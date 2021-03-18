Virus Shrank Global Middle Class for First Time Since 1990s

1 / 2

Virus Shrank Global Middle Class for First Time Since 1990s

Shawn Donnan
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The global middle class shrank for the first time in decades last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with almost two-thirds of households in developing economies reporting they suffered a loss in income, according to two new estimates based on World Bank data.

In a study published Thursday, researchers at the non-partisan Pew Research Center found that the ranks of the global middle class -- those “middle income” and “upper-middle income” people earning $10-$20 and $20-$50 per day respectively -- fell by 90 million people to almost 2.5 billion last year. That helped swell the ranks of the poor, or those living on less than $2 a day, by 131 million, Pew estimated.

The Pew data on the middle class actually understates the impact because an estimated 62 million high-income people, or those earning $50 or more per day, dropped into the middle tier as a result of the pandemic, said Rakesh Kochhar, the study’s author.

That suggests the number of people who went into the crisis as members of the global middle class and fell out actually topped 150 million last year, according to Pew’s estimates -- more than the population of France and Germany combined.

“In modern history it is hard to come up with examples where you saw such a sharp downturn in global economic growth,” Kochhar said in an interview.

The impact also may not be over. Concerns are growing about the potential consequences of a slower recovery in emerging economies and the continuing fallout from the crisis. Brazil’s central bank on Wednesday announced its biggest increase in its policy rate in a decade in response to growing fears of inflation. Economists are also watching the possible fallout for emerging nations of rising U.S. Treasury yields and a strengthening dollar as the U.S. economy accelerates.

Abrupt Reversal

If the Pew estimate holds true in actual World Bank income data still being gathered, it would mark an end to a pattern that has seen the global middle class expand without fail since the 1990s thanks to the rapid growth of developing economies like China and India.

When Pew last calculated the number of the world’s middle-income earners -- or those with incomes of $10-$20 per day -- in 2011, they made up 13% of the global population. By 2019, that had grown to nearly 18%, Kochhar said, with an average of 50 million people a year joining the middle-income ranks over the past decade.

In a separate paper published Monday based on surveys of 47,000 households in 34 developing countries with a collective population of almost 1.4 billion people, researchers at the World Bank found that 36% of households saw job losses last year and almost two-thirds saw incomes fall.

The result was the first increase in global poverty seen since the Asian financial crisis of 1997-98, the bank’s researchers wrote.

As in many rich countries, the surveys of countries ranging from Burkina Faso to Colombia, Indonesia and Vietnam show the burden of the economic hit disproportionately fell on women, young people and the self-employed in urban centers.

But they also point to the consequences that slower recoveries are expected to have. While the U.S. has unleashed unprecedented fiscal rescue efforts for its economy, many developing economies have had smaller resources to draw on.

Rescue Spending

According to the World Bank, as of September 2020, advanced economies had on average spent 7.4% of gross domestic product on rescuing businesses and people hit by the pandemic versus 3.8% of GDP in emerging markets and 2.4% in low-income developing countries.

With countries like the U.S. moving rapidly to vaccinate their populations and extending their government rescue efforts since then -- as with the passage through Congress last week of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan -- the gap has only grown further since then.

The World Bank expects the ranks of the world’s poor to continue to grow this year. Its estimate show as many as 124 million people fell below its $1.90 line for extreme poverty in 2020. That number of new poor is projected to continue growing this year to as many as 163 million people.

What happens next to the ranks of the global middle class will depend heavily on the recoveries in key countries like India and remains hugely uncertain, Kochhar said. If growth bounces back as the coronavirus is vanquished this episode may end up being just “sharp scary roller-coaster ride that is over -- in geological time -- is over in a flash,” he said.

But growth may also be slower to return in many developing countries, he said.

South Asia accounted for more than a third of the decrease in the ranks of the middle class seen last year, according to Pew. Going into 2020, India’s economy was expected to grow at a rate of almost 6% over the year. The World Bank now estimates India’s GDP will have contracted by 9.6% in the fiscal year to March 31.

(Adds Brazil interest-rate increase in sixth paragraph. An earlier version of the story corrected the chart.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Pandemic pushes 32 million Indians out of middle class, says Pew Research

    Financial woes brought by last year's coronavirus pandemic have pushed about 32 million Indians out of the middle class, undoing years of economic gains, a report showed on Thursday, while job losses pushed millions into poverty. The number of Indians in the middle class, or those earning between $10 and $20 a day, shrunk by about 32 million, compared with the number that could have been reached in the absence of a pandemic, the U.S.-based Pew Research Centre said. A year into the pandemic, the numbers of those in the middle class has shrunk to 66 million, down a third from a pre-pandemic estimate of 99 million, it added.

