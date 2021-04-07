Virginia's Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax says Gov. McAuliffe treated him like George Floyd, Emmett Till, after sexual assault allegations surfaced

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cheryl Teh
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax
Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax. Zach Gibson/Getty Images

  • In a televised debate, Virginia's Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax likened himself to Emmett Till and George Floyd.

  • He accused Gov. Terry McAuliffe of treating him like Floyd when sexual assault allegations surfaced.

  • McAuliffe is leading the race in this year's Democratic primary for Virginia governor.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

In a televised Democratic primary debate on Tuesday, Virginia's Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax likened himself to George Floyd and Emmett Till, accusing former Gov. Terry McAuliffe of treating him like Floyd when sexual assault allegations against him surfaced.

"Everyone here on this stage called for my immediate resignation, including Terry McAuliffe, three minutes after a press release came out," Fairfax said.

"He treated me like George Floyd, he treated me like Emmett Till, no due process, immediately assumed my guilt. I have a son and I have a daughter, and I don't want my daughter to be assaulted, I don't want my son to be falsely accused," Fairfax continued.

In February 2019, Fairfax was accused by two women of sexual assault - allegations that he has continually denied.

Fairfax's first accuser, Vanessa Tyson, said Fairfax forced her to give him oral sex at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston. The second accuser, Meredith Watson, said that Fairfax raped her when they were both students at Duke University.

McAuliffe, who served as Virginia governor from 2014 to 2018, is leading the race in this year's Democratic primary for Virginia governor, and Fairfax is among four rival Virginia Democrats angling to take the top spot from him. Northam cannot run for reelection because the Virginia constitution prohibits anyone from holding the position for two consecutive terms.

This Tuesday's debate was not the first time that Fairfax has compared himself to victims of hate crimes. In response to the sexual assault allegations, Fairfax gave an impromptu speech in the state Senate that same month in 2019, comparing himself to victims of lynchings in Jim Crow-era Virginia.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court Dismisses Ruling Against Trump for Blocking Twitter Users

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday vacated a lower court’s ruling that former President Donald Trump violated the First Amendment when he blocked several Twitter users from following his account. The court dismissed the case as “moot” since Trump is now a private citizen. Back in 2019, a federal appeals court said Trump violated the Constitution by blocking users who had tweeted critical comments at him; the court ruled that because Trump used his account to conduct government affairs, he couldn’t block Americans from following him on Twitter. Trump, the appeals court argued, was violating the First Amendment by excluding users from a public forum — which in this case was his Twitter account. Also Read: Netflix Lost 31% of Market Share in the Last Year as Streaming Rivals Gained Ground | Charts Notably, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a 12-page concurrent opinion on Monday that the case highlighted the danger in having a handful of tech companies decide what billions of users can and cannot say on their platforms. That reality, Thomas said, may force the government to change how companies like Twitter and Facebook are regulated. “Today’s digital platforms provide avenues for historically unprecedented amounts of speech, including speech by government actors,” Thomas wrote. “Also unprecedented, however, is the concentrated control of so much speech in the hands of a few private parties. We will soon have no choice but to address how our legal doctrines apply to highly concentrated, privately owned information infrastructure such as digital platforms.” He added: “if the aim is to ensure that speech is not smothered, then the more glaring concern must perforce be the dominant digital platforms themselves.” Read original story Supreme Court Dismisses Ruling Against Trump for Blocking Twitter Users At TheWrap

  • Fans are upset with Lil Nas X after a video appeared to show him partying without a mask in a large group

    Dozens of maskless guests mingled with Lil Nas X in footage that leaked after what appeared to be Austin Mahone's 25th birthday party.

  • A researcher suggested US Capitol rioters came from towns that fear the rise of immigrants and people of color. Reactions to that finding reveal how divided the right and left are.

    Robert Pape found that a majority of Capitol rioters were white males who feared they would be "replaced" as demographics shift.

  • Matt Gaetz is set to headline a pro-Trump women's event at Trump's Doral resort even as a sex trafficking investigation looms

    Gaetz is speaking at the Save America Summit, an event put on by conservative women's group Women for America First.

  • Kerry Washington took a dip in the pool while wearing a sparkling gown with a matching cap inspired by the 1920s

    Law Roach styled Kerry Washington in a custom Etro design and Bulgari jewelry for the 2021 SAG Awards.

  • He Has Down Syndrome and No COVID Vaccine. Now He’s on a Ventilator.

