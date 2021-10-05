Virus deaths in Russia hit record for third time this month

FILE - In this Monday, July 12, 2021 filer, a medical worker wearing protective gear escorts a man, suspected of having coronavirus, at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia. Russia has reported a record daily death toll from COVID-19. It's the fifth time in a week that deaths have hit a new high in the country. The national coronavirus task force said Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 that 890 deaths were recorded over the past day. That exceeds the 887 reported on Friday. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)
DARIA LITVINOVA
·2 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit a record for the third time this month on Tuesday, and new infections once again exceeded 25,000 a day — a surge that comes as vaccination rates in the country remain stagnantly low and the government shuns imposing tough restrictions to stem the spread.

Russia's state coronavirus task force reported 25,110 new confirmed cases on Tuesday and 895 new deaths — the country's highest daily death toll in the pandemic. This month, records in fatalities came every other day: the previous record, of 890 deaths, was registered on Sunday, and the one before that, of 887 deaths, occurred on Friday.

The Kremlin has said that the situation elicits concern, but still it is not considering a countrywide lockdown or any other nationwide measures.

A number of Russian regions have limited attendance of mass events and restricted access to some public places, such as theaters, cinemas, restaurants and bars, only to those who have been vaccinated, recently recovered from COVID-19 or tested negative over the past 72 hours. But critics argue that these measures aren't enough to slow down the surge.

In some areas of the country, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, life remains largely normal, with businesses operating as usual and mask mandates loosely enforced.

In the meantime, Russia's vast, yet severely underfunded health care system has started to show signs of being overwhelmed by the outbreak.

Russian media have reported long lines of ambulances once again forming in front of hospitals in St. Petersburg, the country's second-largest city, and a desperate ambulance crew in the city of Vladimir 180 kilometers (about 110 miles) east of Moscow driving a COVID-19 patient to a local government building after failing to find a hospital bed for her.

Officials have blamed low vaccine uptake. As of last week, 33.5% of Russia’s 146-million population have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, and just 27.4% have been fully vaccinated. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attributed the slow pace of the immunization drive to “an insufficiently active campaign explaining that there are no alternatives” to vaccination.

Despite the soaring infections, officials in Moscow on Monday announced the closure of the largest vaccination point in the Russian capital in Gostiny Dvor, a huge exhibition space, in order to be able to hold “cultural events” there.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin promised to start offering free rapid coronavirus tests in malls and government services centers. Daily new infections in the Russian capital nearly quadrupled over the past month, rising from about 1,100 in early September to about 4,000 this week.

In all, Russia’s coronavirus task force has reported over 7.6 million confirmed cases and nearly 212,000 deaths. However, reports by Russia’s state statistical service Rosstat that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher mortality numbers.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • HBO Max sharpens prices for European launch, adds more countries

    HBO Max is stepping up the competition on prices with Netflix and Disney for the streaming service's upcoming European launch, and adding more countries to its launch slate. Subscribers will be able to watch upcoming Warner Bros. movies - such as "King Richard" starring Will Smith and Keanu Reeves' "The Matrix Resurrections" - on HBO Max 45 days after theatrical release. "We are lowering prices in the Nordic region by about 20%, and maintaining the price in Spain," HBO Max's EMEA General Manager Christina Sulebakk told Reuters on Tuesday.

  • Cotton Prices Surge to Highest Level in a Decade

    Cotton futures are trading at their highest price in about a decade, with growing Chinese demand being met in part by rising U.S. exports to China, a curiosity of Trump-era trade-war policies. Most-active U.S. cotton futures trading on the Intercontinental Exchange closed Monday up 0.4% at $1.05 a pound, keeping prices at their highest level since September 2011. Last year, President banned U.S. imports of clothing and other products made of cotton from the Xinjiang region, China’s largest cotton-producing area.

  • A Florida college is the first in the US to own and operate an electric aircraft - meet Pipistrel's Velis Electro

    Slovenia-based Pipistrel is a light aircraft manufacturer that has built the world's first and only type-rated electric aircraft, known as Velis Electro.

  • Trump faces deadline for questioning in defamation suit

    Former President Donald Trump now has a Dec. 23 deadline to undergo questioning in a former “Apprentice” contestant's defamation lawsuit over what he said in denying her sexual assault allegations, a court said Monday. The new deadline for Trump's deposition — a legal term for out-of-court, pretrial questioning under oath — comes as Summer Zervos' 2017 lawsuit emerges from a more than yearlong freeze. Then-President Trump was weeks away from a January 2020 deposition deadline when he won a delay to ask the New York's top court to consider holding off the case entirely until he was out of office.

