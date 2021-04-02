Virtual NYIAS highlights | The cars that weren't shown in New York this week

Byron Hurd
·4 min read



In just about any other year, this week would have been the New York International Auto Show. While we didn't travel to the Big Apple for days of glad-handing and ill-conceived introductory gimmicks, we did get a reasonably large sample of new and conceptual cars to pore over this week. Here are the highlights.

Mini Electric Pacesetter by JCW


See Full Image Gallery >>

Mini's Electric Pacesetter weighs 287 pounds less than the Mini Cooper SE that it's based on, giving it a total weight of 2,712 pounds. Much of that weight loss comes from the gutted interior, which now has a welded-in roll cage, race seats and six-point harnesses. While not particularly related to weight saving, the seats also have a neat 3D-printed material for the cushions that can be made in different colors and densities. The electric motor and battery are unchanged at 181 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque, but the weight loss means that it hits 62 mph in 6.7 seconds, an improvement of 0.6 over the road car.

Hyundai Santa Cruz production teaser


See Full Image Gallery >>

Hyundai revealed what appears to be a production-intent version of its forthcoming Santa Cruz not-quite-a-pickup. We can see that it’s quite obviously a small truck with a short bed and what looks like a roomy cabin. Just like the Honda Ridgeline, the Santa Cruz will be built on a unibody platform, but based on its size, it looks like more of a compact Ford Maverick competitor than a mid-size truck.

Lexus LF-Z Electrified


See Full Image Gallery >>

The Lexus LF-Z Electrified is a clear evolution of the LF-30 Electrified concept from the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. Like that concept, the front of the car effectively inverts the current Lexus grille design, with the "spindle" section in the middle being solid, and the area on either side covered with dark translucent panels that evoke open areas.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Interior


See Full Image Gallery >>

Mercedes-Benz previewed the interior design of its new EQS flagship electric sedan. The headline is what you’re looking at above. That dash, termed the “Hyperscreen” by Mercedes, is the key to this interior. We saw a photo of the dash back at CES, but now Mercedes is showing us what it looks like when integrated into the EQS interior. There's a version without the fancy Hyperscreen, too.

2022 Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate editions


See Full Image Gallery >>

Land Rover is fending off a growing list of rivals by taking the Range Rover, its flagship model, even further upmarket with these new SVAutobiography Ultimate editions, which gain a specific two-tone look, a long list of luxurious interior features, and a price tag that makes Maybach's first series-produced SUV look like a bargain. Buyers can choose whether they want to spoil their passengers with a long-wheelbase Ultimate or enjoy the drive with a short-wheelbase Dynamic model. Both are finished in a newly-developed color called Orchard Green with contrasting Narvik Black paint on the roof and on the door mirrors plus a sprinkling of copper-colored accents.

Genesis X electric concept


See Full Image Gallery >>

Genesis had almost nothing to say about actual specifications for this sexy concept coupe but we don't especially care, because, well, look at it. The coupe has a surprisingly traditional shape with distinct hood, cabin and trunk sections, but they stand out in a world full of fastbacks and crossovers. The proportions are also traditional, but in a timeless manner with a long, low hood and pert tail. Adding athleticism to the shape are the bulging fenders and the forward-leaning grille. The split headlights squint and scowl, and they dramatically sweep into the front fenders. The taillights do the same, but in reverse, and the tail is comparatively conservative, but fitting with the elegant, classic shape of the X.

2022 Kia EV6


See Full Image Gallery >>

The parade of new electric vehicles continues with the 2022 Kia EV6, a crossover-ish vehicle with surprisingly aggressive performance numbers. Although we have previously seen the EV6, today we get new pictures and key specs, including a maximum range of 316 miles on the WLTP combined cycle (EPA range would be less), a minimum 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds in the EV6 GT model, and a recharge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes thanks to the 800-volt charging capability on every version.

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness


See Full Image Gallery >>

Beyond just a trim level, the Outback Wilderness is the first offering in a new Subaru sub-brand. It will be to overlanders and vanlifers what STI is to canyon-carving speed demons. Right away, it’s apparent that the Wilderness is more rugged than a standard-issue Outback but, crucially, it’s much more than an appearance package.