  • Co-founders of San Francisco biotech startup uBiome charged with fraud

    U.S. prosecutors on Thursday charged the co-founders of uBiome Inc, a San Francisco biotechnology startup, with defrauding investors about its ability to expand clinical tests to monitor gut health and obtain reimbursements from insurers. Zachary Apte and Jessica Richman were accused of raising more than $76 million in two fundraising rounds while misleading investors about uBiome's revenue growth and reimbursement rates, the medical community's lack of acceptance for its tests, and their reliance on a "captive" group of doctors for testing. Apte, 36, and Richman, 46, each face more than 40 criminal counts including healthcare, securities and wire fraud, with maximum penalties totaling several hundred years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

  • COVID-19 vaccines get an endorsement from Trump, as daily U.S. deaths rise back above 1,000

    The push for Americans to get vaccinated for the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 got support from what many might view as an unlikely source, as former President Donald Trump even recommended his supporters get it, nearly half of who have said they wouldn't.

  • Biden says 100 million US vaccines target will be met "tomorrow"

    "Tomorrow, we will hit 100 million doses our administration has administered," says US President Joe Biden. "I need you to help," he adds during a speech from the East Room of the White House.

  • SpaceX engineer pleads guilty to selling insider trading tips on dark web

    An engineer working for Elon Musk's SpaceX pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to commit securities fraud by selling insider tips on the "dark web", the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday. The case was the first in which the SEC has brought an enforcement action alleging securities violations on the dark web, it said. James Roland Jones of Redondo Beach, California, faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, the Department of Justice said.

  • NC lawmakers back hate-crime bill in wake of Atlanta killings

    Some North Carolina senators are standing behind the Hate Crimes Prevention Act, which would, among other things, create a database for reporting alleged hate crimes.

