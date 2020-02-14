Virus death toll nears 1,400 in China, with 5,090 new cases

KEN MORITSUGU
1 / 7

China Outbreak

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese military medics arrive at the Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 13, 2020. China has mobilized its military resources in its fight against the COVID-19 viral outbreak. (Li Yun/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday reported another sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new virus, as the death toll neared 1,400.

The National Health Commission said 121 more people had died and there were 5,090 new confirmed cases.

The number of reported cases has been rising more quickly after the hardest-hit province changed its method of counting them Thursday. There are now 63,851 confirmed cases in mainland China, of which 1,380 have died.

Hubei province is now including cases based on a physician’s diagnosis and before they have been confirmed by lab tests. Of the 5,090 new cases, 3,095 fell into that category.

The acceleration in the number of cases does not necessarily represent a sudden surge in new infections of the virus that causes COVID-19 as much as a revised methodology.

“I suspect but can’t be certain that the underlying trend is still downwards,” said Paul Hunter, a professor of health protection at the University of East Anglia in England. “It almost certainly does not mean that there has been a resurgence of the epidemic overnight.”

China’s Health Commission has said that the change was aimed at identifying suspected cases in which the patient has pneumonia so they can be treated more quickly and reduce the likelihood of more serious illness or death.

Experts also saw it as a reflection of a chaotic crush of people seeking treatment and the struggle to keep up with a backlog of untested samples in Hubei province and its capital city, Wuhan, where the disease first surfaced in December.

“Clearly in Wuhan, the health system is under extreme pressure and so the first priority has to be the patient,” said Mark Woolhouse, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh.

Elsewhere, Japan confirmed another case, a Japanese man in his 70s, a day after it reported its first death from the virus. Japan now has 252 confirmed cases, including 218 from a cruise ship that has been quarantined in Yokohama.

More than 560 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China and three deaths, one each in the Philippines and Hong Kong and now a Japanese woman in her 80s. Health officials are investigating how she got infected.

In an unprecedented attempt to contain the disease, the Chinese government has placed the hardest-hit cities — home to more than 60 million — under lockdown. People are restricted from entering or leaving the cities, and in many places can only leave their homes or residential complexes for shopping and other daily needs.

___

Associated Press writers Maria Cheng in London and Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

  • Former federal prosecutors describe the Roger Stone sentencing reversal as unprecedented
    Yahoo News

    Former federal prosecutors describe the Roger Stone sentencing reversal as unprecedented

    Legal experts and former federal prosecutors say the Justice Department's reversal of the sentencing recommendation for President Trump's former campaign adviser is an extraordinary development that could have a long-term impact on public perception of federal law enforcement's independence from political interference. Roger Stone, a longtime friend of Trump, was convicted last November for lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. The Justice Department overruled the seven-to-nine-year sentencing recommendation prosecutors made in the case.

  • Klobuchar's 'big tent' stance on abortion could appeal to Southern Democrats
    Yahoo News

    Klobuchar's 'big tent' stance on abortion could appeal to Southern Democrats

    If Amy Klobuchar is going to capitalize on her strong third-place finish in New Hampshire, she'll need to use her Midwestern moderate appeal to win over Democratic voters in Nevada and South Carolina over the next two weeks. One issue that could help her accomplish this, especially in the latter contest in a more conservative state, is abortion. Klobuchar struck a different note than other Democrats on this issue in a Monday interview on “The View.” While maintaining strong personal support for abortion rights, Klobuchar said the Democratic Party has to make room for pro-life voters and candidates.

  • U.S. reports 15th coronavirus case; White House bashes China's response
    Reuters

    U.S. reports 15th coronavirus case; White House bashes China's response

    U.S. health officials reported a 15th confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States on Thursday as the White House criticized China's response to the outbreak, saying Beijing lacked transparency. A patient who was among the Americans evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the outbreak - and placed under quarantine at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, became the latest U.S. case, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. The person was the third evacuee and first at Lackland to test positive for the virus, the CDC said.

  • The coronavirus has reportedly spread to North Korea. Experts say the country isn't equipped to fight it.
    Business Insider

    The coronavirus has reportedly spread to North Korea. Experts say the country isn't equipped to fight it.