Recommended Stories

  • Antitrust Should Stay Focused on Consumer Welfare

    Politicians and policy analysts have expressed concern about the growing size and impact of large digital-platform companies such as Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple. Some are advocating more aggressive antitrust enforcement or major changes to the law. Although competition policy can be improved, promoting consumer welfare should continue to guide antitrust enforcement in the United States. Critics claim that antitrust law, which is intended to condemn business practices that undermine competition or maintain monopolies, is being neglected as competition weakens across the economy. They claim that the failure to enforce antitrust law allows unchecked abuses — not just by digital platforms, but by powerful firms in other market segments as well. Critics also attribute this monopoly-abuse problem to antitrust law’s emphasis on the goal of promoting consumer welfare. They argue that the consumer-welfare standard should be ditched in favor of broader policy goals in order to “revitalize” antitrust as a powerful interventionist tool. Before the 1970s, Supreme Court antitrust decisions generally reflected a “big is bad” philosophy. Those opinions often viewed antitrust as a means of protecting smaller companies. Many poorly understood business practices were condemned with no inquiry into their actual economic effects. Mergers fared particularly badly in court. As Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart lamented in 1966, the only consistency in government merger challenges was that “the Government always wins.” In the late 1970s, we started to see the rise of the consumer welfare standard as courts changed their approach to antitrust in response to economic and legal scholarship revealing that large business size and market share often manifested wealth-creating efficiency, rather than poor economic performance. While continuing to summarily condemn hard-core cartel activity, courts began to apply case-specific economic analysis. This involved weighing the potential benefits resulting from a firm’s conduct against its harmful effects. In 1979 the Supreme Court underscored the new approach in its Reiter v. Sonotone opinion, stating that “Congress designed the Sherman Act as a ‘consumer welfare prescription.’” Subsequent judicial decisions enunciated legal standards that seek to preserve incentives for business conduct that benefits consumers. These decisions have also granted dominant firms greater leeway to engage in aggressive competition to better satisfy consumers. In parallel with judicial developments by the mid-1990s, Democratic and Republican enforcers adopted a bipartisan approach to federal antitrust enforcement that emphasized consumer-welfare promotion. Over the past few years, however, the consumer-welfare standard has come under siege. Critics of current antitrust policy cite the growing size and market share of dominant firms as signs of ineffective antitrust enforcement. These concerns were highlighted in 2020 studies by the House Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law and by the Washington Center for Equitable Growth. They endorse digital platform regulation, new Federal Trade Commission rulemaking, and legislation to tighten antitrust laws, with a greater emphasis on condemning dominant firm behavior out of hand, without regard for consumer welfare. They would also pursue a broader range of objectives, such as promoting fairness, protecting labor rights, and limiting monopoly as measured by firm size and market share. In February 2021, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) introduced legislation that would toughen the standard for evaluating mergers (preventing many out of hand, based on the size of the acquiring firm). Her proposal would also lower the bar for convicting a firm of illegal monopolization. Other expansive antitrust-reform proposals, including possible regulation or structural breakups of big platforms, may be considered in Congress. Recent antitrust-reform hearings in both the Senate and House have featured condemnations of the consumer-welfare standard. Yet these critiques of consumer welfare miss the mark. Abandoning this approach in favor of broad-based interventionist antitrust policies would prove harmful. Proposed reforms such as breaking up dominant firms or prohibiting most mergers and acquisitions are likely to make consumers worse off, sacrificing the cost reductions that result from one firm producing a growing share of output and integrating many complementary services. Considering a broader range of conduct to be in violation of antitrust law would likely increase uncertainty for firms as they endeavor to compete to attract additional customers. Moreover, having to assign weights to ill-defined objectives of labor rights and fairness (among other new goals) would create confusion. The resulting decisions could be arbitrary and inconsistent with the rule of law. Furthermore, oft-cited studies claiming that competition is weakening are based on questionable evidence. The 2020 Economic Report of the President showed that those studies rely on overbroad market definitions that tell us nothing about competition in specific markets, let alone across the entire economy. What’s more, while leading digital platforms often have large market shares, they still face competitive pressure from existing firms and startups to develop innovative new products and services. Indeed, market-leading platforms that fail to innovate can be displaced — just ask Yahoo and MySpace. Finally, the benefits that consumers derive from participating in some digital platforms will grow as the platforms expand their membership. Antitrust attacks aimed at “cutting monopoly platforms down to size” could undermine these benefits, harming consumers. The antitrust consumer-welfare standard has served consumers well. Competitive forces have yielded a bounty of highly affordable and greatly enhanced digital products and services. The pace of innovation has been breathtaking. The last thing we should do is quickly impose new and amorphous antitrust restrictions that threaten this success story.

