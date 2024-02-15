Virginia's weekend snowfall likely will not stretch into Tri-City area: Forecasters

This Accu-Weather graphic shows the predicted path of significant snowfall between Thursday and Saturday. The best shots at accumulating snow will be in the Shenandoah Valley and northern Virginia. A mix of rain and snow is expected in the Tri-City area.

PETERSBURG – If you want to see major snow this weekend, then you will have to do so from afar.

The “next big chance” for wintry weather is this weekend, but like most of its predecessors, its effect around here will be minimal. Both the National Weather Service and AccuWeather expect that snow accumulations will not dip as far down into Virginia for us to receive anything.

Our precipitation will likely be more rain than snow from late Friday night through Saturday. If any of the white stuff falls – and AccuWeather projects it could happen for two hours maximum – there will be little or no accumulation.

Most of the accumulated snow will be in the Shenandoah Valley and the Washington suburbs. AccuWeather says 1-3 inches of snow could fall on the Staunton and Waynesboro areas, with the possibility of higher counts. There is a narrow path where snow could fall at the rate of 1-2 inches per hour over a six-hour period, but that would be confined to Washington and points north.

The National Weather Service office in Wakefield said it expects precipitation to start sometime after 4 a.m. Saturday as the front starts to pass over. At best, though, the rain and snow will only hang around until after 7 a.m., then skies will start to clear by afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be around 48 degrees Saturday.

Sunny days and clear nights are anticipated for Sunday through Wednesday. NWS Wakefield is predicting Wednesday’s high temperature to be 63 degrees.

AccuWeather predicts the next rainfall here to be Thursday, but the high will remain in the low 60s.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: No snow for Petersburg this weekend, just a wintry mix