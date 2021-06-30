Virus infections surging in Africa's vulnerable rural areas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FARAI MUTSAKA
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ZVIMBA, Zimbabwe (AP) — For Pelagia Bvukura, who lives in a rural part of north-central Zimbabwe, COVID-19 had always been a “city disease,” affecting those in the capital, Harare, or other, distant big towns.

“There was no virus for us. We only used to hear it was in Harare or other towns or when city people died and we buried them here,” she said recently, referring to the custom in Zimbabwe where those who move to the city often are buried at their family's rural home.

That is changing now. A new surge of the virus is finally penetrating Africa's rural areas, where most of the continent's people live, spreading to areas that once had been viewed as safe havens from infections that hit cities particularly hard.

With facilities in the countryside ill-prepared to fight the coronavirus, residents like Bvukura worry that the next graves being dug could be for their neighbors — or even themselves.

Her village of Zvimba, 110 kilometers (68 miles) from Harare, has yet to record a major spike in infections, but it sits in a province that is the current epicenter of the virus.

“It is now on our doorsteps. It’s scary. We don’t know how to protect ourselves. We have never dealt with such a problem before,” she said.

Like many here, she wasn’t wearing a mask and is yet to be vaccinated.

Africa has recorded over 5.3 million cases and is experiencing the worst of a wave driven by more contagious and deadlier variants. The continent recorded a 39% increase in new cases in the week from June 14-20, according to the World Health Organization.

With homesteads spaced far apart, few visitors and rare public gatherings, rural areas appeared so insulated that they drew some people from cities to escape both infection and economic hardship.

“It was a dangerous, false sense of security. Now a tragedy is unfolding,” said Dr. Johannes Marisa, president of the Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association in Harare.

The delta variant that has devastated India has been detected in at least 14 African countries including Congo, Mozambique, Namibia, Uganda, South Africa and Zimbabwe, and not just in the cities.

“We are starting to see an upward trend in the rural and marginalized areas,” said Edward Simiyu, Uganda country director of the charity group Mercy Corps, in a statement earlier in June.

In Zimbabwe, three of the four districts under strict lockdown and declared as epicenters of the outbreak are in the predominantly rural Mashonaland West province, which recorded over half of the 801 cases reported last weekend. Other hot spots also are largely rural, a first for this country.

“We are going to see a lot of deaths, especially arising from rural areas. COVID-19 is now coming from the rural areas,” said Marisa, attributing the spike to “a high degree of complacency,” a lack of information and few vaccinations, with urban areas prioritized.

The virus can also spread at funerals when city dwellers return to visit rural relatives.

“I was at a funeral in a rural area recently and people were surprised to see me wearing a mask,” he said.

Rural areas are ill-equipped to deal with the surge, and urban health care facilities are under strain in treating an increasing number of people from the countryside. Zimbabwe's major referral hospital, Parirenyatwa in Harare, is prioritizing beds for COVID-19 patients.

“Parirenyatwa is almost full. These are not people from Harare. Health facilities in rural areas are miserable, so all those people are being referred to city hospitals,” Marisa said.

In Mozambique’s remote Tete province, a hotbed of infections where the delta variant was recorded, President Filipe Nyusi expressed worry.

"We don’t have many beds. … We don’t have many health staff in Tete either,” Nyusi said.

Because health care facilities in the countryside in places like Uganda are more poorly staffed than those in urban areas, "a penetration of COVID-19 infections in these rural and vulnerable regions is likely to be devastating, … risking more people slipping deeper into poverty, further worsening social inequities, divisions, and conflict,” said Simiyu of Mercy Corps.

Rural residents are finding it difficult to get vaccinated because of weak public health systems and vaccine distribution problems. Only 1% of Africa’s 1.3 billion people have been vaccinated, according to the WHO and the Africa Centers for Disease Control.

The Zvimba Rural District hospital only had just a small number of coronavirus vaccines, reserved for second doses, its staff said.