  • Banner year for Eegee's despite pandemic

    Local favorite Eegees has banner year, expands during pandemic

  • Texas Tried to Prepare for Crisis, Ended Up Sowing Confusion

    (Bloomberg) -- A few days before an energy crisis hit Texas, the state’s chief energy regulator issued an order to prioritize “human needs.” It sounded like a no-brainer: Divert natural gas supplies to homes and critical businesses and away from everything else deemed a lower priority.But more than 100 emails obtained by Bloomberg reveal how the move also sowed confusion as energy suppliers and Texas regulators struggled to determine which power stations should get preferential treatment as millions were plunged into darkness. The disarray meant some facilities that could provide power to the grid lost gas supply when they needed it most.One power plant that serves half a million customers saw gas supplies cut because of the way a pipeline company interpreted the state’s order. Utilities -- and even some of the state’s own regulators -- scrambled to figure out whether gas should flow to so-called cogeneration plants that provide both heat and power, because they typically serve industrial users but are also capable of supplying the grid. Gas producers, meanwhile, complained about their power being cut, choking off their own operations.“This may not be a cut and dry determination,” Mark Evarts, a director at the Texas Railroad Commission, the state’s oil and gas regulator, wrote in an email the morning of Feb. 14.The emails received by the commission show how woefully unprepared Texas was for the extreme weather and ensuing energy crisis, even though it has to contend almost yearly with hurricanes, drought and high winds. The confusion arose despite federal energy regulators saying in a report following a cold snap in Texas a decade ago that state regulators should clarify the priority they give to gas customers.Similar situations are likely to be occur as climate change is expected to bring more natural disasters and threats to power generation. While the recent experience in Texas highlights how the state is unusually dependent on power for heating, with almost two-thirds of homes equipped with electric heating, other parts of the U.S. are expected to follow that trend.The Railroad Commission emails obtained by Bloomberg are among the first state records regarding the February storm and subsequent outages made available by public information requests.The commission said in a statement that its orders were “a proactive step to prioritize natural gas deliveries for human needs,” including by elevating the priority of gas-fired power generation. State grid operator The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, also known as Ercot, said it was “appreciative” of the Railroad Commission’s orders. The state’s Public Utility Commission said it was “premature” to discuss individual factors that may have played a role in the outages.“In a crisis like this, there’s always some fog of war that leads to some misunderstanding,” said James Coleman, an associate professor at Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law in Dallas, who focuses on energy.As the powerful cold blast and sweeping blackouts pushed electricity prices to historic levels in mid-February, gas supplies grew scarce as weather curtailments limited production. But gas producers also struggled to maintain output when their own operations lost electricity, leaving them unable to thaw frozen infrastructure and pressurize gas so it could be sent through pipelines.The Railroad Commission instituted emergency orders on the evening of Feb. 12, just about 48 hours before the Texas power grid came close to total collapse. The agency prioritized sending gas to residences, hospitals, schools and churches that could directly generate heat from the fuel. Direct use of natural gas for heat is more efficient than using it to make electricity, but well over half the state’s homes rely on the power grid for heat.Second priority went to power plants serving “human needs customers” -- but officials at the commission quickly learned that it wasn’t always easy to figure out which facilities met that description.The Railroad Commission fielded questions from gas utilities trying to figure out if they were allowed to send supplies to cogeneration facilities. At one point, Ercot asked the commission for help keeping cogeneration units online after some had faltered due to a loss of gas supplies.“I would like to reach out to the pipelines and see if we can assure them that these units are exporting to the grid and that we do need them in order to restore electric service,” Woody Rickerson, the grid operator’s vice president of grid planning and operations, said in an email the evening of Feb. 15, the same day Ercot had called for rotating outages.In the early hours of Feb. 17, when millions were still without power, a managing director at Starwood Energy Group included the Railroad Commission on a message pleading for its gas supplier, Oneok WestTex, to restore service to the Quail Run Power Plant “as quickly as possible.” Oneok had cut supplies earlier that night, citing the commission’s order and leaving the gas-fired plant unable to serve its roughly 500,000 customers.“In these unprecedented times, I am sure you share our goal to support the restoration of the electric grid as quickly as possible,” Starwood’s Jeffrey Delgado wrote in an email at 3:02 a.m. local time.Oneok said in a statement this week that it followed the commission’s order and paused service only to “interruptible customers until they could establish they were serving human needs.” Once that was confirmed, the company said it shuttled gas to those facilities.It wasn’t just questions over the term “human needs” that created confusion. Eagleclaw Midstream, a private equity-backed pipeline company in the Permian Basin, said it needed special permission from the Railroad Commission so it wouldn’t face “a frivolous claim for significant monetary damages” for canceling an existing supply contract in order to send gas to a power plant in Odessa instead.“The issue is that we do not have the luxury of time!” Eagleclaw Chief Executive Officer Jamie Welch wrote in a message on Feb. 17. “Minutes and hours count.”But granting companies the ability to reroute supplies was the exact purpose of the order. Welch said this week that the commission responded promptly and the company was supplying the Odessa power plant within a matter of “a few hours.”Gas producers without electricity for their operations, meanwhile, frantically messaged well coordinates to regulators in the hopes of getting their electricity stored.“If I can get power back to [West Texas] we can supply 8,000 Mcfd+ back to the system,” one gas producer said in a message sent to the Railroad Commission by the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers on Feb. 17.“Targa can handle gas, but Navitas, WTG and DCP are all shut in or curtailed,” another said, referring to pipelines. “This is where the focus should be. We are doing everything we can to get our wells back online, but doesn’t do any good if the gas companies can’t move the gas.”It’s not yet clear how much of the shortfall in gas supplies to power plants was due to power outages versus well freeze-offs and other weather-related curtailments versus a lack of electricity.There might have been an easy fix to this problem: filling in a form that would grant certain companies the status of being critical to the grid and allow them to keep receiving power. But for much of the week, not even Railroad Commission Chairman Christi Craddick was aware that option existed.“I didn’t know that was an opportunity,” Craddick told lawmakers during a hearing on Feb. 26.The email exchanges show that it wasn’t until Feb. 20, after the worst of the crisis had passed, that Ercot sent a link to the application for critical-load status to the Railroad Commission, which then passed it on to more than 70 representatives of energy companies.“There’s still just so much we don’t know about,” said Coleman of Southern Methodist University. “A lot went wrong all at once, and I think that’s a clue that the solutions we should be looking at are network-wide things.”(Updates with federal regulators’ recommendations in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sleep Number (SNBR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Sleep Number (SNBR) closed at $137.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.2% move from the prior day.

