A virtual Clarksville-Montgomery County School System teacher was arrested Wednesday in connection with several counts of sexual battery.

Heather Frazier has been charged with four counts of sexual battery and four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure-forcible fondling, according to Montgomery County's jail booking log.

Virtual CMCSS teacher arrested, charged in connection with sexual battery Dec. 2021

This is the second former Northeast High school teacher who has been arrested in connection with sexual battery charges this year.

Frazier has served as virtual school teacher in CMCSS this year. Prior to virtual she had been at Northeast High since 2016, according to the school districts spokesperson Anthony Johnson.

Johnson said CMCSS has placed Frazier on alternative worksite after being notified of the investigation.

"Based on the information shared with CMCSS, the investigation is not related to her position as a teacher in the district," Johnson said.

This is Frazier's 16th year teaching between public and private education.

