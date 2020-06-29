Virtual Health Partners Teams Up With GOLD'S GYM® To Instantly Give Millions Better Health On Demand

Launches First-in-Kind Reimbursed Virtual Fitness Program for GO365 Members

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Health Partners (VHP), an innovator in cost-effective virtual health and wellness solutions, and Gold's Gym, the world's trusted fitness authority, today announce the launch of their highly comprehensive live virtual fitness and nutrition programming and on-demand services to members of GO365, a Humana brand, powered by Concierge Health's Connected Ecosystem.

VHP empowers and incentivizes GO365 members to become more active and take control of their health and fitness goals by tracking participation and progress to achieve rewards.

In partnership with Gold's Gym, VHP streamlines the home workout process by granting members exclusive on-demand classes, live workouts, nutrition, training tips, progress tracking, accountability groups, and 24/7 access to Gold's Gym fitness experts. This virtual system fills in the gaps that are left by the new regulations imposed on the fitness industry by COVID-19, providing a sense of community many people need to stay inspired and motivated."

"This pandemic has accelerated the need to provide consumers a fully omnichannel fitness and wellness offering, both in our clubs and at home," shares Adam Zeitsiff, President & CEO of Gold's Gym. "Virtual Health Partners enables us to deliver world-class fitness, training, and class variety that Gold's Gym is known for the last 50+ years, straight into GO365's member's home. Leveraging Concierge Health's ecosystem, we can provide an end to end solution making data collection from the home seamless for the members to receive their reward benefits."

"Our model provides a scalable and customizable solution to fit any of our partners' needs all thru a turnkey HIPAA and Privacy compliant platform," states Jillian Bridgette Cohen, VHP Co-Founder, and CEO. "Our extensive understanding across multiple sectors has enabled us to build broad integration capabilities within the marketplace, which, in partnership with Gold's Gym, has allowed us to help merge the fitness, medical, and insurance industry cohesively."

GO365 members can get started by going to https://virtualhealthpartners.com/go365golds/ to get registered and started.

About Virtual Health Partners

Virtual Health Partners (VHP) is an innovator in cost-effective health and wellness, focusing on live, virtual nutrition, fitness and lifestyle modification within a contained ecosphere of support. Offered exclusively through networks of participating partners including insurers, hospital systems, physicians, corporations, pharmaceutical, medical device, fitness and nutrition companies, VHP's Business-to-Business-to-Consumer (B2B2C) model provides a SaaS and PaaS solution that is scalable and can be white labeled to fit partners' needs. Through the private, HIPAA compliant platform, VHP provides its partners with a turnkey solution for clients in the areas of weight loss and weight loss procedures, metabolic syndrome, oncology, women's health, digestive diseases, cardiac rehab, preventative medicine, plastic surgery and general wellness.

www.virtualhealthpartners.com

About Gold's Gym

Gold's Gym has been the world's trusted fitness authority since 1965. From its beginning as a small gym in Venice, California, Gold's Gym has grown into a global icon with nearly 700 locations in 29 countries. Featuring personalized transformation plans, state-of-the-art equipment, certified personal trainers, a diverse group exercise program and a supportive, motivating environment, Gold's Gym delivers the most dynamic fitness experience in the industry. The Gold's Gym experience includes GOLD'S STUDIO® –which gives members access to boutique-style classes like GOLD'S FIT®, GOLD'S BURN™ and GOLD'S CYCLE™, all under one roof – along with GOLD'S AMP™, the first digital personal training app from a brick-and-mortar gym. More than a gym, Gold's Gym combines coaching, community and more than 50 years of fitness expertise to help people around the world achieve their potential through fitness. For more information, visit www.goldsgym.com or follow Gold's Gym on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.