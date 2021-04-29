VIRUS DIARY: From red carpets to empty streets, and back

  • Yifei Liu, star of the new live-action "Mulan," poses for photographers at the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Singer Christina Aguilera poses with students from the Wushu Action Star Academy martial arts school in Temple City, Calif., at the premiere of the film "Mulan," at the El Capitan Theatre, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • FILE - This March 27, 2020, file photo shows a video monitor at the entrance to the Hollywood Bowl with a coronavirus-related message in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
  • Photographers maintain social distance as they shoot guests arriving in a car on the orange carpet at the Drive-In to Erase MS gala, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Host Taraji P. Henson speaks at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Samantha Bailey is watched by a moving raptor worn by Jose Correa at the Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru Experience on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The touring exhibit features over 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, and runs through January 31. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • In this image courtesy of Robert Gauthier, AP staff photographer Chris Pizzello photographs the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Thursday, March 11, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier via AP)
  • Nancy Kuo, top left, and Manoela Wunder, of the musical duo Masked Strings, perform a concert for their neighborhood, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in the Atwater Village section of Los Angeles. Kuo and Wunder have been performing as the Masked Strings since May, and perform socially distanced events in addition to their own concerts, since the coronavirus pandemic has prevented them from getting regular music gigs. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Rhona Bennett, from left, Terry Ellis and Cindy Herron, from musical group En Vogue, perform "Free Your Mind" at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Billie Eilish accepts the award for top Billboard 200 album for "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Jeff Baena, third from left, writer/director of "The Little Hours," and his girlfriend, cast member Aubrey Plaza, pose with cast members, from left, Alison Brie and her husband, Dave Franco; Fred Armisen; and Kate Micucci before a screening of the film presented by ArcLight Cinemas at the Vineland Drive-In theater, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Industry, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Tracee Ellis Ross gets a coronavirus test as she arrives for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards at Staples Center, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Mike Ness of the rock band Social Distortion sits at one of the 48 empty tables set up at the ONE VOICE event, in honor of the live events industry which has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Audience members in their cars watch "Solo at Dusk," a work by Bobbi Jene Smith in collaboration with Or Schraiber, during the opening night of L.A. Dance Project's Drive-In Dances series, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in downtown Los Angeles. The series was conceived by L.A. Dance Project to safely bring live dance back to Los Angeles during the COVID-19 era by reimagining their 2020-2021 season as a drive-in experience. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Musician Ringo Starr poses in front of his "Peace and Love" public sculpture on his 80th birthday, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Lead singer Stephan Jenkins is shown on a video screen above the stage as audience members watch Third Eye Blind's performance at Concerts in your Car at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Ventura, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Workers prepare to hand out concessions to drivers before an advance screening of the film "The Rental" at Vineland Drive-In, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in City of Industry, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • A walker passes by the still-closed Greek Theater concert venue, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in the Los Feliz section of Los Angeles. Shutdown orders continue in California due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • A video marquee in the empty forecourt of Madame Tussauds Hollywood plays a "Stay Strong Hollywood!" message as stay-at-home orders continue in California due to the coronavirus, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • FILE - In this April 29, 2020 file photo, a message on the ticket window at the AMC Burbank 16 movie theaters complex informs potential customers that it is currently closed in Burbank, Calif. AMC says its business is suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic and it may not survive. All of the company's theaters are shut down through June, and while the theaters are closed the company is generating no revenue. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
  • Trevor Noah speaks at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Taylor Swift appears in the audience at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Beyonce appears in the audience at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • The intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Rodeo Drive stands free of cars and pedestrians as stay-at-home orders continue in California due to the coronavirus, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Halle Berry arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)
  • Carey Mulligan arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)
  • Masked crew members style host Kelly Clarkson during a commercial break at the Billboard Music Awards, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
1 / 27

Virus Diary-A Photographer's Pandemic

Yifei Liu, star of the new live-action "Mulan," poses for photographers at the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
CHRIS PIZZELLO
·4 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — On the last normal night in Hollywood, there was one couple wearing masks. It was novel enough that I shot a photo of them. I had no idea they would soon be all of us.

It was March 9, 2020, and the premiere of Disney’s live-action “Mulan” brought a packed red carpet to the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, where as an entertainment photographer for The Associated Press, I had shot the Oscars four weeks earlier. Stars posed up close with big clusters of fans for a crush of dozens of photographers.

A year has passed. Nothing like it has happened since.

Two nights later, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, two people I’d shot often, announced they had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, giving a familiar face to the growing pandemic. The entertainment industry, along with most of the U.S., would shut down within days.

I was worried not just about doing my job, but whether I’d even keep it. I was an absurdity: an entertainment photographer in a time with no entertainment.

Yet in its place, history was happening. And what photographer doesn’t dream of capturing that?

So for weeks I wandered through formerly crowded streets, shooting the eerie emptiness of Rodeo Drive, and a Hollywood Boulevard that was suddenly stark and desolate.

As spring turned to summer, some forms of entertainment began emerging. I shot amateur violinists and pianists playing for neighbors from their yards. I shot drive-in movie premieres, drive-in concerts, drive-in charity galas.

I found that the work was sometimes better despite the grim circumstances. Instead of having to shoot in a jostling mosh pit of 40 or 50 photographers, I could move freely and take pictures from any angle with no one yelling in my ears or using my shoulder as a tripod.

The celebrity portraits were fewer, but better. I shot in new and natural spaces, freed from the soulless-and-sanitized hotel rooms I was usually forced into. I shot singer Jason Mraz at his laid back pad where he grows coffee beans. I shot actor Ciara Bravo on a bike path with colorful murals.

At the Emmy Awards in September, I had to stand outside and shoot the cars of the few in-person attendees. I got Tracee Ellis Ross of “black-ish” having her nose swabbed in a moment-defining image.

At the Billboard Music Awards in October I was finally back inside the Dolby Theatre, trying to capture the surreal scene of En Vogue belting out “Free Your Mind” to an audience of no one.

At the Grammy Awards in March, I got to shoot a small crowd that included Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, their faces unmistakable even in masks.

This year's Academy Awards came around as vaccination numbers were growing, cases were waning, and things were starting to feel normal. Yet it would be by far the strangest, scariest day of my professional life. The pandemic prompted the Oscars to allow just the AP to shoot arrivals and winners to share with the rest of the media. That meant that I, and I alone, was shooting photos for most of the news outlets on Earth.

AP photographers are accustomed to major pressure, but this was another level. What if I had a bad day? What if the camera broke? I brought a backup.

The sun kept vanishing behind clouds and reappearing at LA's Union Station, this year's special Oscars location, and I had to fight to get the right light.

In the hours before the show, I shot nonstop. I had to get wide shots and full-length dress shots, head shots and detail shots — not forgetting to zoom in on the jewelry. The real-time eyes of my AP editing team were indispensable.

And the result, thank God, was a photographer's dream. Halle Berry had a magenta dress that she kept lifting and shape-shifting. Carey Mulligan had a spectacular flowing-gold gown that looked great on camera.

As I sat at home on Monday, looking at media outlets' slideshows that said “Chris Pizzello” under almost every image, text messages started flowing in from the photographers who would usually be my competition. They were congratulating me.

It was very gratifying. And I hope I never get to do it again.

___

Virus Diary, an occasional feature, showcases the coronavirus pandemic through the eyes of Associated Press journalists around the world. Chris Pizzello is an AP photographer based in Los Angeles. Follow him on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/cpizzello/ and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/chrispizzello

Recommended Stories

  • Daimler Truck, Volvo to make fuel cells in Europe from 2025

    Germany's Daimler Truck AG and Sweden's Volvo Group say they plan to jointly manufacture hydrogen fuel cells for trucks in Europe starting in 2025 and called on European Union policymakers to boost incentives for climate-neutral technologies. The companies said Thursday their fuel cell joint venture, cellcentric, is carrying out preparatory work at a facility in Esslingen, Germany and that a decision on a location for large-scale series production will be announced in 2022. Daimler Truck and Volvo said they plan to start with customer tests of fuel-cell trucks in about three years and to launch large-scale production by the end of the decade.

  • China gets a flying start on building its own space station

    Officials expect the project to take a couple years, but launch of the control module is a major step for China's increasingly sophisticated space program.

  • Brian Sicknick: New videos show attack on police officer during Capitol riot

    Forty-two-year-old suffered two strokes and died of natural causes after battling rioters

  • Burkina Faso fighters seek protection with spiritual rituals

    Antoine Ouedraogo didn’t run when Islamic extremist fighters killed his colleagues only feet away from him in northern Burkina Faso. Fighters like Ouedraogo are putting their faith in these traditional spiritual practices to protect them as attacks linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State ravage the West African nation, killing thousands and displacing more than 1 million people. “Before someone faces a challenge, they know there are supernatural powers and spirits they can call upon in any situation,” said Jean Celestin Ky, professor of history at Joseph Ki-Zerbo University in Ouagadougou.

