Virtual charter schools are educating almost 13,000 Wisconsin students. How do they work?

Namine Eiche's virtual school provides students with computers, books and other materials to learn from at home. A virtual charter school is an option some Wisconsin public school districts offer.

Ever since the first such school started in the early 2000s, thousands of students have enrolled in virtual charter schools to receive an education.

Almost 13,000 Wisconsin students use virtual charter schools, according to the most recent data available, and several school districts offer them.

Here's what to know about virtual charter schools in Wisconsin, and about some Milwaukee area school districts that have them.

What is a virtual charter school?

A virtual charter school is a publicly funded, non-religious school that has a contract with a school board that has all or some online instruction, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Like regular public charter schools, virtual charter schools are also free from most state regulations applying to regular public schools that offer some online courses. However, virtual charter schools must meet specific requirements the state sets, such as being required to provide 150 days of instruction each school year.

Students typically participate from home and use email, phone or online discussions to communicate with teachers. Some virtual charter schools use a blended model in which some in-person attendance at a physical location is required.

How many virtual charter schools exist in Wisconsin?

There are 62 virtual charter schools in Wisconsin as of the 2023-24 school year, according to the state DPI.

How many students are enrolled in Wisconsin virtual charter schools?

As of the 2022-23 school year, there were 12,768 students enrolled in Wisconsin virtual charter schools. That number decreased from 13,395 students in the 2021-22 school year and a peak of 16,020 students in the 2020-21 school year during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 2019-20 school year, there were 8,696 students enrolled.

What Milwaukee area public school districts have virtual charter schools?

The Kettle Moraine, Waukesha, Wauwatosa and West Allis-West Milwaukee School Districts each have virtual charter schools.

Here's a list of those districts and the virtual charter schools they have, including their most recent enrollments as of the 2022-23 school year, the most recent certified data available:

Kettle Moraine

KM Connect - grades six through 12; enrollment of 13 students; exclusively virtual, which means all teaching done by teachers and received by students is virtual. Teachers and students can still meet in person for field trips, school-sponsored events or assessment purposes, according to the DPI.

KM Global School - grades nine through 12; considered primary classroom (supplementary virtual) by the DPI, meaning teachers provide instruction in-person and virtual instruction supplements that in-person instruction. The extent of the virtual instruction varies.

Waukesha

eAchieve Academy - Wisconsin - grades six through 12; enrollment of 749

eAchieve Elementary - grades K4 through five; enrollment of 138

Both schools are considered exclusively virtual by the DPI.

Wauwatosa

Wauwatosa Virtual Academy - grades six through 12; enrollment of 168; exclusively virtual

West Allis-West Milwaukee

Deeper Learning Virtual Academy - grades K4 through 12; primarily virtual, meaning that while the primary mode of instruction is virtual, some traditional classroom instruction is also provided; enrollment of 99

Does Milwaukee Public Schools have a virtual charter school?

No, but the district offers the Milwaukee Virtual Education program for students in grades nine through 12 residing in the city of Milwaukee. That program is offered in partnership with Wisconsin Virtual School and offers one or two-semester classes, entirely online. Students take the courses at their own pace and if needed, can schedule virtual face-to-face time with their teachers. Advanced Placement classes are also available to take.

The district also offers Milwaukee Public Schools' Virtual Program for students in grades K5 through 12 through the Edgenuity online learning platform. Students in K5 through fifth grade receive an hour each day of face-to-face instruction with a teacher as well as computer-based instruction and a workbook. Adults serve as learning coaches for those students. Students in grades six through 12 work for a minimum of an hour per day per course on their own time. They can also use weekends to do more schoolwork.

How many virtual charter schools do the participating districts have?

Most Wisconsin public school districts with virtual charter schools have one or two, but there is an exception.

The McFarland School District, in the Madison area, has four virtual charter schools, three of them high schools — Destinations Career Academy High, Insight School of Wisconsin High and Wisconsin Virtual Academy High. The fourth school is Wisconsin Virtual Academy, a K-8 school, according to the DPI's list of charter schools.

How do you apply to enroll in a virtual charter school?

To apply, parents decide which virtual charter school they want to attend by reviewing information on the district that virtual charter school is a part of, the DPI says.

If a parent chooses a virtual charter school in their resident school district, they should contact the school in that district for more information on applying. If a parent chooses a school in a different school district, they will need to apply through the open enrollment process.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Virtual charter schools in Wisconsin: what to know, 2024 enrollment