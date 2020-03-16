A Virus Is Infecting America and These Dems Fought About 20-Year-Old Votes

The debate between the two final contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination began on Sunday night with a focus on the unprecedented public health crisis that has upended nearly every facet of American life. But as former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders squared off days before the crucial Florida and Ohio primaries, they returned again and again to the easier target than the novel coronavirus: each others’ records.

In a stripped-down debate held in CNN’s Washington bureau—the first in 60 years to be held without a live audience—both Biden and Sanders urged the other to look forward, rather than backward. But time and again, the candidates targeted each others’ legislative track record on the social safety net, immigration, gun safety, abortion, gay rights, the war in Iraq, and money in politics, in exchanges that focused more on issues of the past than those that face the country today.

“I voted against the Defense of Marriage Act. You voted for it,” Sanders said at one point, in a razor-sharp attack on Biden’s past record. “I voted against the bankruptcy bill, you voted for it. I voted against the war in Iraq, which was also a tough vote. You voted for it. I voted against the disastrous trade agreements like NAFTA, which cost this country over four million good-paying jobs. You voted for it. I voted against the Hyde Amendment, which denies low-income women the right to get an abortion. You have consistently voted for it.”

“You can argue about the past,” Biden responded, then proceeded to argue about the past. “This man voted against the Brady Bill five times—background checks, five times, number one. Number two, this man is the only one of the few Democrats I know who voted to exempt the gun industry from being able to be sued.”

The dynamic replayed itself over and over, on issues ranging from public health to foreign policy, with Biden attacking Sanders for the praising of the Sandinistas, the praising of Cuba,” and Sanders responding that at least he, unlike the former vice president, had not voted to invade Iraq.

“Everybody in the world knew that when you voted for that resolution, you were giving Bush the authority to go to war,” said Sanders. “Most people who followed that issue closely understood that the Bush administration was lying through its teeth with regards to Saddam Hussein having weapons of mass destruction.”

The exchanges, which punctuated nearly every non-coronavirus-related topic, were a reminder of the near-impossibility of maintaining ideological purity over political careers that span nearly a century—the pair have more than eight decades of political experience between them—and of the difficult task of unifying the party that either candidate would face as the Democratic nominee.

The candidates did spent nearly half the debate discussing how they would address the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide and has led to the closure of schools, businesses and services in cities and states across the nations.

But even on that issue, Sanders and Biden found fertile ground for disagreement.

“With all due respect to Medicare for All, you have a single-payer system in Italy. It doesn’t work there,” Biden said in the first minutes of the debate. “We are at war with a virus,” Biden continued, and the American people are “looking for results, not a revolution. They’re looking for results they need right now.”

Sanders retorted that he considers the lack of access to healthcare under any circumstances to be a crisis.

“Bottom line here is, in terms of Medicare for All, despite what the vice president is saying, what the experts tell us that one of the reasons that we are unprepared is that we don’t have a system... that is prepared to provide healthcare to all people,” Sanders said. “I consider that a crisis.”

As Biden has vaulted ahead in the race for pledged delegates, with a rout last Tuesday that has some in the Democratic Party already referring to the former vice president as the presumptive nominee, and with even rockier demographic terrain ahead for Sanders in this Tuesday’s primaries in Ohio and Florida, both candidates have made halting entreaties to winning over voters who might be ideologically incongruous with their base.