  • They Went to D.C. on Jan. 6. Now They’re Running for Office.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/Handout/FacebookOn Jan. 5, Charles Herbster claims, he was at Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel with the president’s two adult sons, discussing ways to pressure Congress out of certifying Joe Biden’s victory. On Jan. 6, he attended a pro-Trump rally that later led to an attack on the U.S. Capitol.On Monday, Herbster announced his candidacy for governor of Nebraska.Herbster, who has agricultural businesses in multiple states, is running on the same staunch pro-Trump lines that brought him to D.C. on Jan. 6. (He did not enter the Capitol that day.) And he’s not alone. From Nebraska to New Jersey, attendees of the now-infamous rally that became a riot are campaigning for elected office. One—a longshot Michigan candidate who previously organized anti-lockdown rallies in his home state—even appears to have entered the Capitol.Attending the pre-riot rally was perfectly legal, if controversial—even some elected officials took part. Recently elected U.S. Rep. Mary Miller spoke at the rally, giving an eyebrow-raising speech in which she stated that “Hitler was right on one thing: whoever has the youth has the future.” Her husband (a state representative in Illinois) owns a truck with a decal for the Three Percenter Militia that was parked on Capitol grounds on the day of the riot, as The Daily Beast previously reported.Other politicians found themselves facing graver political trouble. Derrick Evans, a new West Virginia state delegate, was arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol. And Virginia’s state Senate voted to censure Amanda Chase, a state senator who attended the pre-riot rally. (Chase made a Jan. 5 video with the head of the paramilitary group the Oath Keepers, and later went on to call the Capitol attackers “patriots.” She does not appear to have entered the Capitol.)But now, undeterred by hundreds of arrests of rioters since Jan. 6 and the ex-president being reduced to hurling insults at the Academy Awards, a new slate of Jan. 6 rally-goers is vying for its own place in government.Some, like Herbster, are campaigning on their pro-Trump credentials. Herbster has billed himself as close to the former president’s orbit, even telling the Omaha World-Herald that he could not have participated in the Capitol attack because he left the rally early to go to Florida with the Trump family. Former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway participated in Herbster’s campaign launch on Monday and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is reportedly advising Herbster’s campaign. His campaign did not return a request for comment.Herbster is entering a crowded GOP primary. But in Virginia, restaurant owner Marie March won her Republican primary last week, making her all but a shoo-in to take office representing the state’s 7th District in the House of Delegates. March attended the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, but says she left before the crowd broke into the Capitol. Nevertheless, her attendance has reopened wounds in the state, with one of her would-be colleagues in the House of Delegates pointing to a Facebook post she made after Derek Chauvin’s murder of George Floyd last year.“The coming Civil War is complex,” the post began.In a statement emailed through her campaign, March told The Daily Beast, “My husband, veteran father, and I attended President Trump’s speech on January 6, 2021 at the Washington Monument. Before President Trump finished his speech, my family and I left, and at around 2:00 PM we finished our meal outside of D.C. After that, we went home. Not only did I not enter the Capitol but I was not at the Capitol.”“I apologize for nothing, I regret nothing,” she added.The current candidates were not the only people to rally in Washington—and in some cases, allegedly breach the Capitol—on Jan. 6 to harbor personal political aspirations. At least 15 other prominent participants in the rally or the riot had run failed campaigns for political office, according to a Daily Beast count. Some of them, like Proud Boy and failed Hawaii candidate Nick Ochs and failed Texas candidate Jenny Cudd have since been arrested for their alleged roles in the attack.Although Herbster and March claim to have left the rally early, other candidates appeared closer to the action.Jason Howland, who is running for Michigan’s 31st house district in 2022, was spotted in the throng pushing its way up the Capitol steps, as the New Yorker previously reported. Last year, Howland co-founded the American Patriot Council, a right-wing group that rose to national prominence after many of the militia members who allegedly plotted to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were reportedly found to have attended some of the group’s heavily armed rallies.As Howland and the mob reportedly pushed past officers under the bleachers, videos appear to show his APC co-founder Ryan Kelley, who is running for governor of Michigan, in sunglasses and a black and white American flag