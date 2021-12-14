Virtual community forum on Wednesday to discuss recent school violence, threats

Springfield District 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill talks about the trauma that students have gone through recently during a press conference addressing recent threats to area schools at the Sangamon County Board Chambers in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, December 8, 2021. [Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register]

NPR Illinois will host a virtual community forum to discuss trauma, students and schools at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Among the panelists are Springfield School District 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill and Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow as well as other educators and mental health experts.

The forum comes on the heels of the Nov. 17 fatal stabbing of Lanphier High School senior Pierre V. Scott Jr. and the injury of another student outside of the school and the recent arrests of at least five juveniles in Springfield, Chatham and Riverton who threatened acts of violence at their schools.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested in connection with Scott's stabbing death. She is being held in the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center.

She was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Springfield NAACP President Teresa Haley calls for wands and metal detectors in the schools after hearing of security concerns from students during a special meeting of the Springfield School District 186 Board of Education at the district's headquarters in Springfield on Nov. 22. [Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register]

Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright has said he will petition the court to have the girl face trial in adult court.

The forum, which will be moderated by Michelle Eccles of NPR Illinois, will explore what happens when there’s a threat, what steps are taken when something happens and what steps can be taken to help kids through any trauma and what can be done to prevent violence.

Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow talks about parents monitoring their children’s online activity as he discusses the recent threats in area schools during a press conference at the Sangamon County Board Chambers in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, December 8, 2021. [Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register]

Other panelists include Teresa Haley, president of the Springfield chapter and state conference of the NAACP; Terrance Jordan, director of school leadership and family and community engagement for District 186; Diana Knaebe, president, Memorial Behavioral Health; Gail Kolbeck, BBSS (Braided Behavior Systems Strategist) support leader and coordinator and behavior strategist for District 186; Amber Olsen, regional director of clinical operations, Memorial Behavioral Health and Sara Teeter, lead school social worker for District 186.

Participants must register for the Zoom event. The event will be recorded and aired on NPR Illinois at a later date.

