Virtual Babysitting by Professional Performers

New company is helping Working-from-Home Parents and Out-of-Work Performers by Providing Entertainment And "Babysitting" Services Amid the COVID-19 Crisis.

DELMAR, N.Y., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Babysitting Club LLC, a web-based service company that is connecting out-of-work-performers with parents of young children who are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now taking inquires and reservations for virtual sessions on its website: www.virtualbabysittersclub.com .

Virtual Babysitters Club LLC ("VBC") was founded to simultaneously address two challenges arising from the tragic COVID-19 pandemic by matching talented, unemployed performing artists with parents, who hire these professionals to provide their children with an engaging and fun interactive experience while their parents work from home or get things done around the house. Each professional performer has been chosen to entertain children remotely with activities including, but not limited to, group parties, magic and puppet shows, improv games, dance parties, sing alongs, storytelling, trivia competitions, homework help and much more! Parents can monitor and see if their child has moved away from the session via mobile device. It is designed to be fun for kids and provide comfort to busy working parents.

VBC was founded by a New York City couple, Kyle Reilly and Kristina Hanford, who wanted to help during this crisis by serving as a bridge between talented out-of-work performers and parents working from home who are looking for ways to keep their children engaged with interactive and fun activities so they can work and get things done around the house. Kristina is a professional performer who empathized with so many of her friends and colleagues confronted with show cancelations and layoffs. Kristina had served for years as a part-time nanny for a family, and when they moved out of the city, she continued helping them out remotely as a way to entertain and engage while the parents worked from home. Kyle, a business professional and entrepreneur, then realized how many families were likely experiencing similar challenges, so they set off together pursuing ways they could help. After several weeks of connecting performers with parents who valued the quality engagement with their children, Kyle recognized more performers and families could be helped by scaling the business, so they founded VBC and recruited experienced business and finance professionals to accelerate and expand their vision.

"We started VBC to try and do our part in helping people during this crisis. We are so grateful to all the performers who have provided such wonderful and creative entertainment to the children of families trying to get work done from their homes during this difficult time and to the parents who have engaged these tremendously talented professionals to help them make ends meet until the Broadway lights brighten our lives again", the two explained.

VBC features professional performers and entertainers who are matched with children based on their age and interests to provide fun and interactive experience virtually. Children can participate remotely in one-on-one sessions, small group parties with kids their own age, and birthday celebrations with a professional entertainer/performer.

For more information, please visit www.virtualbabysittersclub.com