cap, filming on his phone as rioters shouted “We’re in! We’re in!” In March, Kelley admitted to Michigan Live, which ID’d him in multiple videos, that he was in Washington that day to back Trump and referred to an event that day as “energizing.” He also told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that he did not participate in the unrest. “I never entered the Capitol, that is accurate,” Kelley said via text message. “Likewise, no I did not push past any officers, nor did I have any confrontation with officers and it is not accurate to suggest otherwise.”Last-Ditch Plot to Undermine Biden’s Election Goes Full QAnonHowland, meanwhile—a co-organizer of last April’s American Patriot Rally, in which heavily armed protesters stormed into the Michigan State Capitol building to protest lockdown—may have been more bold, according to videos and stills from that day. In one video, a man who bears a striking resemblance to Howland and wears the black T.A.T. baseball cap that Howland occasionally wore in his own YouTube videos before Jan. 6, stands a few feet from the marble columns in the Capitol crypt. Howland did not respond to multiple attempts to reach him for his story and, like Kelley, he has not been charged with any crimes.Meanwhile, the APC currently maintains a watchlist calling for the arrest of 17 public figures it says have violated the U.S. Constitution, from Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan secretary of state who affirmed the 2020 election results to Vice President Kamala Harris.A few years ago, association with a group like APC, which hosted a rally outside the Michigan Capitol in June to help the public learn more about militias, may have placed a candidate in the fringes of the far right. But in Michigan, where state GOP Chair Ron Weisman recently joked about assassinating two congressmen from his own state party who voted to impeach President Trump, Howland and Kelley may not be that far off the mainstream.“Normally that would be something that’s disqualifying, but in this race it seems to be something in the plus column,” Rodericka Applewhaite, senior communications adviser for the Michigan Democratic Party, said of Kelley’s actions on Jan. 6.“Maybe the fringe candidates are the moderates in the Republican party,” Applewhaite added.Still, Applewhaite said she doesn’t consider Kelley, who recently posted on his campaign’s Facebook page that face masks “condition [children] for servitude,” to be a “real candidate” or threat to Whitmer, who was elected by a margin of nearly 10 percentage points in 2018.Howland could potentially face even longer odds in his race for Michigan’s House District 31, which a Democrat has held for over three decades. But state Rep. William Sowley, who currently holds the seat and is term-limited, pointed out that Michigan will be redistricted before the 2022 election, and Macomb County, where he and Howland live, “could be divided up much differently from what it is right now.”“What I’ve seen is the GOP in Macomb County has become far more extreme in its beliefs and platforms, which is concerning,” Sowley told The Daily Beast.In New Jersey, those fringes have found a home at the head of a local Republican Party. Edward Durfee is the chair of the state’s Northvale Republican Club, and a candidate for New Jersey’s 37th Assembly district.He’s also a decade-long member of the paramilitary group the Oath Keepers, WNYC reported, and has previously led a fundraiser for an Oath Keepers recruitment billboard in his state.The Oath Keepers are now under scrutiny after members were accused of plotting to break into the Capitol and arrest people inside. Some of the group’s leaders are facing conspiracy charges for what prosecutors allege was a well-coordinated plan, with members communicating with leaders throughout the day. Durfee, who is not accused of a crime, told WNYC he’d worked security for the group at the Capitol and used HAM radio to keep in contact with other members.“I got my radio on the right channel so I could talk to other guys on the detail,” he told the outlet, adding that he was hit by pepper spray during the day’s events.Durfee, who did not return a voicemail seeking comment for this story, is running a long-shot campaign. New Jersey’s 37th Assembly district is a solidly Democratic stronghold. The Northvale Republican Club told The Daily Beast that while it "supports candidates running for the positions in the Borough of Northvale. We have historically not endorsed candidates outside of those republicans running for positions within the Borough."Still, the club hasn’t flinched from Durfee's affiliations in the past. It has previously defended Durfee when opponents noted his Oath Keeper creds. Last year, when Durfee ran for Northvale city council, his opponents targeted him with a mailer calling him and the Oath Keepers “radical extremists.”The Northvale Republican Club called the accusations “innuendos.”This story has been updated with comment from the Northvale Republican Club.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jobless claims drop 13,000 to 553,000 as economy heals