But even after the vaccine becomes available, “the ability of health systems to absorb those doses and get them distributed — particularly in rural communities — is the next huge problem on the horizon,” said Sean Granville-Ross, Africa regional director for Mercy Corps, in an interview with The Associated Press.

“There’s a risk vaccines could sit spoiling in warehouses across African capitals if countries aren’t ready to hit the ground running with mass vaccination campaigns, including in the hardest-to-reach rural areas where health infrastructure is already weak, as is trust in public health systems,” Granville-Ross said.

Those in rural areas who are desperate for the vaccines, including the elderly, live far from hospitals and clinics.

Matrida Tendayi, who is 100 years old, said she is too frail to walk to the nearest clinic in Dema, a rural area about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Harare, even if a vaccine was available.

“I have been waiting and waiting," she said. "But they are not coming.”

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/hub/understanding-the-outbreak

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Prince George, Wearing a Suit, Joined His Parents at England's Football Game

    This is his first public event this year.

  • Meet Danny Makkelie, the part-time police inspector and referee for England vs Germany

    Emotions are guaranteed to be high for England's last-16 tie against Germany at Wembley. Telegraph Sport takes a look at Danny Makkelie, the Dutch referee - and part-time police inspector - who will be the man in the middle on Tuesday. He's a man some of the England players will know well, although they have had mixed results in the previous games Makkelie has officiated. Who is Danny Makkelie? The Dutchman in charge of England’s clash against Germany at Wembley was a child refereeing prodigy wh

  • United Airlines closes in on $33 bln jet order

    United Airlines was putting the finishing touches on Monday (June 28) to an order potentially worth tens of billions of dollars. Industry sources says it's for 270 narrow body jets, in a bid to secure a post-crisis recovery at favourable prices.The order could include up to 200 Boeing 737 MAX planes and 70 Airbus A321neos.A deal would be worth around $33 billion at the most recently published list prices.But analysts say airlines typically pay less than half price for deals of this size.None of the parties commented ahead of an announcement expected at a United investor event on Tuesday (June 29).Sources warned that negotiations are complex and numbers of units can shift.The deal would be the industry's biggest since the aviation sector was hammered by travel restrictions.It would also accelerate a recovery for the MAX, which has been rebuilding momentum after being rocked by a safety crisis.Analysts though say it would not resolve a strategic stalemate which has seen Airbus dominate the busy market for larger single-aisle jets.United is considered one of the industry's most influential buyers, whose whopping purchases can set the tone for decades.

  • Struggling to sleep? Why walking every day could reduce risks to your health

    Walking briskly for two and a half hours a week – or only 21 minutes a day – could reduce the risk of death in people who struggle to get enough sleep, a study has found. A lack of sleep is known to cause a wide range of health problems including increased risk of stroke, heart disease and cancer. But according to a team of Australian researchers, exercise can eliminate the health concerns caused by a poor sleep pattern. The study analysed data from 380,055 Britons with an average age of 56. Par

  • France desperate to move on from 'immense sadness' of Euro exit

    Euro 2020 was supposed to be the next step on Kylian Mbappe's path to greatness and France's golden chance to become world and European champions, only for their campaign to end with a painful failure in a penalty shoot-out.

  • Hamas wins Palestinian hearts as Gaza conflict threatens broader shift

    “Now the Palestinian street is pro-resistance, not pro-negotiations,” said Fadi Ellayan.

  • Multiple Hydropower Plants up For Sale in China as Crypto Miners Flee

    As China continues to exile cryptocurrency miners, the equipment related to mining is also being liquidated.

