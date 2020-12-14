Virus casts shadow over AP's pictures of the year in Asia

  • CiCi Bellis of the U.S. makes a backhand return to Belgium's Elise Mertens during their third round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • Switzerland's Roger Federer makes a forehand return to Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
  • A passenger shows a note from the World Dream cruise ship docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal under quarantine in Hong Kong on Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • A woman reacts to seeing her relative receiving emergency care in a hospital following a mass shooting in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, on Feb. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
  • A man watches the MS Westerdam, owned by Holland America Line, anchored off the port of Sihanoukville, Cambodia, on Feb. 14, 2020 after being long stranded at sea by virus fears. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
  • A bus carrying passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves a port as passengers tested negative for COVID-19 started disembarking, in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on Feb. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • A Hindu pilgrim takes a holy dip on Makar Sankranti festival on Sagar Island, where the Ganges empties into the Bay of Bengal, in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, on Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • Camel mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill which houses India's most important ministries and the presidential palace in in New Delhi, India, on Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • Indian Hindu pilgrims walk through a pontoon bridge before dawn at Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati during Magh Mela, a festival that attracts millions of pilgrims every year, in Prayagraj, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • Government officials throw flowers from a helicopter onto thousands of Hindu devotees performing rituals at Sangam, the confluence of three sacred rivers - the Yamuna, the Ganges and the mythical Saraswati - on Mauni Amavsya, or the new moon day, the most auspicious day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair "Magh Mela" in Prayagraj, India, on Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
  • Indian school children perform yoga during the inauguration of an international kite festival in Ahmadabad, India, on Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, File)
  • Police in riot gear sprays pepper spray at a man as they disperse a crowd during a demonstration against "parallel traders" who buy goods in Hong Kong to resell in mainland China in Sheung Shui near the Chinese border in Hong Kong on Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
  • People watch as Taal Volcano erupts in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines, on Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
  • A firefighter covers his face from smoke as he battles a fire near Bendalong, Australia, Jan. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • A resident cleans his house from volcanic ash spewed from Taal Volcano at Laurel, Batangas province, southern Philippines, on Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
CiCi Bellis of the U.S. makes a backhand return to Belgium's Elise Mertens during their third round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
FOSTER KLUG

TOKYO (AP) — The year of the virus.

From sports to festivals, natural disasters to protests, hardly a moment of 2020 captured by the photojournalists of The Associated Press in Asia was free of the specter of the disease that rampaged first across the region, and then the world.

Take, for instance, a picture from mid-January, before the pandemic gained regional traction, of a Hindu pilgrim in the water near where the Ganges empties into the Bay of Bengal. There is a peaceful timelessness as the man stretches out a hand toward a glowing sun that hovers like a suspended orange ball just above the watery horizon; this could be from a century ago, a millennium, even. Looking back at it 11 months later, however, after the widespread misery and death that followed, it’s hard to shake a lingering feeling of foreboding.

Many of these images capture not only what those experiencing an extraordinary moment must have felt; they also carry a sense of the universal, of a shared flash of understanding in an otherwise bewildering and brutal year, regardless of how specific or individual the circumstances of each picture might be.

Japanese cheerleaders are caught mid-dance, frozen in a kinetic burst of choreography and energy, pompoms flashing, hair streaming — before empty baseball stands. A little Nepalese girl is the focus of intense attention as she stands masked, her hands raised above her head, her eyes closed in a grimace, and is sprayed with disinfectant by men in head-to-toe protective gear. An Indonesian bride’s latex-gloved finger receives a ring from her latex-gloved groom.

Throughout, there’s a unifying unease: the visceral fear of illness; the sometimes futile, sometimes surreal measures taken to keep an invisible foe at bay; the prevalence of objects that divide people from each other — masks, gloves, protective clothing and barriers of all sorts.

It would be a mistake, however, to assume that amid so much turmoil, there was no beauty. AP photographers found poignant episodes of daily life that may illuminate as much about the people living in this massive, diverse region as any pictures of misery or discord.

Dozens of homes in a Mumbai slum are lit up in the black of night with bursts of glaring electricity during celebrations for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, each sparkling scene etching a slice of life as compelling as an old still-life painting. A man in the Philippines lounges in a hammock strung in the trees over the tops of tombs in a deserted cemetery.

Even that most humdrum of activities — the selfie — operated under the shadow of the virus. In a picture of two masked women taking a shot of themselves in front of some Olympic rings in Tokyo, it is impossible not to remember that the world’s premier sporting event was canceled by the virus — and, as we enter a new year, the games still hang, along with much of what we once considered normal, in the balance for next summer, too.