    Reuters South Korean news outlets say the novel coronavirus has spread to North Korea. Though the country has further isolated itself from the rest of the world, its lack of medical supplies and "crumbling" healthcare system leave it ill-equipped to handle an outbreak, experts say. Kim Jong Un recently canceled an annual parade that celebrates the founding of the military's armed forces.

  • YouTube Removes Clip of Rand Paul Speaking on Senate Floor, Citing Concern He Named Ukraine Whistleblower
    National Review

    YouTube Removes Clip of Rand Paul Speaking on Senate Floor, Citing Concern He Named Ukraine Whistleblower

    YouTube removed a clip of Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) speaking on the Senate floor, in which he asked why Chief Justice John Roberts had blocked a question of his, which some have speculated contained the name of the Ukraine whistleblower. Paul told Politico Playbook that the tech platform's decision was “dangerous and politically biased,” and denied knowing who the whistleblower was. “Nowhere in my speech did I accuse anyone of being a whistleblower,” he stated.

  • Teacher allegedly told student who didn't stand for national anthem, 'go back to your country'
    NBC News

    Teacher allegedly told student who didn't stand for national anthem, 'go back to your country'

    Students at a Chicago high school held a sit-in Wednesday in protest after a teacher allegedly told a Latino student last month to "go back to your country” when she and others declined to stand for the national anthem during an assembly. Mary Beck, the school's principal, addressed students during the protest at Nicholas Senn High School, saying she had notified the school district soon after receiving a report of the teacher's alleged comment. NBC News reached out to Beck for an interview Thursday but did not immediately hear back.

  • The Littoral Combat Ship Is Getting A Makeover Into The Navy's Secret Weapon
    The National Interest

    The Littoral Combat Ship Is Getting A Makeover Into The Navy's Secret Weapon

    Key Point: Once operational, LRASM will give Navy ships a more a short and long-range missile with an advanced targeting and guidance system able to partially guide its way to enemy targets and achieve pinpoint strikes in open or shallow water. The Navy is considering at least three over-the-horizon missile weapons for its Littoral Combat Ship -- Harpoon, Naval Strike Missile, Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile and an Extended Range Griffin Missile. The Navy will soon launch a formal industry competition to acquire a new, over-the-horizon offensive attack missile for its surface fleet as a way to increase the striking range of  weapons for Littoral Combat Ships, Frigates and possibly other vessels -- to better prepare the service for near-peer warfare on the open seas.

  • Leaked photos of woman's murder by partner with 'It was cupid’s fault' headline spark outrage in Mexico
    The Independent

    Leaked photos of woman's murder by partner with 'It was cupid’s fault' headline spark outrage in Mexico

    The brutal murder of a young woman, who was allegedly stabbed to death by her partner, has sparked mass outrage in Mexico after photos of her mutilated body were leaked to the press. Ingrid Escamilla had her organs and skin removed, in what is believed to have been an attempt to hide evidence of her grisly murder. Leaked images of her mutilated body were then splashed on the front page of Mexican newspaper Pasala alongside the caption: “It was cupid's fault”.

  • Mexico says number of migrants in 'Remain in Mexico' program drops sharply
    Yahoo News Video

    Mexico says number of migrants in 'Remain in Mexico' program drops sharply

    Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday that the number of migrants awaiting the outcome of their U.S. immigration cases in Mexico has fallen from 50,000 to about 2,500.

  • Tour This Quintessential Beach Retreat in Amagansett Dunes 
    Architectural Digest

    Tour This Quintessential Beach Retreat in Amagansett Dunes 

    Featured in Athena Calderone's upcoming new book, Live Beautiful, Kearnon O'Molony's laid-back Hamptons house was built by architect Andrew Geller in 1968 Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Don't look back, Bernie — Bloomberg is gaining on you
    Yahoo News

    Don't look back, Bernie — Bloomberg is gaining on you

    On Tuesday night, a few short hours before Bernie Sanders won the most votes in the New Hampshire primary and a few short days after he'd won the most votes in Iowa, the high-profile New York Times columnist Tom Friedman published an opinion column under the following sub-headline: “Democrats need to nominate the right person to prevent Trump from winning a second term. Just above that, Friedman's main headline made it perfectly clear who he thinks the “right person” to beat President Trump is: “Paging Mike Bloomberg.

