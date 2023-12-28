Virginia's primary ballot has been finalized. Can Trump be removed?

A legal battle to keep former President Donald Trump off the primary ballot in Virginia has intensified following a state supreme court decision to remove his name from the ballot in Colorado.

Two Virginia activists filed an injunction on Dec.19, the same day the Colorado State Supreme Court handed down their 4-3 decision, to remove Trump from the primary ballot in Virginia. The Colorado ruling is expected to be brought before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Virginia injunction, filed in the U.S. District Court in Alexandria, is a continuation of a lawsuit launched by Roy Perry-Bey and Carlos Howard in August to bar the former president from the Republican primary. In their initial complaint, the duo argued that Trump should be barred from the ballot because he has been indicted on felony charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

In their injunction, Perry-Bey and Howard argued that Trump should be disqualified from the race due to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and that the court should compel the Virginia Board of Elections to remove Trump from the ballot.

The Republican Party of Virginia filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on November 21. A motion to strike, filed by Trump’s attorneys on Dec. 26, is pending.

Virginia is one of 11 states across the U.S. with similar cases pending. The state supreme court in Michigan rejected a bid to remove Trump from its ballot on Dec. 27.

Up to each state

In their injunction, Perry-Bey and Howard argued that Trump is “constitutionally ineligible to appear on any future ballot for federal office based on his engagement in insurrection against the United States.” They pointed to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment as grounds for their argument and to Trump’s alleged involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, also known as the Disqualification from Holding Office clause, "bars anyone who has sworn to uphold the constitution and later 'engaged in insurrection' from holding office again."

“If we had spoken two weeks ago, I would have said it’s less viable,” Payvand Ahdout, associate professor of law at University of Virginia, said of Perry-Bey and Howard's case.

The effort began to appear more viable following the Colorado Supreme Court ruling, which affirmed a holding under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment that Trump engaged in insurrection and is therefore ineligible to be president. That ruling affirmed an order that Trump not be allowed on the primary ballot in Colorado.

However, the state supreme court in Michigan affirmed a holding that the question of Trump’s eligibility to appear on its ballot is a political one, and one that courts cannot answer.

“I think it also affirmed the holding that even if it weren’t a political question that under Michigan law, the secretary of state doesn’t have authority to assess qualification on the ballot,” Ahdout said.

“Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, we kind of understand how it works in relation to the Civil War but it’s sort of untested in our modern landscape, how it would work involving a former president,” she said. “Does the 14th Amendment even apply to a former president?”

Down to the wire

Patrick Washington, secretary of the Petersburg Electoral Board, is skeptical of the effort to remove Trump from the primary ballot after it was finalized in mid-December with the former president's name on it.

“There are certain ways to change it but right now I will say it’s a 90% chance Donald Trump will stay on the ballot,” he said.

Washington, one of two Republicans on the three-person electoral board in Petersburg, said Trump’s name could be struck from the primary ballot if a judge in Virginia decided that an insurrection conviction is not needed to do so.

Trump's federal 2020 election interference case trial is slated to begin on March 4, the day before Super Tuesday. Early voting for the presidential primary starts on Jan, 19 in Virginia.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Colorado and Michigan test 14th Amendment. Could Virginia be next?