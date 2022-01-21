Virtual job fair offers full-time positions at Mercedes-Benz U.S. International

Employees signatures cover the JOB-1 car that sits in the Mercedes-Benz Visitors Center displayed for a team meeting during the 20-year celebration at Mercedes-Benz U.S. International at the 167 body shop at the plant in Vance on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. The JOB-1 car was the first ever Mercedes-Benz M-Class to roll off of the assembly line at the Vance plant on February 14, 1997. [Staff Photo/Erin Nelson]

A virtual job fair beginning Monday will offer full-time positions paying $20 an hour at Mercedes-Benz U.S. International in Tuscaloosa County through West Alabama Works.

Job-seekers can fill out an online profile for the MBUSI production team member position at www.westalabamajobs.com/MBUSI. A representative from West Alabama Works will contact applicants within 24 hours.

MBUSI is looking to make direct hires during the virtual job fair with “day one” eligibility for all MBUSI’s benefit programs, according to a news release.

Donny Jones, executive director at West Alabama Works, said the virtual hiring event provides a way to reach more prospective workers and connect them with jobs.

“With COVID-19 case numbers fluctuating, adjustments to the way things are done has been vital. It speaks volumes to the vision of MBUSI to remain adamant about holding virtual hiring events to make sure West Alabama residents have ample options for career opportunities,” Jones said.

“Looking into our future, what’s ahead of us, and what we’re partnering with MBUSI to do currently — shows exactly why it’s so significant to develop the workforce in every community.”