  • Trump is elevating judges who could gut the Voting Rights Act
    Yahoo News

    Trump is elevating judges who could gut the Voting Rights Act

    Fresh from handing President Trump a victory in his impeachment trial, the U.S. Senate has moved to install federal judges who have expressed disdain for the Voting Rights Act, the landmark 1965 law that struck down rules across the South that kept African-Americans from the ballot box. Overturning voting-rights protections tends to benefit Republicans, who have said states, not the federal government, should decide the particulars of how elections are conducted. Some scholars even believe that weakening the Voting Rights Act ahead of the 2016 election helped Trump win the presidency.

  • A nurse in Wuhan walks to work while her husband drives behind her, showing the extreme the lengths that medical workers are willing to go to stop the coronavirus spread
    Business Insider

    A nurse in Wuhan walks to work while her husband drives behind her, showing the extreme the lengths that medical workers are willing to go to stop the coronavirus spread

    The woman's husband drives behind her as she walks to work at 3:00 a.m. to light the path with his head beams. This is just one example of the extreme sacrifices by Chinese health workers during the outbreak. A nurse working in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the COVID-19 virus outbreak has quarantined herself so she does not potentially expose her family to the novel coronavirus, the Shanghaiist wrote.

  • Gaza balloon attacks re-emerge as threat to Israel
    AFP

    Gaza balloon attacks re-emerge as threat to Israel

    As the bunch of brightly-coloured balloons floated into Gaza's evening sky, there was a piercing crackle of gunfire. Moments earlier, the balloons had been launched by a group of masked young Palestinian men huddled near the Al-Bureij refugee camp. Explosives tied to balloons and kites first emerged as a weapon in Gaza, ruled by the Islamist group Hamas, during intense protests in 2018, when the devices drifted across the border daily, causing thousands of fires in Israeli farms and communities.

  • Prosecutors seek nearly 5 years for former Baltimore mayor
    Associated Press

    Prosecutors seek nearly 5 years for former Baltimore mayor

    Federal prosecutors want the disgraced former mayor of Baltimore to be sentenced to nearly five years in prison for the scheme involving sales of her self-published “Healthy Holly” children's books. In a sentencing memorandum filed Thursday, prosecutors told a judge that a sentence of 57 months in prison would be an “adequate and just” punishment for Catherine Pugh's “longstanding pattern of criminal conduct” and would deter other politicians from breaking the public's trust. Pugh pleaded guilty in November to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges in a deal with prosecutors.

  • American Airlines to offer new flights to India from an unlikely place: Seattle
    USA TODAY

    American Airlines to offer new flights to India from an unlikely place: Seattle

    American Airlines will become the first airline  to offer nonstop flights between the United States and Bangalore, India, in October, from an unlikely departure city. American is adding the daily service to the southern India technology center not from Dallas, Chicago or one of its other big hubs, but from Seattle, where it has a small presence. It's all part of an expanded partnership with Alaska Airlines announced Thursday, where the airlines will feed each other passengers and offer travelers reciprocal frequent flyer benefits to lure more passengers.

  • An employer allegedly conspired with local police to have a black employee arrested before he could file a racial discrimination complaint — but their plot backfired.
    INSIDER

    An employer allegedly conspired with local police to have a black employee arrested before he could file a racial discrimination complaint — but their plot backfired.

    Courtesy of Buchanan Angeli Altschul & Sullivan LLP Michael Fesser confided in his boss, Eric Benson, racial discrimination he faced while working for A&B Towing in 2017. Before Fesser could file a formal complaint, Benson conspired with his fishing buddy, the former police chief of a local Portland, Oregon, police department, to have Fesser arrested, Oregon Live reported. After several lawsuits and investigations unraveled the scheme, Fesser has won over $1 million in settlements.

  • Alternate History: What If Nixon Didn't Help to Break up China and the Soviet Union?
    The National Interest

    Alternate History: What If Nixon Didn't Help to Break up China and the Soviet Union?

