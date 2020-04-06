How Will 'Virus Stocks' Fare After the Coronavirus?

The stocks of companies that have obtained some sort of perceived benefit from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) have soared over the past couple of months as the rest of the market has tanked. While the S&P 500 is down approximately 17% year to date as of April 6, these so-called "virus stocks" have posted gains that range from reasonable to staggering.

Some of the countries that were hit earliest by the virus, such as South Korea, Singapore and China, appear to show signs of reduced infections and economic recovery. Some attribute this to either under-reporting or strict government-enforced quarantines that most countries would be unable or unwilling to resort to. However, regardless of the multitude of information, misinformation and wild speculation floating around the internet, the world - and its companies - will eventually bounce back from this blow.





When that happens, how will the "virus stocks" fare? In this discussion, we will take a look at three different types of stocks that buyers have flocked to in this crisis and analyze their chances of maintaining their trajectories once the world gets out of quarantine.

Communications and entertainment

Schools, restaurants, office buildings and other non-essential public places around the world have been shut down to slow the spread of the virus. As people are encouraged to stay at home and practice social distancing, stocks related to communications and at-home entertainment have soared.

For example, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), a provider of both small-scale and large-scale video conferencing services, is being used by many schools to hold online classes. Though Zoom has waived its subscription fees for educators affected by Covid-19, the stock is still up 23% since markets peaked in late February and 88% year to date. Despite this rise, a high valuation isn't new for Zoom, which has had a price-earnings ratio in the thousands range since its initial public offering in early 2019.

Video streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) originally saw its share price fall with the broader market at the end of February, but shares began trading higher as the company reported an increase in subscribers. Overall, the stock is down 6% since the end of February and has increased 11% year to date. Though its price-earnings ratio is high at 91.99 on April 6, it has been significantly higher over most of the past year.

Without the extra demand from Covid-19, investor optimism for these stocks is likely to wane. At the very least, the short-term traders and speculators will likely want out. Since these companies have historically traded at high valuations, investors who believe in the long-term growth of Netflix could be better off sticking with their investing theses, though with Zoom, the price-earnings ratio of more than 1,000 provides ample room for dramatic volatility swings.

At-home workout gear has also been in slightly higher demand, though most sellers of this gear are retailers that are struggling overall due to reduced outdoor sports activities and brick-and-mortar store closures. One exception is Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON), which sells interactive stationary bikes. Its stock is up 6% since the end of February and 1% year to date. With an operating margin of -17.59%, investors may want to wait for the company to be traded for more than a few months to see if it can grab enough market share and become profitable.

Pharmaceuticals

Not all pharma companies have seen their share prices jump - only the ones that have been publicly working on vaccines or treatments for Covid-19. A successful vaccine or treatment would be in high demand, potentially leading to a boost in reputation and funding.

Among the frontrunners in this field, at least among U.S. large-cap publicly traded companies, are Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).