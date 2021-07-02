Virginia woman's body found in Bailey's Lake

Jul. 2—Authorities located the body of a 30-year-old woman Thursday evening in Bailey's Lake in Virginia.

The woman, Amanda Dawn Bjork, of Virginia, had not been in contact with family since Saturday, according to a news release from the Virginia Police Department. She was reported missing Tuesday.

The Virginia Fire Department and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Rescue Squad launched a water rescue operation Thursday after Bjork's clothes were identified near Bailey's Lake earlier that day.

Also on Thursday, a man told authorities he had observed Bjork swimming in the area Monday evening.

Bjork's body was located around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. There is no evidence of foul play, Virginia police said, and they are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

Family and friends told authorities during the inviestigation that Bjork would often swim at Bailey's Lake, according to the release.

Virginia public works employees, who were working near Bjork's residence, observed her on June 25 wearing a gray tank top, head band and black shorts — the clothes the police department found near the lake.