Associated Press

Kelsie Whitmore relieved for the Staten Island FerryHawks with the bases loaded and retired former major leaguer Ryan Jackson on Wednesday, becoming the first woman to pitch in the independent Atlantic League. Days after breaking another barrier by starting in left field, Whitmore got a chance to show off her two-way talents with two outs in the ninth inning against the Lexington Legends. Trailing 3-1, manager Edgardo Alfonzo gave Whitmore the ball for the first time in Staten Island's 11th game.