    Photo courtesy William ReillyWilliam Reilly’s younger brother Vincent Welch, 35, has Down syndrome and lives at home with his mother in Snover, a farming community of fewer than 500 people in eastern Michigan. Welch rarely goes out, spending most of his time inside, watching television.So even as the state and their community saw COVID-19 rates tick up in recent weeks, Reilly figured his brother was likely safe.Instead, Welch is now fighting for his life on a ventilator after being airlifted to the hospital at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.“He’d be the last person I’d ever expect it to happen to,” Reilly said from his home in Lawrence, Kansas.Snover is near the top of the state’s geographical “thumb,” about 100 miles north of Detroit—an epicenter within the state and a key hotspot nationwide. Michigan has seen more than 47,000 new cases and a 16.4 percent positivity rate over the past seven days, according to Johns Hopkins University. And there have been, on average, 116.4 new daily cases per 100,000 people in Sanilac County—where Snover is located—over the past week, one of the highest rates in the country.For Reilly, his mother, Susan Welch, and their beloved Vincent, the episode comes at an especially painful moment—with vaccines, and some assurance of safety, finally within reach.“That’s all he talked about is getting a shot,” Susan Welch, 65, told The Daily Beast via text message.The problem, she said, was a slow rollout that was just now beginning to make shots fully available in their community. She cited her employer, Walmart, as only getting “a few doses at a time.” A spokesperson for the Sanilac County health department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But a voice message at the department’s main phone number informed callers: “Due to the overwhelming COVID-19 vaccine requests, the department is pausing our appointment waiting list until further notice. As soon as the department has processed all the current requested appointments and has assurance that we will have an adequate vaccine supply, we will reopen the schedule for taking appointments.”Welch recently had COVID herself. She suspects she got it on the job—she works as a greeter for the big box retailer—and that that’s how her son got it, too.“I’m thinking it had to be at work,” she told Reilly in a text message he shared with The Daily Beast. “It was probably one time when I couldn’t, or forgot to, wash my hands.”Susan’s symptoms were first misdiagnosed as the flu, she told The Daily Beast. Two days later, she had a stroke doctors told her was a byproduct of COVID, she said. About two weeks after she got out of the hospital, Vincent began to feel unwell. Although he didn’t have a fever, he began to experience chills.“I sat my pop on the sink instead of dumping it out, he drank it,” Susan told The Daily Beast, thinking back on a time when she may have passed the virus to her son.At one point soon after, when he got up to go to the bathroom, Vincent fell “flat on his face, turning blue,” Susan recalled. Since she was still very ill, another one of her eight children drove Vincent to a small local hospital in Marlette, about eight miles away.When Vincent began to have serious breathing problems, he was transferred by ambulance to a larger hospital in Saginaw, according to his mother. After 16 days in the COVID unit without any improvement, he was put under sedation, and doctors intubated him.Then came the airlift to Ann Arbor.Now the family is stuck in the dark, unable to visit because the state’s hospitals are locked down to protect against the latest surge.Vincent, his brother said, “has shown no improvement since he got to Ann Arbor,”“I have a really bad feeling about it,” he added.A 2020 cohort study of 8 million adults found that people with Down syndrome who contract COVID are four times more likely to be hospitalized and 10 times more likely to die from the virus than members of the general population. The findings have since been supported by further research, according to Yale Medicine clinical geneticist Dr Michele Spencer-Manzon, who wrote that she has been counseling families to be extra-vigilant around their relatives with Down.Meanwhile, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has come under fire in recent days for loosening rules on indoor dining and allowing indoor school sports, both among factors experts say have stoked the resurgence of the pandemic in the state.Why This Coronavirus Surge Is Different From All the RestBut another potential factor has little to do with the governor: families and students returning from spring break holidays. In St. Clair County, one of Michigan’s current hotspots and also located in “the Thumb,” the health department and local school district are hosting a “Welcome Back Spring Breakers” event on Sunday. It will consist of a mass, drive-up COVID testing clinic all afternoon at a local stadium.Of course, most spring breakers aren’t bringing COVID on vacation with them but rather contracting it while they’re away and taking it home with them, Dr. Emily Landon, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Chicago, told The Daily Beast.“So it’s not counted in Florida, but where you live,” she said. “Florida has the highest rate of variants in the country, because they have a lot of mixing by people who travel from other places to be there.”Julia Ftacek, a graduate student and teacher at the University of Western Michigan in Kalamazoo, has been attending and teaching classes fully online. At the same time, many of her students have been on a hybrid model. But the pupils returned this week from spring break to 100 percent online instruction, part of a plan by the school to avoid the spread of COVID by those returning to campus infected.Even with that plan in place, the virus continues to find more than enough willing hosts in her community.“After we kind of felt like things were on the upswing, seeing the spike in cases has been really horrible,” Ftacek told The Daily Beast. “I feel terrible for my students—they don’t always have a choice whether they can be online or in-person. I’m teaching freshmen and sophomores, and this is their first experience with college.”Back in Ann Arbor, William Reilly’s brother Vincent continues to struggle, he said. It’s been five days since Vincent arrived, and doctors hope to remove his breathing tube on Wednesday and perform a tracheotomy, according to his mother.“We requested that they play country music in his room because with his Down’s and special needs, we were thinking that might stimulate his brain,” Susan Welch told The Daily Beast. “Just a while ago, we got a message that he is responding to the music. So that is all we know right now.”At this point, there’s no time for what ifs or blame. Just fear.As Reilly put it, “I hope we don’t lose him.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kim says North Korea facing its 'worst-ever situation'

