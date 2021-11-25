Virtual life sentence handed down in Vernon County drug case

Nov. 25—NEVADA, Mo. — A Vernon County judge sentenced a Walker man this week to 247 years in prison on the 10 felony drug-dealing counts of which a jury convicted him in August.

Judge David Munton assessed Harry D. Foreman Jr., 54, a sentence of 30 years for second-degree trafficking in drugs, six more 30-year terms on related counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two 15-year terms on convictions for possession of a controlled substance, and seven years for maintaining a public nuisance.

The judge ordered that all 10 sentences run consecutively, meaning the defendant will die in prison unless he should manage to get the convictions or sentences overturned by a higher court.

The convictions stem from a search warrant served a year ago by the Vernon County Sheriff's Department on a rented room on East Marvel Road in Nevada.

The drugs confiscated included four bags of methamphetamine weighing 93.3 grams, four bags of heroin tar weighing 19.9 grams, 50 morphine pills, 16 hydromorphone hydrochloride pills, four oxycodone pills, 66 alprazolam pills, 37 OxyContin pills, three oxycodone hydrochloride pills, 800 clonazepam pills, two small bags of fentanyl and three sublingual strips of Suboxone, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Foreman was sitting on a bed counting money as deputies entered the room. He had $102 in the bed, another $60 in his pocket and $390 in an envelope on a nightstand in addition to piles of coins throughout the room. Deputies also seized digital scales and a piece of paper believed to have held a record of drug transactions.