  • AP PHOTOS: China's Communist Party marks centenary

    China’s ruling Communist Party is marking its centenary with fireworks and fanfare. Since seizing power amid civil war in 1949, the party has undergone a tumultuous history, but president and party leader Xi Jinping is emphasizing the country’s rise to economic, military and diplomatic power over the past four decades since reforms were enacted. Going unmentioned are the disasters brought under the founder of the Communist state, Mao Zedong, as well as the bloody military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

  • England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is spiky, courageous, demanding - and now winning the nation's hearts

    As recently as January, there was still a debate rumbling over whether or not Jordan Pickford should be England’s goalkeeper at the European Championship. To have suggested then that Pickford would make a strong case to be the best goalkeeper at the tournament would have invited ridicule. And yet, for the second major tournament running, Pickford has emerged as one of England’s key men and has repaid manager Gareth Southgate’s faith in him. Four games, four clean sheets and England into the quar

  • Topless Swiss fan, lonely Mbappe and pile-ons: the day that proved internationals reach parts club game can't

    There was a certain mania gripping the football-loving portion of the country by Monday evening. Already stunned by a confounding 5-3 extra time win for Spain over Croatia, France had just conceded a penalty, saved it, then scored two outstanding goals. Here were your Euro 2020 favourites, awoken from an odd slumber to prove their class, seize the game and march towards glory at Wembley. Paul Pogba scored an unimprovable goal 16 minutes later. Point proved, it seemed. Then Switzerland inexplicab

  • Condo searchers eye tropical forecast as effort stretches on

    Florida authorities asked the federal government for an additional rescue team to comb the rubble of a collapsed condo tower, underscoring the strenuous nature of the open-ended search for survivors in an area prone to tropical weather. The possibility that severe weather in coming days could further stretch Florida's search and rescue resources prompted state officials to ask the federal government for the additional team, Kevin Guthrie of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said Tuesday. Guthrie said the new team, which would likely come from Virginia, would be on hand if severe weather hits the area in coming days and allow crews that have been working at the site for days to rotate out.

  • What will be the next big meme stock? Chatter on Reddit’s WallStreetBets offers hints

    Two stocks are showing signs of potentially breaking out from the pack.

  • iPhone 13 leaked images show Apple’s new design

    June is nearly over, so we might soon learn whether the iPhone 13 series will see any delays this year. In late July 2020, Apple CFO Luca Maestri confirmed to the world that the iPhone 12 series would be “available a few weeks later” than the usual late September launch. The coronavirus pandemic forced Apple … The post iPhone 13 leaked images show Apple’s new design appeared first on BGR.

  • Frozen Shrimp Is Being Recalled After Customers Reported Illnesses

    The packaged shrimp was distributed nationwide.

  • Fact check: Delta variant, not 'vaccine shedding', behind surge in new COVID-19 cases

    A tweet shared to Instagram falsely claims new COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated and unvaccinated are due to the vaccine, not the Delta variant.

  • Jared Kushner Really Did Make the Pandemic Worse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyJared Kushner is the epitome of the fuckup trope in every movie ever.He tries to help, but doesn’t. In most cases, he actually makes things worse, and that was the case during the pandemic last year according to Yasmeen Abutaleb, health policy reporter at the Washington Post, and Damian Paletta, its economics editor.The two co-wrote a book called Nightmare Scenario about how the Trump administration and relevant government entities responded during COVI

  • Vaccinated people are dying from the Delta variant, but in small numbers and almost all are over 50, UK data shows

    The variant is more transmissible and is not completely stopped by vaccines. Still, data confirmed that inoculation offers significant protection.

  • Facing backlash, Ron Johnson defends news conference with five people who said they got side effects from COVID-19 vaccine

    Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson hosted a news conference that heard from five people who said they got side effects from COVID-19 vaccine.

  • 'Medical Populism' Has Defined the Philippines' Response to COVID-19. That's Why the Country Is Still Suffering

    'Medical populism' was coined as a term for health crises worsened by politicized responses. The Philippines bears all the hallmarks.

  • Southern Charm 's Patricia Altschul Shares New Pic of Butler Michael Kelcourse After Spinal Cord Stroke

    Michael Kelcourse was hospitalized for an acute spinal cord stroke earlier this year