  • Plane flips upside down during crash-landing in NC field with 2 onboard, officials say

    The airplane was having engine troubles, according to officials.

  • Letters to the Editor: Don't trust anything the oil companies say about the O.C. spill

    In 1990 an oil spill hit Huntington Beach, and we believed what the oil companies told us. Let's not make the same mistake today.

  • Ship anchor could be cause of massive Orange County oil spill

    HUNTINGTON BEACH, California — A ship’s anchor may be the culprit of a massive oil spill coating 13 miles of azure seas and threatening the city’s ecological preserve with endangered species.

  • What caused the massive oil spill off Huntington Beach? Here is what we know

    Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said a broken pipeline connected to an offshore oil platform called Elly caused the spill.

  • Devastating images show disastrous oil spill along Southern California coast

    A broken pipeline has led to an estimated 126,000 gallons of oil leaked into ocean waters near Orange County, California.

  • What it was like to surf on day of Orange County oil spill: Frantic dolphins, exhaust smell

    What it was like to be surfing the morning of the Orange County oil spill. In a word: surreal.

  • Father, son killed after car crashes into brick retaining wall in New Rochelle

    A father and son were killed and the man's two other children critically injured during a car accident in New Rochelle Sunday.

  • Fort Bragg soldier killed, 4 more hurt in 'military vehicle accident'

    Fort Bragg officials said a soldier was killed and four more were injured in a military vehicle accident Monday afternoon.

  • California oil spill cause probed, ship anchor cited as possibility

    HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (Reuters) -More oil from a massive offshore spill landed on the southern California shore on Monday, with beaches closed and dead fish and birds washing up on shore as officials investigated whether a ship anchor striking a pipeline could have triggered the leak. Crews dressed in white coveralls and helmets raced against an approaching storm as they cleaned damage from 3,000 barrels (126,000 gallons) of oil that spilled into the Pacific Ocean in recent days from a pipeline connected to an offshore facility owned by a unit of Amplify Energy Corp. Amplify CEO Martyn Willsher said at a news conference on Monday it was possible a ship anchor could have struck the pipeline.

  • Quake-ravaged Haiti still needs help. Don’t let the international community forget | Opinion

    I recently traveled to Haiti. Since I returned, not a day goes by when I do not think about the women, children and men I met who are suffering the aftermath of last month’s earthquake.

  • Booms, skimmers among tools used to cleanup from oil spills

    Crews on Sunday deployed skimmers and floating barriers known as booms as they tried stop oil from a massive spill in Southern California from further fouling the beaches, wildlife and protected wetlands of the area. Authorities have multiple tools and techniques they can deploy try to slow the oil from spreading and then cleaning it up from the waters and land areas – methods they’ve honed in decades of work trying to mitigate the damage from such environmental disasters. Experts are still trying to determine why the leak off Orange County happened but Amplify Energy said Sunday it had stopped the oil from flowing.

  • Crews race to limit damage from major California oil spill

    Crews on the water and on shore worked feverishly Sunday to limit environmental damage from one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer. Booms were deployed on the ocean surface to try to contain the oil while divers sought to determine where and why the leak occurred. On land, there was a race to find animals harmed by the oil and to keep the spill from harming any more sensitive marshland.

  • How Orange County oil spill compares to those of Santa Barbara, Exxon Valdez and others

    While the Orange County spill has leaked at least 126,000 gallons of crude into the ocean, its size is still far less than several other catastrophic spills in California and elsewhere.

  • Company suspected in California’s largest oil spill had dozens of prior violations

    The company that operates the pipeline suspected in one of California's largest oil spills has been cited 72 times for safety and environmental violations that were severe enough that drilling had to be curtailed or stopped to fix the problem, regulatory records show.

  • California beaches closed after oil spill

    Multiple beaches in Southern California were closed after an oil spill occurred in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Huntington Beach, on Oct. 3. The spill is believed to have originated from a breached pipeline, which runs to an offshore rig.

  • Huge ecological losses feared as Orange County oil spill hits wetlands, marshes

    The oil spill had reached the Talbert Marsh and some environmentally sensitive wetlands areas by Sunday morning.