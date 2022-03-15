Virtual community forum about juvenile justice to be held next week

A virtual community forum about juveniles in the justice system will take place Tuesday, March 22.

The forum, presented by the Summit County Prosecutor Office’s Ambassadors for Equity and Social Justice Committee, will offer the first of several community events focusing on issues involving diversity, equity and inclusion.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh

“One part of our mission is to engage the community to address concerns as well as provide a better understanding of our court system,” Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said in a press release.

Speakers will include Summit County Juvenile Court Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio; Donovan Harris, reentry director at South Street Ministries; Ronda Hawkins, the mother of Paris Wicks who was shot and killed in 2013; Maureen Walsh of the prosecutor’s office; and Patricia Millhoff of the Summit County Legal Defender’s Office.

The event will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Registration is required and can be done at https://bit.ly/3v8S6uC.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Virtual community forum to focus on juvenile justice