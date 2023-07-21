Virtual reports, mutual aid among Eugene police policies commission wants to review

Eugene city councilors unanimously approved a work plan for the police commission to review police policies and recommending changes.

The plan outlined the police commission's top 10 goals for the next two years, including allowing police officers to file reports virtually, revising the Eugene Police Department's mutual aid policy and brainstorming ideas to address downtown safety.

Two city councilors and 10 Eugene residents appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council make up the commission. The commissioners voted on the goals after hearing recommendations from the police department and the public.

Virtual policing

Police Chief Chris Skinner said he wants to create a platform for community members to file reports, such as for theft, more easily online. At a June 8 work session where police commissioners discussed these goals, Commissioner Scott Lemons said this was a new technology and he was supportive of Eugene being a leader on it but wanted commissioners to set a time to examine the technology and create policy around it.

Mutual aid

The mutual aid policy, last updated in 1999, outlines the procedures for when the department collaborates with other police departments for emergencies other than civil disputes and natural disasters.

Police Commissioner Bonnie Dominguez said the policy is too abbreviated and should be expanded.

Dominguez said the current policy doesn't address what to do if an officer from another department is under investigation, allowing that officer to operate in Eugene. That should be discontinued, she said, adding the policy should ensure EPD is always the agency "taking the lead" when collaborating with other police departments.

Downtown Eugene safety

Commissioners plan to review ways to promote downtown safety. Police Commissioner Dallas Boggs suggested the committee establish policies on where to take someone who commits a crime because of mental illness and how to improve response times.

Among recent changes downtown, police installed three cameras, posted on light posts and the side of a building. They are intended to deter crime and help officers and detectives who are investigating crimes in the downtown core identify suspects.

Discipline matrix

The police commission plans to establish a matrix to outline the action to take when it is determined an officer violates policy or engages in misconduct. This item was previously suggested by the Ad Hoc Police Policy Committee but was put on hold because the state legislature was discussing a similar statewide policy. Since that didn't make it out of the Legislature, the commission plans to return to the idea.

Recruitment and retention

Police commissioners plan to discuss how to better recruit and retain police officers.

City councilors praised commissioners' early work in 2023 toward addressing officer mental health, which has included applying for a grant that will give law enforcement workers more mental health care as an employee benefit, commissioner ride-alongs where officers give commissioners feedback and the beginning work toward establishing a first-responder rest stop.

"In order to have good service we need to have people that are able to have good mental health," Councilor Randy Groves said.

Commissioners discussed additional ways to boost officer retention at the June work session. Dominguez suggested leadership development for minorities, who according to a 2017 report represent 13.8% of officers but 18% of Eugene. Police Commissioner Jensina Hawkins suggested the commission establish someone in the police department responsible for diversity, equity and inclusion and have that person present to the commission on how to improve.

Ad Hoc Police Policy Committee update

A temporary committee formed in 2020 following George Floyd's murder had a similar charge to update police policies. Police Commissioner Ian Winbrock said this item is intended to provide the City Council and the community an update on the policies proposed by that committee.

Communicating with people with disabilities

Police Commissioner Sean Shivers said change was needed to a policy established in 2009 on how police officers should interact with people with disabilities. Shivers, didn't say what should be changed but said he wanted to revisit the policy with input from people with disabilities.

Employee performance evaluations

Police Commissioner Silky Booker said he wants to discuss a policy for employee performance evaluations because police department leaders have not been filling out employee performance evaluations when they're due. This, Booker said, has lead to "there being no paper trail of particular officers who have discipline issues."

Strike and labor disputes

This policy addresses how police officers should act when dispatched to a labor strike. Commissioners didn't say why they wanted to revisit the policy at the June work session, but it was last updated in 1999.

Emergent technology

Police commissioners said policies for new technologies would be created as they come up. Commissioners mentioned facial recognition, drones and artificial intelligence as technologies they may want to create policies for.

Eugene Police policy changes in the last year

Three of the bigger policies police commission has changed since July 2022 include:

Impact weapons policy

Updated to ban officers from using batons against suspects who aren't actively resisting or on suspect's head, neck, spine, heart, kidney or groin when deadly force isn't authorized.

Deescalation policy

Updated to emphasize officers should use non-violence when possible and only use force "after attempts at de-escalation have been exhausted or are deemed not possible."

Chemical incapacitants policy

Updated to lower the previous requirement that officers aid any bystanders hit by chemical agents to only bystanders who ask for help. Eugene Police use two chemical agents Oleoresin Capsicum (pepper spray) and Ortho-Chlorobenzalmalononitrile (CS gas).

