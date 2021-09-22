"This virus is an evil, evil thing": Kentucky health care workers overwhelmed by surge of COVID patients

A rural Kentucky hospital is battling staff shortages amid a surge in COVID patients. A 29-year-old bride-to-be dies after misinformation dissuaded her from getting vaccinated. Nancy Chen reports.

