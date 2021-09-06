Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$1.50

The board of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 12th of November to US$1.50. This takes the annual payment to 1.2% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Virtus Investment Partners' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Virtus Investment Partners was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 48.4% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 13%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Virtus Investment Partners Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Virtus Investment Partners' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2014, the first annual payment was US$1.80, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$6.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 19% over that duration. Virtus Investment Partners has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Virtus Investment Partners has grown earnings per share at 48% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Virtus Investment Partners' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Virtus Investment Partners that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

