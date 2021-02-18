Virus crisis upends hopes for aviation careers

  • While courses for mechanics are still open, training for flight assistants has stopped
  • Those training for jobs in aviation face an uncertain future as the industry is now shedding jobs
1 / 2

Virus crisis upends hopes for aviation careers

While courses for mechanics are still open, training for flight assistants has stopped
Sonia WOLF

One year ago 26-year-old Perrine was on the cusp of realising her childhood dream of becoming a flight attendant.

Then the Covid-19 pandemic arrived and Perrine is now on track for a job in insurance instead.

At the CFA centre near Paris's Bourget airport where Perrine has been training in mock aircraft cabins, the seats for passengers are now empty and there are no attendants.

Most of the 8,000-square-metre (86,000-square-foot) facility is silent.

In a vast hanger that holds a Falcon business jet and a Super Puma helicopter for technical training, just a couple of dozen students are busy at work benches.

Making the traditional welcome speech at the start of the academic year in this very unusual year "was a bit touch and go", said instructor Pierre-Henri Greze.

"Most of the students are concerned, anxious about the future," he added.

The number of apprentices at the start of the 2020 academic year was down by half to 300, with the courses for flight attendants at a complete halt as airlines shed cabin crew jobs to match the vastly reduced number of flights they are operating.

The mechanic and technician students are down by a third.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw airlines ground most of their planes as travel came to a near standstill, graduates of the CFA school had no problem finding jobs.

Rather, it "had trouble finding candidates" for all the jobs that the aviation industry was looking to fill, said CFA director Veronique Flavigny.

In France, the aerospace and aviation industries recruited 8,000 apprentices in 2019, double the number a decade ago as air traffic expanded between 3.0 and 4.0 percent per year.

But Covid-19 brought all that to a brutal halt.

- Dreams delayed or dashed? -

Companies are now shedding jobs, thousands of them.

Airbus has plans to let 15,000 staff go, including 5,000 in France. Air France plans to cut 8,500 jobs.

Air traffic was down two-thirds globally in 2020, according to the International Air Transport Association, and it does not expect a return to 2019 levels before 2024.

CFA director Flavigny hopes to make it through the worst of the pandemic so the school can survive.

"We found solutions for 2021," she said.

But beyond that, "all depends on how things recover and the support we receive," she added, noting the school has tapped funding offered by the French government.

Flavigny is worried about current and former students, many of whom now face becoming unemployed.

Meanwhile, the students themselves fluctuate between depression and determination.

"You can't give up," said Marotea Archer, 21, with a pair of pliers in his hands.

"Maybe in a couple of years a company will need workers and hire us."

Perrine Chaumet is not as optimistic.

"Even if you move heaven and earth, you can't pursue your dream job in a crisis like this," said Chaumet.

Last month, "I began to submit job applications for insurance and admin jobs as I see the situation isn't improving and we don't know if that is for several months or several years," she added.

Nevertheless, after the crisis passes Chaumet still hopes to take to the skies.

"I had the time to see that is what I want to do. It's what makes me want to get up in the morning."

sw/rl/bmm/jv

Latest Stories

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • Kayleigh McEnany clashes with Jake Tapper after drawing outrage for Biden tweet

    Former colleague told Jake Tapper Ms McEnany was courting QAnon with tweet

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • Rush Limbaugh's complicated legacy, in 5 tweets from across the political spectrum

    Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh died Wednesday, and both his opponents and admirers are remembering how he shaped today's conservative movement. After Limbaugh's wife announced his death, some of his critics on the left brought up how his show promoted racism and homophobia, and how he emphasized that bigotry within the conservative movement. Rush Limbaugh had a segment called "AIDS update" set to music where he mocked dying gay people so I don't really want hear about 'speaking ill of the dead' today — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 17, 2021 But some liberals acknowledged that while they spent years fighting against Limbaugh, he still succeeded in "la[ying] the groundwork for [former President Donald] Trump and Trumpism," as former Obama administration adviser David Axelrod put it. Whether you loved him or hated him-and there are very few people in between-Rush Limbaugh was indisputably a force of historic proportions.Over the past three decades,he did as much to polarize our politics as anyone and laid the groundwork for Trump and Trumpism. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 17, 2021 MSNBC's Chris Hayes similarly put Limbaugh in the conservative hall of fame. I think Newt Gingrich, Rush Limbaugh and Donald Trump are three of the five most important and influential conservative figures in American life over the past three decades. (along with Ailes and Murdoch) The conservatism we have is the conservatism they have forged. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 17, 2021 Rich Lowry, the conservative editor of the National Review, meanwhile focused on what he saw as Limbaugh's unmatched sense of humor... He was always a humble man who was incredibly personally generous. Her performed countless acts of kindness that we’ll never hear about — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) February 17, 2021 ... While other right-wing tweeters repeatedly called out anyone who criticized Limbaugh after his death. If you are celebrating the death of a 70-year-old man with cancer just bc you didn’t like his radio show, you might just be in a hate cult — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) February 17, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingRush Limbaugh's estate: An insider's guideThe populists' slipperiest lie