  • US threatens to retaliate against Hong Kong's strict quarantine rules for FedEx crew, warning it could restrict Cathay flights

    The US warned Cathay Pacific flights could face restrictions after strict quarantine measures forced FedEx to relocate 180 Hong Kong-based crew.

  • U.S. subpoenas Chinese communications firms in probe of national security risks

    The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday that it has served subpoenas on multiple Chinese companies that provide information and communications technology services in the United States to see if they pose a national security risk. "Beijing has engaged in conduct that blunts our technological edge and threatens our alliances," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in statement. The subpoenas will gather information to "allow us to make a determination for possible action that best protects the security of American companies, American workers, and U.S. national security."

  • Biden Marks Vaccine Goal, Paris Lockdown: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden announced the U.S. on Friday will clinch his goal of administering 100 million Covid-19 vaccine shots in the first 100 days of his presidency, reaching the mark six weeks ahead of time. More U.S. states announced all adults would be eligible for the vaccine before Biden’s May 1 target.The Paris area faces a four-week lockdown starting Friday to contain what it called a third wave of the coronavirus epidemic. European Union nations, including Germany, France, Italy, will all restart the AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccine after the EU’s drug regulator said it’s safe to use, though it warned it can’t completely rule out a link to blood clotting side effects.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said concert venues and baseball games will begin again this spring, ushering in what he called a rebirth of the state as Covid-19 rates drop and vaccinations increase across the state.Key Developments:Global Tracker: Cases pass 121.5 million; deaths top 2.68 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 400 million shots given worldwideU.S. to reach 100 million vaccinations goal five weeks earlyElderly face higher risk of reinfection after Covid, study showsSupply of Covid swabs depends on two cousins who hate each otherVaccine populism is a game Europe can’t afford: Lionel LaurentSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.Denmark to Ease Curbs (4:18 p.m. NY)Denmark will ease some restrictions on March 22, before a previous deadline of April 6, after the number of virus cases stabilized in recent weeks. The limit on public crowds will be raised to 10 from 5 and more students will be allowed to return to schools, the government said in a statement on Thursday.More States to Open Vaccines to All (3:59 p.m. NY)More U.S. states committed to a date to open vaccine eligibility to all people 16 years and older:Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said the state would open eligibility on April 12 except for Chicago, which makes its own rules. Chicago estimates that it will open up vaccines to adults with underlying medical conditions on March 29 and all adults on May 31Utah Governor Spencer Cox said the state would begin full eligibility on March 24Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said that all people 16 and older with underlying medical conditions would become eligible on March 30 and all adults “no later” than April 27Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said full eligibility would open April 19Biden Marks Vaccine Milestone (3:32 p.m. NY)President Joe Biden announced the U.S. on Friday will clinch his goal of administering 100 million Covid-19 vaccine shots in the first 100 days of his presidency, reaching the mark six weeks ahead of time.“I’m proud to announce that tomorrow, 58 days into our administration, we will have met my goal of administering 100 million shots to our fellow Americans. That’s weeks ahead of schedule,” Biden said, speaking Thursday at the White House.The U.S. recorded 2.7 million more doses on Thursday, pushing the cumulative total to 115.7 million shots given, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of data reported on inauguration day, the U.S. had given about 16.5 million doses.Ontario Leader Grateful for Shots (3:11 p.m. NY)Rarely at a loss for words, Ontario Premier Doug Ford was almost overcome with gratitude after learning of the Biden administration’s plan to send 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine to Canada.“God bless America, they’re coming to our rescue, thank God!” Ford exclaimed during a news conference Thursday, after a local reporter asked about a Bloomberg report on the vaccine plan. “President Biden, thank you.”New cases of Covid-19 have been creeping higher in Canada’s most populous province as vaccination efforts have been slowed by lack of supply.France Plans Lockdown in Paris Area (2:35 p.m. NY)France is locking down the Paris area as it suffers to contain a third wave of the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced.In a bid to contain the resurgence in cases, only essential businesses and schools will stay open, he said on Thursday. The measures will start from midnight on Friday and will remain in place for four weeks.Biden to Share Astra Doses (1:46 p.m. NY)President Joe Biden’s administration plans to send about 4 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to neighboring Mexico and Canada, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.The deal emerged alongside an announcement by Mexico that it will crack down on the flow of migrants across the U.S. border.The vaccine export plan is under assessment, Psaki said, and would see the U.S. send Mexico 2.5 million doses and Canada 1.5 million doses. It would represent the U.S.’s first known exports of domestically produced vaccines.EU Declares Astra Shot Safe (1:33 p.m. NY)The European Union’s drug regulator said AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe to use, but warned it can’t completely rule out a link between the shot and blood clotting side effects.At a briefing on Thursday, officials at the European Medicines Agency emphasized repeatedly that the vaccine is “safe and effective,” and the benefits outweigh the risks. The comments followed a review after several European countries suspended Astra shots after a number of cases emerged.The EMA said there were seven cases of blood clots in multiple vessels, and 18 cases of a type of cerebral vein clotting that’s hard to treat, out of about 20 million inoculations. While describing the cases as “rare,” it’s recommending that a warning is added to the shot to make sure the public is better informed.Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Bulgaria are among the European nations saying they would resume AstraZeneca’s vaccination, while Norway and Sweden will decide after conducting their own reviews.Italy Cases Slow (12:57 p.m. NY)Italy reported 24,935 cases Thursday, down 3% from a week earlier. That marks the first decline in a month and suggests the latest resurgence in infections in the country may have peaked. The country had 423 fatalities linked to Covid-19, down from 431 Wednesday, while the number of patients in intensive care units climbed again, to 3,333. In some regions such as Lombardy ICU occupancy rates are above 50%.Denmark Reports 10 Clotting Cases (12:32 p.m. NY)The Danish Medicines Agency said it’s gotten 10 reports of blood clots occurring after vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot, one ending in death, in a statement on Thursday.“It cannot be concluded whether there may be a connection with the vaccine, as studies have not been completed,” the agency said in statement. More than 140,000 Danes have received the AstraZeneca vaccination.N.Y. Concerts, Baseball to Reopen (12:15 p.m. NY)New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said concert venues and baseball games will resume this spring, ushering in what he called a rebirth of the state as Covid-19 rates drop and vaccinations increase across the state.Cuomo, facing growing calls for his resignation by members of his own party and a legislative impeachment investigation over sexual-harassment claims and accusations of covering up Covid nursing home deaths, has held a series of briefings in recent days focused on vaccine distribution and overturning Covid restrictions.“It’s Spring. The weather changes. It’s a whole new look at life for New York,” Cuomo said during the Thursday briefing.Mexico Seizes Smuggled Vials (11:26 a.m. NY)Mexican authorities have seized 1,155 vials that they claim contained Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines, inside a small plane at a Campeche airport.The private plane was scheduled to fly to Honduras. The Mexican government said the vials were concealed inside two coolers filled with soft drinks and candies. They estimated vials contained 5,775 vaccine doses.NYC Not Consulted on Gym Rules (11:10 a.m. NY)New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio accused Governor Andrew Cuomo of making decisions around lifting the state’s Covid-19 restrictions based on political reasons, rather than on underlying data. He said the governor rescinded a ban on group fitness this week without consulting the city or its health officials.“Is this being done based on what the data and science is telling us, or is this being done for political reasons? Because it sure as hell looks like a lot of these decisions are being made by the governor for his political needs,” de Blasio said in a Thursday virus briefing.Maine Cases Accelerate (10:55 a.m. NY)Maine reported 246 new cases on Thursday, the most in more than a month amid an uptick of infections over the last few weeks. People in their 20s account for the most cases since early February, about 18%, state data show, followed by people in their 50s, who make up 15%. The most vulnerable, people in the 70s and 80s, account for less than 12%. The state has given more than half a million doses of vaccine, mostly to people between 60 and 80.Pandemic Shrank Middle Class (10:00 a.m. NY)The global middle class shrank for the first time in decades last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with almost two-thirds of households in developing economies reporting they suffered a loss in income, according to two new estimates based on World Bank data.In a study published Thursday, researchers at the non-partisan Pew Research Center found that the ranks of the global middle class -- those earning $10-$50 per day -- fell by 90 million people to almost 2.5 billion last year. That helped swell the ranks of the poor, or those living on less than $2 a day, by 131 million, Pew estimated.U.K. Doses Delayed (8:46 a.m. NY)A delayed shipment of AstraZeneca’s vaccine from India and a batch requiring re-testing are behind a cut in the U.K.’s available supplies, the first major interruption in Britain’s vaccine rollout.Vaccine doses made by one of Astra’s manufacturing partners, the Serum Institute of India Ltd., have been stalled, and another 1.7 million doses have been kept back in the last week for further checks on their stability, U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Parliament in a statement Thursday.Norway Makes Clots Finding (8:30 a.m. NY)An investigation at Rikshospitalet in Oslo has found that a immune response caused the blood clots in three health workers after they received the AstraZeneca vaccine, Pal Andre Holme, the hematologist leading the probe, said on Thursday.“The findings support our hypothesis that we launched quite early that these patients have had a powerful immune response which resulted in, among other things, the formation of antibodies, which can ignite the platelets and thus give a thrombus,” Holme told reporters.The investigation hasn’t yet been able to conclude why only some people have this response.Vaccines Seen Protecting Against Brazil Strain (7:42 a.m. NY)AstraZeneca’s and Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccines may help protect patients from the coronavirus variant that emerged in Brazil, scientists said in a study that may alleviate some concerns about their role in slowing the pandemic.Laboratory experiments indicate that the shots are about as effective against the Brazil variant as another that surfaced in the U.K., which has already been shown to be halted by existing vaccines, according to data released Thursday by the University of Oxford. Both inoculations fared a lot less well against another mutant that surfaced in South Africa.The U.K. and Brazil variants rendered the vaccines about three times less effective than against earlier strains, the scientists found. Against the South Africa variant, the researchers found a nine-fold reduction in the level of neutralization by the Astra vaccine and a 7.6-fold reduction for the Pfizer shot.WHO Warns Over Europe’s Spike (6:45 a.m. NY)Europe is experiencing a third straight week of rising coronavirus cases and needs a bigger range of vaccines to combat the pandemic, said Hans Kluge, regional director of the World Health Organization.“We need to increase the portfolio of vaccines, which is why the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eagerly awaited,” Kluge said Thursday during an online briefing. Asked about an approval date for the Russian-developed Sputnik shot, he said the WHO is conducting a “rolling review” of that vaccine.The WHO won’t yet endorse the issuance of Covid passports. “We do not encourage at this stage that getting a vaccination is determining if you can travel or not. As with the global shortage of vaccines, it encourages inequities,” said Kluge.Hungary to Extend Lockdown (5:44 p.m. HK)Hungary can’t ease its lockdown because of “extraordinarily bad” virus data, Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyassaid Thursday.The current two-week lockdown, which forced most stores to close, expires on Monday. Hungary reported a record 207 daily deaths from Covid-19 on Thursday as the country struggles to rein in a worsening pandemic despite the second-highest vaccination rate in the European Union.(Corrects chart in “Pandemic Shrank Middle Class” section.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Latest: Washington state expands vaccination eligibility