    Key point: Without detente, Beijing would likely have remained neutral given its strained relations with Moscow. Perhaps we'll never know how much was up to great leaders vs the pressures of great power competition. What if Nixon had never gone to China?

  • Teacher under fire for questioning 5th graders' sexualities in front of class
    NBC News

    Teacher under fire for questioning 5th graders' sexualities in front of class

    A Florida teacher is under fire for asking two female fifth grade students if they were in a relationship in front of class, leading one of the students to withdraw from school. Jezinia Gambino, the mother of one of the students, told NBC affiliate WPTV that “the rumor was that my daughter and another fifth grade little girl were dating.” After the teacher learned of the rumor, she summoned the children before the class and asked them if they were a couple “in a way that they felt they were in trouble,” Gambino said. “She didn't want anyone to think they were gay,” Gambino said of the other student.

  • Michael Bloomberg says his money is why Trump got impeached
    The Week

    Michael Bloomberg says his money is why Trump got impeached

    Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has been rising through the Democratic primary race, most likely because of the absolutely massive amount of money he's poured into it. And at a Chattanooga, Tennessee rally on Wednesday, the billionaire made it clear just what that money can do, Politico reports. "In 2018, I helped flip the House" by bankrolling 21 Democratic challengers who eventually won Republican-held seats, Bloomberg said Wednesday.

  • Philippines scraps security agreement with U.S., plans to develop its own defense capabilities
    Yahoo News Video

    Philippines scraps security agreement with U.S., plans to develop its own defense capabilities

    The Philippine military on Wednesday stood by President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to scrap a security agreement with the United States, saying the country could now develop its own defense capabilities and alliances, and would do fine without it.

  • Blackburn Proposes Bill to Ban Funding for States that Give Drivers’ Licenses to Illegal Immigrants
    National Review

    Blackburn Proposes Bill to Ban Funding for States that Give Drivers’ Licenses to Illegal Immigrants

    Senator Marsha Blackburn (R., Tenn.) announced on a conference call Wednesday that she was proposing a bill to block grant funding from the Department of Justice for local law enforcement in states with sanctuary policies that allow illegal immigrants to receive drivers' licenses. “When I look at the situation we have with immigration here in our country, I say let's leave the system in better shape than we found it, because it's a broken system,” Blackburn said. “Now, states are beginning to really get back to where they were before 9-11, that they are going to provide these,” Blackburn stated.

  • Foreigners stranded in Wuhan by virus tell of fear and rations
    AFP

    Foreigners stranded in Wuhan by virus tell of fear and rations

    Hunkered down at the epicentre of China's virus epidemic and cut off from the world, the remaining foreigners in Wuhan are eking out a life in fear. As of Monday, 27 foreigners in China had been infected with the virus -- 22 of whom were in quarantine, officials said. Ruqia Shaikh, a Pakistani postdoctoral researcher stranded at Wuhan's Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, said most students at the school were confined to their dormitories, watching TV.

  • Meghan McCain slated by Bernie Sanders supporters for tweet questioning senator's health
    The Independent

    Meghan McCain slated by Bernie Sanders supporters for tweet questioning senator's health

    Meghan McCain, the daughter of now-deceased US senator John McCain, has found herself the online target of Bernie Sanders's supporters after a tweet in which she apparently questioned his physical fitness for office. Her tweet drew an immediate response from Sanders' supporters, including the more outspoken and dedicated fans often known as “Bernie bros”. Some who responded to McCain's tweet pointed out that her father ran for president at the age of 72 after a bout of cancer, and that ageists expressed the same concerns about him then that she is voicing about Sanders now.

  • Coronavirus cases spike significantly as Chinese officials adopt new counting standards; US cases now at 14
    USA TODAY

    Coronavirus cases spike significantly as Chinese officials adopt new counting standards; US cases now at 14

    The death toll from the coronavirus in mainland China spiked 23% Wednesday amid new counting methods adopted by Chinese health officials, who eased their criteria for confirmed cases. All but two deaths had been recorded in mainland China, although on Thursday Japan confirmed its first death. The spikes overseas are at least partly due to new counting standards implemented by China, which reported Wednesday that it is tallying infections differently.