  • Freak cold in Texas has scientists discussing whether climate change is to blame

    The freak cold spell that has killed at least 21 Americans and shut down power for days in Texas has revived scientific discussion over whether climate change could be delivering this week's chill. Scientists say global warming – specifically the rapid warming of the Arctic – is a possible, if not likely, culprit in the extreme weather. Historically, frigid temperatures have typically been contained within the Arctic by a jet stream circling the polar region.

  • Report: Cuomo under investigation by FBI and U.S. attorney over New York nursing home deaths

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration is under investigation by the FBI and U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn over its handling of COVID-19 nursing home deaths, the Albany Times-Union first reported Wednesday.Why it matters: The news comes as N.Y. state lawmakers begin efforts to repeal the Democratic governor's pandemic emergency powers after it was revealed his administration delayed releasing data of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, prompting allegations of a cover-up.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The New York Post obtained audio of a Cuomo aide saying a request for the nursing homes data was rejected because it could "be used against us" by federal investigators encouraged by then-President Trump. Cuomo was widely praised for his coronavirus response early in the pandemic, but now the New York State Senate is expected to vote on stripping Cuomo of his emergency powers as early as next week, per the New York Times.New York's Democratic Attorney General Letitia James released a report last month accusing his administration of undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes by up to 50%.Of note: New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim (D) alleged earlier Wednesday that Cuomo threatened to "destroy" him over comments he made about the nursing home deaths scandal.What saying: When asked about the investigation, Richard Azzopardi, senior adviser to Cuomo, told Axios: "As we publicly said, the DOJ has been looking into this for months. We have been cooperating with them and we will continue to."Cuomo said last Monday that he took responsibility for his administration's delay in releasing data of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, But he added: "There’s nothing to investigate here."The FBI and Department of Justice did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.

  • The Dishonesty of Biden’s COVID Messaging

    After a campaign in which Joe Biden expressed supreme confidence that he could bring an end to, or at least substantially curb the damage wrought by, the coronavirus pandemic, his administration’s handling of the pandemic has left much to be desired. Rewind back to last fall. Biden was giving speeches about how while he trusted vaccines in general, he didn’t trust Donald Trump, and was thus skeptical of the coronavirus vaccines in particular. Biden’s running mate, then-senator Kamala Harris, said that she’d be hesitant to take a vaccine that came out during Trump’s term. When pressed about whether she would do so if Dr. Anthony Fauci and other reputable health authorities endorsed it, she doubled down: “They’ll be muzzled; they’ll be suppressed.” By December, it was clear that the vaccines were in fact on the brink of FDA approval, and that by the time Biden and Harris took their respective positions atop the executive branch, distribution would be well underway. Biden received the Pfizer vaccine mid-month, and Harris got it just before the year’s end. It was only right that the principals of the incoming administration should be protected. But it remains the case that Biden and Harris, without basis, undermined confidence in a medical miracle for their own political benefit and then jumped to the front of the considerable line for it. After receiving the vaccine, Biden moved into the White House with a mandate to get the pandemic under control. He announced his moonshot plan for national vaccination: administering 100 million shots by his 100th day in office. This was a dishonest PR ploy. During the week of Biden’s inauguration, the U.S. averaged 983,000 vaccinations a day, meaning the administration was setting itself a benchmark it could already be assured of hitting. Naturally, the public noticed, and almost immediately Biden was forced to increase his goal: He would now be aiming for an average of 1.5 million vaccinations a day at the end of his first 100 days. Already, we’ve reached that higher target, and not because of the Biden administration’s novel efforts. As National Review’s Jim Geraghty has reported, the Biden administration’s vaccination plan includes new federal sites, but no more doses of the vaccine. This presents not an opportunity to expand vaccination efforts — there are already plenty of places where people can be inoculated — but a bureaucratic obstacle that has made things harder on the states, some of which were not even aware that additional doses would not be made available at the new sites. Even worse, yesterday’s Morning Jolt noted that there’s still a substantial gap between the number of vaccines provided by Pfizer and Moderna and the number of vaccines actually being administered: As of this morning, according to the New York Times, Moderna and Pfizer have shipped more than 70 million doses to the states, and somehow the states have gotten only 52.8 million of those shots into peoples’ arms. The Bloomberg chart has a slightly better figure, showing states have administered 54.6 million doses, out of roughly the same total. That leaves anywhere from 15.4 to 17.2 million doses either in transit or sitting on shelves somewhere. The country is vaccinating about 1.67 million people per day according to the Times data, 1.69 million per day on the Bloomberg chart. Not great. The Biden administration has been similarly lackadaisical in its approach to school reopenings. White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced last week that its goal was to have 51 percent of schools open “at least one day a week.” This target suffers from the same problem as the vaccination target: It’s already been met, and exceeded. Around 64 percent of school districts were already offering some kind of in-person instruction when Psaki spoke. The objective, given the enormous costs of virtual instruction on students, should be to open up the remaining 36 percent and turn partial reopenings back into full-time ones. To some extent, Biden walked Psaki’s stunningly slothful goal back during a CNN town-hall event on Tuesday, saying “I think many of them [will be open] five days a week. The goal will be five days a week,” and calling Psaki’s statement a “mistake.” Questions remain, though: If it was only a mistake, why did it take a week for it to be corrected? And why is the correction so vague as to leave room for fudging? How many, exactly, constitutes “many” to the Biden administration? Biden’s expectations game is a symptom of a greater problem: He never had the plan for handling the pandemic that he said he did. His campaign-season contention that he did was always a smoke-and-mirrors act that had more to do with tone and messaging than it did policy. To cover up the absence of tangible changes that it’s brought to the table, the new administration has tried to flood the zone with already achieved objectives and then tout their achievement as accomplishments. Dishonesty has many forms, and the Biden administration has proven itself no more forthright than its predecessors, even if its deceptions are sometimes more artful.