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits dropped by 13,000 last week to 553,000, the lowest level since the pandemic hit last March and another sign the economy is recovering from the coronavirus recession. The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims were down from 566,000 a week earlier. Nearly 3.7 million people were receiving traditional state unemployment benefits the week of April 17.

  • Sophie Turner Wore A Going-Out Top With A Controversial ‘00s Trend

    DEAUVILLE, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 07: Actress Sophie Turner attends the Heavy Photocall of the 45th Deauville American Film Festival on September 7, 2019 in Deauville, France. (Photo by Foc Kan/FilmMagic) After spending some quality time out of the public eye, Sophie Turner is back to debuting stellar outfit after outfit while on a slew of dates with husband Joe Jonas. Monday night’s look was no different. In the lead-up to what we’re assuming was another night out for the new parents, Turner posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram stories that showed off an outfit that included the most debated trend of the 2000s: the low-rise jean. For the occasion, Turner paired the baggy jeans with another ‘00s signature in the form of a navy blue going-out top that featured a sexy low-cut cowl neck. As if to add to the Y2K look, the Game of Thrones star also wore a long, gold necklace that dipped into her cleavage, purple eyeshadow, glitter nails, and a candy ring. In other words, her look was pulled straight from the pages of a 2003 copy of Elle Girl — in the best way possible. But while colorful rings and going-out tops feel just as at home in 2021 as they did in the aughts, low-rise jeans — a ‘00s trend that many who lived through the style’s heyday have sworn off — are harder for some people to get on board with. Unfortunately for them, the denim style is making a comeback. According to fashion shopping platform Lyst, searches for low-rise jeans are up 57% compared to last year, with “low rise baggy jeans,” specifically, seeing an increase of 110%. That, and #LowRiseJeans has 36.1 million views on TikTok. Whether we like it or not, the denim industry is cyclical, and trends — even the most hated of them — always find a way to creep back into our wardrobes. On the bright side, at least we have Turner to provide us with ample ideas for what to wear with the style. That, and plenty of other outfit inspiration, ranging from date night pajamas to vacation-ready sets. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Here's Why Sophie Turner's PJs Might Look FamiliarSophie Turner’s Look Is On-Trend & Vacation-ReadyIs It Time To Retire Skinny Jeans?

  • The 28 Best Swimsuit Brands to Shop for Summer 2021

    Dare you to choose just one.

  • Spotify makes it easier to navigate your library on the go

    Today, Spotify is finally modernizing its experience with a completely redesigned Your Library section, which will start rolling out to Android and iOS users over the next week.

  • Adele Was Filmed Out Dancing And Living Her Best Life At An Oscars After Party

    Adele is rarely ever photographed out in public.

  • Biden to propose a big change to capital-gains taxes — this is how they work and are calculated

    President Joe Biden plans to propose doubling the tax wealthy people pay on their capital gains. Under the plan, which he intends to present during a speech on Wednesday to a joint session of Congress, the tax rate on profits from the sale of an asset such as property or a stock would go from 20% to 39.6% for those with income over $1 million a year. Biden also reportedly aims to close a loophole that allows people to avoid paying the capital-gains tax on inherited wealth, which, when combined with the higher tax rate, could raise an estimated $113 billion over a decade.

  • Biden news – live: Trump calls himself ‘father of the vaccine’ as he rants at president’s address on Fox

    Follow the latest updates below

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • Biden said America's survival depends on proving to China that democracy can outpace autocracy

    "If we go four more years like we had in the last four, I really, honest to God, believe we're in real jeopardy as a nation," Biden warned.

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president

  • From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

    ‘This whole thing could have just been an email’

  • Coronavirus latest news: Roadmap can't be safely accelerated despite vaccine success, says minister

    ‘Incredibly safe for two people to meet freely’ after vaccination Seven in 10 adults have Covid antibodies as herd immunity moves closer Spain warns it will only welcome UK tourists back if Britain reciprocates Africa’s vaccine rollout ‘a mess’ as shortages hit second shots Why India's Covid crisis could blight the global recovery Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The roadmap to lifting the lockdown restrictions in the UK cannot be safely accelerated despite the success of the vaccine rollout, a minister has said. Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said that while one in four adults had two doses, "we have to be careful". He told Sky News: "If the vaccines have 85% efficacy and we vaccinate fully 85% of the adult population, that is still only 72% protection - that is quite a sizeable percentage for the virus to go after and infect, which is why we have to be careful. The good news is we're not seeing any evidence that would lead us to believe we can't meet the next step in May and, ultimately, June 21. "It is much better to be careful and follow the data and collect the data properly, analyse and then make a decision rather than - we all want obviously to get our freedoms back as quickly as possible but let us do this properly and let's do it safely." On whether restrictions could be lifted as per the road map, Mr Zahawi said: "The data is looking good and positive but nevertheless we really have to be careful because what we don't want is mutations, for example, to blindside us and then have another spike." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Jill Biden wears same dress for joint address that she wore at inauguration

    First lady wore navy version of embroidered Gabriela Hearst dress

  • Emilia Clarke on the book that helped her to grieve for her dad

    Jenny Diski's writing was "tonic for the soul" for the Game of Thrones star after her father died.

  • Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden’s joint address to Congress as president says ‘it’s about time’

    ‘Madame Speaker, Madame Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium’