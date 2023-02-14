Virginians face terrorism charges years after Pakistan trial

22
MATTHEW BARAKAT
·4 min read

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — It was almost 15 years ago when five young men from northern Virginia left the U.S. to pursue dreams of jihad in Afghanistan, only to find themselves under arrest in Pakistan when their farewell video prompted family members to contact the FBI.

Now, after the five served a decade in a Pakistani prison, U.S. prosecutors are moving forward with plans to put them on trial again for terrorism charges.

At a status hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, however, a judge gave strong indications that she plans to toss out charges against one of the men on grounds that torture and solitary confinement he allegedly endured in Pakistan have rendered him mentally incompetent.

In fact, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema has questioned the utility of bringing charges against any of the five, given the fact that they were convicted and punished already in Pakistan.

“If these men have been prosecuted in Pakistan and served significant periods of incarceration in a Pakistani prison, and now the United States government is trying to charge them for essentially the same conduct in this country, you’ve got to think about whether that makes sense,” Brinkema said during a December status hearing on the case.

The five men — Waqar Khan, Ahmed Minni, Ramy Zamzam, Aman Yemer, and Umar Farooq — originally came to the FBI's attention only after family reported them missing.

In late 2009, the five left the U.S. for Pakistan, leaving behind an 11-minute video espousing the need to engage in holy war to defend Muslim lands under attack. Family members sought to stop them from making the trip once they learned of the plans, reaching out to a Muslim civil rights group, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, and eventually to lawyer Nina Ginsberg and the FBI.

But the five had already made it to Pakistan and began looking for people who could help them get to Afghanistan. They were frequently turned away by those they sought out, according to a recently unsealed FBI affidavit, although one man suggested he could help if one of the five's extended family in Pakistan could vouch for them.

They were arrested in Sargodha, a city in the eastern province of Punjab, on Dec. 9, 2009, about nine days after the FBI learned they left the U.S., according to the affidavit.

Several members of the group admitted to FBI agents that their goal was to fight against American troops if they got to Afghanistan.

The five were charged in Pakistan, where they say they were tortured during their detention — allegations denied by Pakistani authorities. All five were convicted and received 10-year terms.

After serving their sentences, the U.S. government has sought to bring them to the U.S. to face charges here. So far, though, only three of the defendants — Zamzam, Yemer and Minni — have been deported back to the U.S. A fourth remains in Pakistani custody, and a fifth is at large there.

Yemer, who was just 18 when he was arrested and is the youngest of the five, faces serious mental health problems. Ginsberg, his lawyer, said in court that Yemer's faculties eroded after mistreatment and solitary confinement in Pakistan. As she described it, Yemer sits in a chair all day, nonresponsive. He only eats if he is fed, and he only goes to the bathroom if someone takes him to a toilet.

Months in a hospital, including electroshock treatment, were largely unsuccessful, she said.

“They just totally incapacitated him,” Ginsberg said after Tuesday's hearing, in which her client appeared dressed in a gray tracksuit, his face blank.

Ginsberg said during the hearing that she was hopeful the U.S. would drop the charges against her client. Brinkema gave clear indication she will dismiss the charges against Yemer as soon as Ginsberg files a motion seeking dismissal regardless of whether the Justice Department agrees.

As for the other defendants, prosecutor John Gibbs expressed optimism that a plea deal will be reached and circumvent the need for a trial. Lawyers for Zamzam and Minni have said that if a deal can't be reached, they plan to seek dismissal on grounds that their clients were denied the right to a speedy trial, among other potential issues.

At a hearing in December, Brinkema raised the question of whether a U.S. trial would amount to double jeopardy, although it was not immediately clear whether the trial in Pakistan would allow the defendants to claim double jeopardy protection in the U.S.

Ginsberg, for her part, said she doesn't believe the men deserve any further incarceration in the U.S.

“Ten years in a Pakistani prison is like 30 years in the U.S.,” she said. “They've had enough.”

Recommended Stories

  • Man's leap saves him during Brooklyn U-Haul rampage

    A 66-year-old man who saved himself from a rampaging U-Haul truck driver with a frantic leap on a Brooklyn sidewalk said he doesn't know how he managed to escape. Mohamed Abdelmagid, a car service driver, was strolling to his dispatch office Monday morning when he looked up from his phone just in time to see the truck barrel onto the sidewalk. Then, the prone Abdelmagid was nearly run over by a police car flying up the sidewalk in pursuit of the U-Haul.

  • Elon Musk Takes a Hard Line on Immigration

    The serial entrepreneur believes legal immigration must be encouraged, but he is tough on illegal immigration.

  • IMF, Pakistan to resume talks on unlocking bailout funds, official says

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Talks between the International Monetary Fund and Pakistan will resume virtually on Monday, a Pakistani official said, as the two sides look to reach a deal to unlock funding critical to keep the cash-strapped south Asian country afloat. The two could not reach a deal last week and a visiting IMF delegation departed Islamabad after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue. Pakistan is in dire need of funds as it battles a wrenching economic crisis.