  • Unwanted weight gain or weight loss during the pandemic? Blame your stress hormones

    Stress hormones are closely tied to hunger and motivation. Karl Tapales/Moment via Getty Images CC BY-ND If you have experienced unwanted weight gain or weight loss during the pandemic, you are not alone. According to a poll by the American Psychological Association, 61% of U.S. adults reported undesired weight change since the pandemic began. The results, released in March 2021, showed that during the pandemic, 42% of respondents gained unwanted weight – 29 pounds on average – and nearly 10% of those people gained more than 50 pounds. On the flip side, nearly 18% of Americans said they experienced unwanted weight loss – on average, a loss of 26 pounds. Another study, published on March 22, 2021, assessed weight change in 269 people from February to June 2020. The researchers found, on average, that people gained a steady 1.5 pounds per month. I am a nutritional neuroscientist, and my research investigates the relationship between diet, lifestyle, stress and mental distress such as anxiety and depression. The common denominator to changes in body weight, especially during a pandemic, is stress. Another poll done by the American Psychological Association in January 2021 found that about 84% of U.S. adults experienced at least one emotion associated with prolonged stress in the prior two weeks. The findings about unwanted weight changes make sense in a stressful world, especially in the context of the body’s stress response, better known as the fight-or-flight response. Neurotransmitters – like cortisol, seen here – mediate the fight-or-flight response and can have a huge impact on eating and behavior. Ben Mills/Wikimedia Commons Fight, flight and food The fight-or-flight response is an innate reaction that evolved as a survival mechanism. It empowers humans to react swiftly to acute stress – like a predator – or adapt to chronic stress – like a food shortage. When faced with stress, the body wants to keep the brain alert. It decreases levels of some hormones and brain chemicals in order to turn down behaviors that won’t help in an urgent situation, and it increases other hormones that will. When under stress, the body lowers levels of neurotransmitters such as serotonin, dopamine and melatonin. Serotonin regulates emotions, appetite and digestion. So, low levels of serotonin increase anxiety and can change a person’s eating habits. Dopamine – another feel-good neurotransmitter – regulates goal-oriented motivation. Dwindling levels of dopamine can translate into lower motivation to exercise, maintain a healthy lifestyle or perform daily tasks. When people are under stress, they also produce less of the sleep hormone melatonin, leading to trouble sleeping. Epinephrine and norepinephrine mediate the physiological changes associated with stress and are elevated in stressful situations. These biochemical changes can cause mood swings, impact a persons’s eating habits, reduce goal-oriented motivation and disrupt a person’s circadian rhythm. Overall, stress can throw your eating habits and motivation to exercise or eat healthy way out of balance, and this last year has certainly been a stressful one for everyone. Sugars give an immediate but short-lasting mood boost. MarianVejcik/iStock via Getty Images Plus Easy calories, low motivation In both of the studies, people self-reported their weight, and the researchers didn’t collect any information about physical activity. But, one can cautiously assume that most of the weight changes were due to people gaining or losing body fat. So why did people gain or lose weight this last year? And what explains the dramatic differences? Many people find comfort in high-calorie food. That is because chocolate and other sweets can make you happy by boosting serotonin levels in the short term. However, the blood clears the extra sugar very quickly, so the mental boost is extremely short-lived, leading people to eat more. Eating for comfort can be a natural response to stress, but when combined with the lower motivation to exercise and consumption of low-nutrient, calorie-dense food, stress can result in unwanted weight gain. What about weight loss? In a nutshell, the brain is connected to the gut through a two-way communication system called the vagus nerve. When you are stressed, your body inhibits the signals that travel through the vagus nerve and slows down the digestive process. When this happens, people experience fullness. The pandemic left many people confined to their homes, bored and with plenty of food and little to distract them. When adding the stress factor to this scenario, you have a perfect situation for unwanted weight changes. Stress will always be a part of life, but there are things you can do – like practicing positive self-talk – that can help ward off the stress response and some of its unwanted consequences. [Expertise in your inbox. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter and get expert takes on today’s news, every day.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Lina Begdache, Binghamton University, State University of New York. Read more:Did racism kill Jackie Robinson?Want to lose weight? Train the brain, not the body Lina Begdache receives funding from the National Science Foundation, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, New York State Health Foundation, Regional Economic Development Council and other foundation and intramural sources.

  • I made mashed potatoes using 3 celebrity chefs' recipes, and all of them had issues

    I followed recipes from famous chefs Guy Fieri, Ina Garten, and Alton Brown to see which one has the best mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving this year.

