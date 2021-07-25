Virus-hit IPL set to resume in UAE on Sept. 19

NEW DELHI (AP) — The remaining 31 games of the coronavirus-hit Indian Premier League will be played in the United Arab Emirates from Sept. 19 to Oct. 15, with Dubai hosting the final.

Dubai will host 13 games in total, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said Sunday. Ten matches are scheduled to take place at Sharjah while Abu Dhabi will host eight games.

The 14th edition of the IPL was postponed in May due to the pandemic in India before it was moved to the UAE. The BCCI remains the official host of the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings, who won five of their seven games before the league was suspended, will take on defending champion Mumbai Indians on Sept. 19 at Dubai. Mumbai has eight points from seven games.

The UAE and Oman will also host the T20 World Cup, starting Oct. 17, after the ICC moved the event from India.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports