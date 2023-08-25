Virtual tours of the Isle of Man's glens offer wider disabled access

Virtual tours have been created to give people with disabilities wider access to the Isle of Man's national glens.

The project has seen filmed 360 footage around the island's 18 mountain and coastal glens made available online.

It has been put together by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) in conjunction with a local video production company.

A government spokesman said it would help to remove barriers to enjoying the island's "natural wonders".

DEFA Minister Clare Barber said the virtual tours opened up "a world of possibilities for individuals with illnesses or disabilities, who may find it challenging to visit these beautiful locations in person".

The project allows people to see the areas, which were filmed by the firm IOM360, via the government's website.

Welcoming the development, director of charity Disability Networks Beth Martin said it would "give pleasure to those who, for whatever reason, are unable to access" the glens.

"The virtual tours are a simple but brilliant addition to the information available about the glens," said said.

Ms Barber said: "Users can explore the national glens, taking in enchanting landscapes and experiencing nature's wonders, all at their own pace.

"The glens not only serve as picturesque escapes but also play a vital role in enhancing island health and wellbeing."