    Restaurant workers and people with two or more underlying medical conditions are among the groups in Washington state who will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine starting March 31. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the broad expansion of eligibility Thursday, a day after grocery store workers, law enforcement and agricultural workers became eligible for vaccination, along with pregnant women and people with a disability that puts them at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness. VACCINES: More than 73.6 million people, or 22.2% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • A few reasons boxing fans of a certain age really appreciated Marvelous Marvin Hagler

    Former world middleweight champion Marvelous Marvin Hagler (yes, that was his real name) died Saturday at the age of 66 and if you’re under 35 or maybe even 40 years old, you’re probably wondering, “What’s the big deal? Old boxers die all the time.”

  • Risks Are Growing for This Historic Stock Market. How to Protect Against a Plunge.

    The historic advance has left many investment accounts plump with unrealized gains, and that is starting to make some investors fret about what comes next.

  • Silicon Valley's most expensive property, a 74-acre compound with 7 homes, just listed for $135 million. Take a look at the sprawling estate.

    The Green Gables estate in Woodside has seven houses, three swimming pools, tennis courts, and orchards and gardens.

  • Kevin Holland doubles down on Khamzat Chimaev COVID remarks, details hotel lobby run-in

    Kevin Holland doesn't regret his comments towards Khamzat Chimaev's COVID-19 case – not one bit.

  • How a Petrobras sacking ended Bolsonaro's free-market flirtation

    For many investors, President Jair Bolsonaro killed the dream of Brazil’s free-market renaissance with a Friday night Facebook post. In a curt public statement on Feb. 19, Bolsonaro canned the head of state-run oil firm Petrobras, who had infuriated the president by raising fuel prices. Bolsonaro then named a retired Army general with no experience in the oil and gas industry to lead Latin America's biggest crude producer.

  • Biden says his dog Major will return to the White House after biting incident

    Major, one of the US president's two dogs, left the White House after an alleged biting incident.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack