williams, of Pembroke, Virginia, was sentenced to up to fifteen years in prison for the felony offense of possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl with the intent to deliver. She will need to serve a year in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

An officer with the Oak Hill Police Department held a traffic stop while on a patrol on Route 19 on February 9, 2023. When near the car, the officer smelled marijuana, and after searching the car, packaging materials, 4.5 grams of methamphetamine, and 0.2 grams of fentanyl were discovered.

The Oak Hill Police Department investigated the case.

