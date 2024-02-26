Virgo and Aquarius compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

Aquarius and Virgo look at the world different. Aquarius is a pioneering, forward-thinking air sign that sees things from the point of view of the big picture. Virgo, an earth sign, lives for the details, knowing that mastery is perfected through a slow and methodical approach.

Both Aquarius and Virgo share a natural confidence; each are sure their approach is the right one. So when it comes to compatibility, how will they get along?

The key for this synastry is to realize that neither perspective is complete without the other's perspective. Aquarius' unconventional approach can be tempered by Virgo's ordered practicality. Similarly, Aquarius can inspire Virgo to dream big and let loose. Read on for more.

All about Virgo and Aquarius: The basics

Virgo

Dates: Aug. 23 to Sept. 22

Element: Earth

Modality: Mutable

Planetary ruler: Mercury

Represented by: The maiden

Famous Virgos: Beyoncé, Keke Palmer, Zendaya, Nicole Richie, Blake Lively, Keke Palmer, Melissa McCarthy, Chris Pine, Shania Twain, Jennifer Coolidge, Blair Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas

Aquarius

Dates: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

Element: Air

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Uranus

Represented by: The water bearer

Famous Aquarians: Oprah Winfrey, Harry Styles, Alicia Keys, The Weeknd, Tom Hiddleston, Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Christian Bale, Kerry Washington, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paris Hilton, Emma Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Michael B. Jordan, John Travolta, Elizabeth Olsen

Virgo and Aquarius personalities

Virgo

Count on Virgo to do the right thing. Virgos are known to be organized and responsible. They prefer things to go a certain way — their way, typically well-thought-out — and can feel stressed when things don’t go according to plan. They are loyal, kind, hardworking and practical. Virgos may be shy and overly critical of themselves and others. However, they have patience and are true friends that will fight on behalf of those they love.

Aquarius

Air signs tend to get lofty — and none more so than Aquarius. This sign is interested is interested in learning, and even more interested in using those intellectual pursuits to better their lives and their communities. This makes Aquarians forward-minded and empathetic at the same time. They can get carried away with their projects and ideas, though, forgetting to tend to their connections. Some patience from those they keep close will be needed as they feel they have a purpose to fulfill and tend to get caught up in that ideal.

Overall Virgo-Aquarius compatibility

There's no denying that Aquarius and Virgo will encounter challenges in compatibility — but all sign configurations will.

Aquarius and Virgo should try to strike a balance between Aquarius’ boundary-breaking impulses and Virgo’s desire to set strong boundaries. Virgo might find Aquarius unrealistic and Aquarius may find Virgo too rigid. Compromise and respect are key in this relationship.

Friendship

A friendship between Virgo and Aquarius will be a balance of innovation and practicality. The bond will thrive most when the two are in conversation and speaking about their shared interests. They might experience conflict when they are trying to make plans. Free bird Aquarius will not be inclined to listen to Virgo's advice. Virgo should try to surrender a bit; Aquarius should Virgo has good judgment.

Romance

A love match between Aquarius and Virgo can either feel like a car crash or like the perfect fit depending on how well these two listen to one another. Aquarius yearns to be independent while Virgo needs stability. This may cause them to clash up early on, as the two wonder how serious the relationship is. Virgo, instead of trying to define the relationship straightaway, let Aquarius settle a bit. Aquarius, try to be direct with Virgo.

Marriage

Marriage between Aquarius and Virgo requires patience. Creative Aquarius lives for all things unconventional. Virgo is frankly the opposite, craving security and order. Virgo may get frustrated by Aquarius' tendency toward disorganization, thwarting short-term plans. These two need a big-picture discussion about their ideal lives, and check-ins about if they're meeting their goals. Aquarius will bring excitement to the marriage and Virgo will bring stability.

Colleagues

When faced with a to-do list, Aquarius and Virgo will go about completing it differently. Aquarius is inventive and intellectual, and will bounce around depending on whims. Virgo is very organized and detail-oriented, and will complete one box after another (likely using a color-coded system). Challenges will arise when Virgo wants to implement something with a blueprint, but Aquarius has their own plan. Through compromise they can find that they can collaborate well. Aquarius’ inventive nature can complement Virgo’s methodical approach. They have the ability to appreciate one another’s strengths and create a productive and engaging work environment.

Famous Virgo and Aquarius couples

Charlie Sheen (Virgo) and Denise Richards (Aquarius)

Rupert Grint (Virgo) and Georgia Groom (Aquarius)

Hugh Grant (Virgo) and Anna Eberstein (Aquarius)