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has acknowledged his country was facing the “worst-ever situation” as he addressed thousands of grassroots members of his ruling party during a major political conference in Pyongyang. Experts say Kim is facing perhaps his toughest moment as he approaches a decade in rule, with North Korea’s coronavirus lockdown unleashing further shock on an economy devastated by decades of mismanagement and crippling U.S.-led sanctions over his nuclear weapons program. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim made the comments during an opening speech at a meeting of the Workers’ Party’s cell secretaries on Tuesday.

  • Myanmar security forces kill seven protesters, Chinese-owned factory set ablaze

    The country's military ruler said the civil disobedience movement was "destroying" Myanmar. More than 580 people have been killed, according to an activist group, in the turmoil in Myanmar since a Feb. 1 coup that ended a brief period of civilian-led democracy. Security forces opened fire on Wednesday on protesters in the northwestern town of Kale as they demanded the restoration of Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government, a resident told Reuters.

  • Facebook, Google, and other tech giants donated tens of thousands of dollars to a Republican group that's pushing voter suppression laws

    After pledging to halt all political contributions in early 2021, Facebook donated $50,000 to a Republican group that supports voter suppression laws.

  • JetBlue is promising London-bound passengers free meals, wider seats, and more when service finally starts this summer - take a look

    JetBlue is primed to disrupt the trans-Atlantic market with its impending flights to London and passengers can expect low fares and high frills.

  • A Miami affair to remember: Larsa Pippen and her married boyfriend split. What we know

    They said it wouldn’t last.

  • The Air Force intelligence veteran Matt Gaetz accused of extortion has denied the accusation, saying he just asked for a loan to help free a hostage in Iran

    Bob Kent said he offered to give Rep. Gaetz credit for the mission, and that it might help him get a presidential pardon.

  • Her Uyghur friend disappeared. Now this Boston woman is on a mission to draw attention to China's 'genocide'

    In 2016, a doctor and medical researcher named Imamjan Ibrahim left Boston for Xinjiang, China, to visit his parents. He never returned.

  • Australia and New Zealand to start quarantine-free travel

    Both nations have contained Covid outbreaks and maintained very low or near-zero infection rates.

  • Vadim Nemkov is the Bellator MMA light heavyweight tournament favorite, according to Scott Coker, but the most anticipated bout will be in the first round

    Bellator MMA boss Scott Coker says his fighter Vadim Nemkov is the best light heavyweight in the world, including those competing in the UFC.

  • South Korea reels from most daily COVID-19 cases in three months, approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    South Korea on Wednesday reported its highest single-day number of new coronavirus cases in three months amid a rise in cluster infections, as it approved a Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a bid to expedite its inoculation campaign. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 668 new cases for Tuesday, the highest level since Jan. 8, with clusters developing in kindergartens, saunas, bars and churches, mostly in the greater Seoul area. The country's food and drug safety ministry said on Wednesday it has granted final approval for the use of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) vaccine after a panel of experts ruled the single-dose shot treatment was safe and effective.

  • Taiwan train crash: Lorry boss offers 'deep remorse'

    At least 50 people died in Friday's crash, which was caused by a vehicle slipping onto the tracks.

  • Fun but doomed: LG's most memorable smartphones

    The South Korean firm is giving up on mobiles after repeatedly trying to out-innovate the market.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but its largest manufacturer has said its production is under 'stress'

  • UCLA forward Jalen Hill says he is retiring from basketball

    UCLA's Jalen Hill said on Instagram that he is retiring from basketball, citing "anxiety and depression problems" that started after his arrest in China.