  • Texas power outages visible from space during winter storm. Look at the stark change

    Take a look at the widespread Texas power outages visible from space.

  • Rick Perry says Texans would choose to be without power for longer ‘to keep government out of their business’

    The former governor’s made the comments as 2.7m Texans are without power

  • Trump launches right wing cable media blitz but says it’s ‘too early’ to talk 2024

    President Trump made the right wing cable news rounds on Wednesday night with appearances on three different television networks: Newsmax, One America News, and Fox News. He began on Newsmax where host Greg Kelly repeatedly pressed Trump on whether he might run for president again in 2024.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Called Racial Slurs, Needs 5-10 Stitches After Attack at Bakery in Queens

    On Wednesday afternoon, an unidentified man wearing a red jacket verbally assaulted and physically shoved Maggie Cheng’s mother on Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing, Queens. The New York Police Department told NextShark that the woman was waiting at a bakery when the suspect approached her.

  • "Politically isolating": White House issues obstruction warning to GOP

    Mike Donilon, senior adviser to President Biden, argues in a memo to White House senior staff that GOP opposition to the COVID rescue package would shrink the party's already declining national support. What they're saying: "There seems to be a growing conventional wisdom that it is either politically smart — or, at worst, cost-free — for the GOP to adopt an obstructionist, partisan, base-politics posture," Donilon writes in the two-page memo, obtained by Axios. "However, there is lots of evidence that the opposite is true: ... this approach has been quite damaging to them."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The memo cites a Morning Consult poll showing a Biden approval rating of 62% with registered voters. Just 23% of registered voters think the Republican Party is going in the right direction, while 63% say the party is on the wrong track.Other data points: Tens of thousands of Republicans across the country have switched party affiliation since the Capitol riot, the N.Y. Times reports. The Economist/YouGov polling finds a decline in voters calling themselves Republicans since November (from 42% to 37%)."[Y]ou see a party shrinking its appeal in this country — not growing it," Donilon writes. "Opposing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan only exacerbates Republicans' predicament. ... [T]he GOP is putting itself at odds with a rescue package supported overwhelmingly by the American people."Polls put support for Biden's American Rescue Plan at 68% (Quinnipiac) or more.Donilon called opposition to the plan "politically isolating": "The country is looking for action. For progress. For solutions. On COVID. On the economy. You see it and hear it all over the country. Voters are hurting."Read the memo. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • UK facing fresh diplomatic tensions with United Arab Emirates over 'kidnapped' Princess Latifa

    Dubai’s ruler is unlikely to be rattled by BBC Panorama’s explosive documentary about the alleged kidnapping of his daughter, as he insists that she was brought home as part of a “rescue mission.” But the saga of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Princess Latifa could quickly become a diplomatic nightmare for the wealthy Gulf state. UN officials have already begun poring over the latest video smuggled out of Dubai by the princesses’ allies, in which she claims she is being held against her will in a barricaded compound with no access to lawyers or medical help. They could then decide to pass the case on to the UN’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention for a high profile and potentially embarrassing investigation into the 71-year-old Dubai ruler. It may also heap unwelcome strain on the wealthy Gulf state’s relationship with Britain, which has a strong emphasis on security co-operation, investment and tourism.