  • Indian officials search BBC offices after Modi documentary

    India's tax officials searched BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday, weeks after it aired a documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the U.K., the broadcaster said. Rights groups and opposition politicians denounced the move by India's Income Tax Department as an attempt to intimidate the media. Late in the evening, the BBC said officials were still at the two offices.

  • Iran overshadows terror cells as US Air Force’s top Mideast priority

    “Who would have ever thought that Russia would be beholden to Iran in some way?” said Air Forces Central boss Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich.

  • Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire won't play vs. Eagles

    The Chiefs activated Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve on Monday, but the former 1st-round pick won't suit up for Sunday's Super Bowl.

  • VinFast's Billionaire Founder Is Investing His Money Elsewhere

    VinFast’s founder appears to be taking a break from pouring his wealth into his car company, European Parliament has approved the 2035 death date for internal-combustion engine-powered cars, and Tesla workers in New York are ready to fight for the dang thing. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

  • The White House Wants You to Believe Those UFOs Weren’t Aliens

    Unfortunately for the dedicated alien conspiracy theorists among us, the time is apparently not yet nigh to don your tinfoil hats. The Biden Administration has declared that the recent instances of unidentified aerial objects being shot down over U.S. and Canadian territory are not related to extra-terrestrial life.

  • Dan Roche's positive outlook for the 2023 Boston Red Sox

    With Spring Training upon us, Dan Roche looks on the bright side of life when it comes to the 2023 Boston Red Sox.

  • Here’s What We Know About Hunter Biden and the Investigations Into Him

    With Republicans in control of the House and its investigative committees, the spotlight on Hunter Biden has intensified. Here's what to know about him.

  • President of Second Country Scrambles to Prevent Putin Incursion

    Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersDays after a Russian missile breached Moldovan airspace en route to a Ukraine target, the former Soviet country says it is in the Kremlin’s sights. President Maia Sandu confirmed reports by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky that Russia is working to undermine Moldova’s government, even as the U.S. State Department tamped down such threats. On Monday, Sandu called for new laws to help defend the country from what many see as an inevitable next step for Putin.Zelensky r

  • James Webb telescope captures a Milky Way-like galaxy a billion light-years away

    The European Space Agency released an image of a Milky Way-like galaxy from one billion light years away.

  • India's PC Jeweller reports narrower loss on festive demand

    India's PC Jeweller Ltd on Tuesday posted a narrower loss for the third quarter, helped by strong demand for gold during the festival and wedding seasons. Gold prices fell nearly 4% year-over-year. Compared with the previous quarter, however, gold prices rose 9.9%.

  • Pakistan nabs 50 men in weekend killing of blasphemy suspect

    Pakistan's police arrested at least 50 suspects in the kidnapping and lynching of a man already detained on charges of blasphemy, officials said Monday. Members of the mob had been alerted that a man identified only as Waris desecrated a copy of Islam’s holy book, the Quran. According to the district police chief, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, the mob had accused Waris of pasting images of himself, his wife and a knife on pages of the book, displaying and throwing them in the streets.

  • Pakistan Plans U-Turn on Fuel Imports After Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan will reverse a long-held strategy to import more fuels including liquefied natural gas and attempt to boost domestic energy sources.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using to Shoot Down Mystery UFOsThe natio

  • Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Dunkin' ad makes Super Bowl debut

    The chain enlisted Affleck's help after footage of him working the drive-thru window at a Massachusetts location went viral last month.

  • ‘A different animal’: The bear market is ‘over,’ but that doesn’t unleash bulls to send stocks on a 2023 tear, according to Wells Fargo

    The bear market is finished as U.S. stocks climb in 2023, yet the upside is limited, according to Wells Fargo & Co.

  • Dubai boom sees Russian cash, high rents and reborn projects

    Fourteen years after a financial crisis nearly brought Dubai to its knees, several major abandoned real estate projects are finally showing signs of life as part of a new economic boom in the city-state. As with previous upturns in Dubai, war is a driving force. “There’s lots of parts of the world where there are real challenges and people looking for a safe haven,” said Richard Waind, group managing director for Betterhomes, a real estate brokerage in the emirate.

  • Former Michigan QB Shea Patterson signs with new CFL team

    He's gonna kill it there! #GoBlue

  • Egypt releases former anti-graft chief after serving 5 years

    Egyptian authorities Tuesday released the country’s former anti-graft chief after he served a five-year prison term for allegedly insulting and disseminating false news about the military, his lawyers said. Hesham Genena, a former judge, walked free from a police station and returned to his home in Cairo’s eastern New Cairo district, lawyer Hossam Lotfy said. Genena was taken Tuesday to the country’s Supreme State Security Prosecution following his release from a prison, where he was questioned over separate allegations of disseminating false news, said another lawyer Naser Amin.