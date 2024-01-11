'Virtue-signalling' Gary Lineker should stand against me at general election, says Tory MP

Lineker briefly stepped back from presenting Match of the Day in March last year - SHAUN BOTTERILL/GETTY IMAGES

A Conservative MP has challenged Gary Lineker to stand against him at the next general election as he accused the Match of the Day host of “virtue-signalling”.

Jonathan Gullis, who represents Stoke-on-Trent North, clashed with the outspoken presenter on social media last month over the Government’s flagship Rwanda policy.

When Mr Gullis suggested he had breached BBC impartiality rules by signing an open letter opposing the deportation scheme, Lineker replied: “Jonathan hasn’t read the new guidelines … or, should I say, had someone read them to him?”

Samir Shah, the new chairman of the corporation, said this tweet appeared to “breach particular guidelines” which mean while Lineker can continue to share his views as a freelance presenter, he should not endorse or attack parties or criticise individual politicians.

Jonathan Gullis at the Conservative Party Conference inn October 2022 - LEON NEAL/GETTY IMAGES

In an interview with Sky News, Mr Gullis said: “Gary’s constantly trying to get lots of likes on Twitter, or X as it’s now called.

“I think Gary needs to spend less time virtue-signalling and more time talking about football, which he’s actually very good at.”

Lineker, the BBC’s highest-paid presenter who commands a £1.35 million salary, briefly stepped back from presenting Match of the Day in March last year after comparing words used by Suella Braverman, the then-home secretary, about migration with the language of Nazi Germany.

He has insisted he will continue to share his political views on his X account and last year made further criticisms of Mrs Braverman related to her description of weekly pro-Palestine protests in London as “hate marches”.

Mr Gullis, a former education minister and a prominent member of the New Conservatives caucus of Right-wing backbench Tory MPs, claimed he would “absolutely” beat Lineker at an election, adding: “Let the public decide.”

Lineker has also repeatedly called for a ceasefire in Gaza in the wake of the Oct 7 terrorist attacks on Israel by Hamas and the subsequent Israeli military bombardment of Palestine.

Stoke-on-Trent is one of around three dozen constituencies in the “Red Wall”, which is made up of seats in former Labour heartlands that flipped to the Conservatives – many for the first time in decades – at the 2019 general election.

However, most if not all of these seats are projected to switch back to Labour later this year as Sir Keir Starmer’s party continues to command a significant opinion poll lead.