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Who Saved Woman from Robbery By Firing Gun is Arrested, Bailed Out

    An Oakland Chinatown liquor store owner was arrested and bailed out after firing his gun four times to save a woman in her 30s from a violent robbery on Monday. New Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong addressed the incident on Tuesday, saying he would prefer residents to call the authorities rather than getting involved, CBS San Francisco reported. OPD update: the department tells me the incident is categorized as an attempted robbery now that they’ve determined “no loss taken”. Witnesses tell me the suspect made a grab for the woman’s purse and she didn’t let go.

  • Rick Perry suggests Texans prefer blackouts to federal energy regulation

    Rick Perry once wanted to get rid of the U.S. Department of Energy. Now, he's apparently fine with temporarily ridding Texas of energy altogether. As the former Republican governor of Texas and energy secretary under former President Donald Trump, Perry had a lot to say about the state's ongoing blackouts amid an unprecedented winter storm. But even as it becomes clear Texas' energy system needs a major overhaul, Perry said Texans would rather remain in the dark if it meant keeping the federal government out, he told House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) office in a blog post published Wednesday. Perry, like other conservatives, blamed Texas' renewable energy sources for the outages, and alleged the Biden administration's focus on decreasing fossil fuel dependence would make this happen again. Perry did note that natural gas supplies most of Texas' power, not solar and wind, but still claimed Texas would refuse to adopt more of those renewable sources no matter how heavily the federal government subsidizes them. "Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business," Perry said. "Try not to let whatever the crisis of the day is take your eye off of having a resilient grid that keeps America safe personally, economically, and strategically." More than 4 million households and energy customers in Texas first lost power on Sunday, and 2.5 million remain out as of Wednesday afternoon as temperatures remain near freezing. Several people have died because of the weather, with some people reportedly suffering carbon monoxide poisoning as they turned on ovens or sat in cars to keep warm. More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingRush Limbaugh's estate: An insider's guideThe populists' slipperiest lie

  • Estonia warns of "silenced world dominated by Beijing"

    In its annual report released today, the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service paints a stark picture of China's attempts to silence criticism and dominate key technologies in Estonia and other democracies.Why it matters: The small Baltic state has decades of experience in staring down Russia's authoritarian encroachment. China's actions in Estonia are now ringing similar alarm bells.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The report comes a week after Estonia and five other countries snubbed Beijing by sending lower-ranking ministers, rather than presidents or prime ministers, to the 17+1 summit convened by Chinese officials.What the report says: "Implementing China's foreign policy doctrine, or creating a 'community of common destiny,' will lead to a silenced world dominated by Beijing. Faced with growing confrontation with the West, China's main goal is to create a divide between the United States and Europe." The report's section on China highlights Beijing's growing ability to conduct influence operations in the West through economic leverage, surveillance of Chinese nationals abroad, and the cultivating of local elites.The report also warns China's leadership "has a clear objective of making the world dependent on Chinese technology," mentioning 5G maker Huawei and navigation system BeiDou.Background: Russia has long been Estonia's greatest security concern, particularly the threat of military invasion. China doesn't pose a military threat to Estonia. But throughout the 2010s, Estonia grew increasingly wary of Beijing's use of economic coercion for geopolitical ends, its cyber espionage, and its growing partnership with Russia. This year's foreign intelligence report uses the harshest language yet.The country's biggest worry is the "dismantling of the world order that has allowed Estonia to regain its independence 30 years ago, and also the prosperity and development that we have taken part of in the past 30 years," said Frank Jüris, research fellow at the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute at the International Centre for Defence and Security, located in Estonia's capital city Tallinn.The big picture: Estonia, like the Czech Republic, is more outspoken in its criticism of China than larger European countries like Germany and France. "This is not the first time that small European states have been the pioneers, leading in the right direction," said Jüris. "It was mostly the small European states who had experience with an aggressive Russia that warned other European states of the Russian regime. "Go deeper: Growing number of countries issue warnings on China's espionageLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Joe Buck Says He Used To Drink Tequila In Booth With Troy Aikman

    The veteran Fox Sports announcer also liked to sip a giant beer while calling baseball playoff games.

  • Biden’s team tells Meena Harris to stop using Kamala’s image on products

    Harris’ activist-author niece has permission to sell out of the products related to her, but not restock them. Meena Harris, the author-activist niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, has been told by lawyers for President Joe Biden to stop using her aunt’s likeness on her products. Meena Harris’ brand, Phenomenal Woman, had previously used the vice president’s image in a book and a clothing line.