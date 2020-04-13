Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary March 31, 2020 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary long-term and total assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2020 of $89.5 billion and $90.7 billion (including $1.2 billion of liquidity assets), respectively. The decline in long-term AUM from December 31, 2019 reflected market depreciation and net outflows in mutual funds, institutional accounts, and exchange traded funds, partially offset by positive net flows in structured products and retail separate accounts.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions)

Preliminary

Final By Product Type: March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Long-Term:





Open-End Funds (1) $ 33,498



$ 42,870

Closed-End Funds 5,343



6,748

Exchange Traded Funds 480



1,156

Retail Separate Accounts 17,660



20,414

Institutional Accounts 28,210



32,635

Structured Products 4,343



3,903

Total Long-Term 89,534



107,726









Liquidity (2) 1,160



1,178

Total $ 90,694



$ 108,904







(1) Includes AUM of mutual funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS) (2) Represents AUM in liquidity strategies, which reflect ultra-short duration fixed income products in open-end funds and institutional accounts

