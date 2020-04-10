Virtual Choir with 500+ Voices Blesses the World on Easter Weekend





ABILENE, Texas, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What began as a message of comfort and hope during the global pandemic has become an unexpected blessing this Easter season with Abilene Christian University's release of its virtual choir.

"What better way to acknowledge the pain and suffering in our world, and the hope and promise of the future, than with this beautiful song that all of us can relate to in some way," said Dr. Phil Schubert, ACU president. "It's a virtual hug from us to the world."

More than 500 voices, all affiliated with ACU, came together virtually to sing "The Lord Bless You and Keep You." Voices were contributed from around the world, including Canada, Turkey, Germany, Thailand and Japan. Students, employees, alumni and other friends submitted videos over a 10-day period, with more than 300 arriving the final day.

The song, based on Numbers 6:24-26, was composed for a cappella choir usage in 1910 by Peter Lutkin, and it has been a tradition at the university, based in Abilene, Texas, since the 1930s. It is ACU's closing anthem at all major events.

The virtual choir was a joint production of Abilene Christian's choral program and office of student productions.

The video can be viewed here .