  • Apple Will Use Tesla Battery 'Megapacks' At The California Solar Storage Site: Report

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) will be using battery packs from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) at its California Solar Project, The Verge reported on Wednesday. What Happened: Apple earlier in the day announced details related to the under-construction California Solar Project capable of storing 240 megawatt-hours of energy, enough to power over 7,000 homes for a day. The set-up will have 85 Tesla lithium-ion “megapacks” to help power the company’s corporate headquarters in Cupertino, according to the Verge report. The report says Monterey County’s planning chief confirmed the development while Apple declined to comment and Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. The project supports Apple’s 130-megawatt solar farm that provides all of its renewable energy in California. However, the site does not provide power at night. Why it Matters: Over 110 of Apple’s global manufacturing partners are shifting towards complete renewable energy for their Apple production, with almost 8 gigawatts of planned clean energy set to come online. All of which will prevent over 15 million metric tons of yearly CO2 emissions equivalent to taking off over 3.4 million cars annually off the road. Tesla has over the years also focused on building an energy storage business to complement the solar products it acquired when it bought Solar City. It is increasingly getting involved in large-scale energy storage projects such as Apple’s and also announced it was using Tesla batteries at some of its Electrify America charging stations. Price Action: Shares of Apple closed 1.88% higher at $122.15 on Wednesday and were up 0.25% in extended trading hours. Those of Tesla closed 5% higher at $667.93, and were down 0.69% in extended hours Read Next: Apple 'Could Be A Fast Follower' And Snatch At Least 5% Share of EV Market: Analyst See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPinduoduo, Shopify, PayPal, LendingTree, JD.com — What Cathy Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On WednesdayCathie Wood Is Bullish On 908 Devices. An Analyst Makes A Case For The Stock© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Family forced waitresses at bar to perform sex acts, feds say

    A Houston mom, her children and her nephew are now facing life in prison on sex trafficking charges.

  • Products on Deep Discount in April

    When you shop through retailer links on our site, we may earn affiliate commissions. 100% of the fees we collect are used to support our nonprofit mission. Learn more. As warmer weather returns ...

  • Just How Rich Are Donald Trump, President Biden and These Other Big Names?

    What do President Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They’re all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? See Who Made the List: The Richest...

  • Wreckfest (Ps5 Teaser Trailer)

    Wreckfest is a new demolition derby themed racing game with soft-body damage modeling, sophisticated driving dynamics and in-depth vehicle upgrading, featuring both demolition derbies and more traditional track races. It’s all about fun, breakneck racing and over-the-top crashes.

  • MG previews its electrifying return to the roadster segment

    It released the first sketches of a futuristic concept called Cyberster that previews what a two-seater convertible developed for the 2020s might look like. In the 1960s, starting an MG often required getting your fingers dirty.

  • Monaco Is the World’s Most Expensive Place to Buy a Home for the Fourth Year in a Row

    The cost per square meter more than doubles New York City's.

  • This Brooklyn Apartment Is Full of Hidden Storage

    Form and function, without the clutter.

  • 18 Essentials from Amazon to Build an Outdoor Kitchen

    Including charcoal grills, patio furniture, and mini fridges.

  • What President Biden’s Planned $174 Billion Investment in EVs Actually Means for the Market

    The administration has a two-pronged approach to boosting the EV market. Will it work?

  • Widebody Ford Ranger Has JDM Inspiration

    Who needs a Baby Raptor when you have this?

  • Rivian announces warranty info, equals or betters Tesla in critical areas

    Full warranty information is out for the Rivian R1T and R1S. This wouldn’t be news for most cars, but since Rivian is a brand new car company and its vehicles are electric, there’s reason for some comparing and contrasting. Rivian says that “all components inside the high-voltage battery” are warrantied for 8 years or 175,000 miles.

  • How Fit Can You Get From Just Walking?

    Walking is good for you, obviously. But can it whip you into shape?

  • Amazon is having a massive sale on Greenworks power tools—nearly 40 percent off, today only

    The ultimate yard sale: Score deep discounts on cordless lawn mowers. leaf blowers and more.

  • 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 First Drive Review | Tackling Moab with 470 horses

    The long-awaited 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, outfitted with a 6.4-liter V8, made its bold appearance at the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari. An off-roader’s play space, Moab is home to tons of trails set among the famous red slick rock and outlying orange-colored sand dunes. Jeep enthusiasts trek to Moab all year for off-roading fun – especially during the Easter Jeep Safari (otherwise known as EJS).

  • Nike wins lawsuit over 'Satan Shoes' with human blood

    The art collective that sold the customised Nike sneakers has shipped all but one of the 666 pairs.

  • Beard goes home to try to get Texas where he took Texas Tech

    Chris Beard insists that it was the most difficult decision in his life to return to his alma mater at Texas after a successful, five-season run at Big 12 rival Texas Tech that included an overtime loss in the last national championship game played two years ago. The 48-year-old Beard was formally introduced as the new Longhorns head coach on a Zoom call from the Austin campus. It came a day after a meeting with Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte at a Comfort Inn hotel before going to breakfast at a McDonald's in Plainview, Texas, about 45 miles north of the Texas Tech campus in Lubbock.