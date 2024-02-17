Virginia Zoo cautions against ticket scam

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo is cautioning people against falling for a scam offering deeply discounted tickets to visit.

In a social media post Friday, the Virginia Zoo noted a false advertisement circulating that offers people four tickets for $6.95 to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

“Please note THIS IS A SCAM and is not coming from the Virginia Zoo,” it writes. “If you see this ad come across your feed, do not click on any links or input your personal information.”

It asks people to report the ad and the page that posted it to help the Virginia Zoo have the ad taken down.

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, N.C. said it, too, was not offering a discounted ticket bundle for its 50th anniversary.

