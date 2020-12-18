France's Macron blames his COVID on negligence, bad luck

  FILE - In this Dec.14, 2020 file photo, France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes OECD's Secretary General Angel Gurria for a working lunch at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
  FILE - In this Jan.19, 2014 file photo, the official residence La Lanterne, is pictured in Versailles, west of Paris.
  French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a screen as he attends by video conference a round table for the National Humanitarian Conference (NHC), taken at the Foreign Ministry in Paris,Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday following a week in which he met with numerous European leaders.
  La Lanterne, a presidential residence in Versailles, outside Paris, is pictured Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 in Paris.
  French President Emmanuel Macron, center, is seen on a screen as he attends by video conference a round table for the National Humanitarian Conference (NHC), taken at the Foreign Ministry in Paris,Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
  French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a screen as he attends by video conference a round table for the National Humanitarian Conference (NHC), taken at the Foreign Ministry in Paris,Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The French and Spanish prime ministers and EU Council president were among many top officials self-isolating because they had recent contact with him.
  Police officers guard La Lanterne, a presidential residence in Versailles, outside Paris, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 in Paris.
  FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 file photo, Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels. Matovic has become another leader of a European Union country who tested positive for the coronavirus. The announcement on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 came a day after French President Emmanuel Macron was also tested positive. Both leaders attended an EU summit in Brussels last week.
FILE - In this Dec.14, 2020 file photo, France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes OECD's Secretary General Angel Gurria for a working lunch at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
ANGELA CHARLTON and JOHN LEICESTER

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday blamed his COVID-19 on a combination of negligence and bad luck, urging his compatriots to stay safe as critics called out slip-ups in his behavior to prevent infection, from a close-quarters handshake to repeated big-group meals over the past week.

In what looked like a self-shot video from the presidential retreat in Versailles where he was isolating with symptoms that included headaches, fatigue and a dry cough, Macron promised to give daily updates and be “totally transparent” about the evolution of his illness.

“I am doing well,” he said, speaking softly and dressed casually in a turtleneck top. “Normally, there is no reason for it to evolve in a bad way.”

The 42-year-old French leader said his infection "shows that the virus really can touch everyone, because I am very protected and am very careful."

“Despite everything I caught this virus — perhaps, doubtless, a moment of negligence, a moment of bad luck, too," he said.

A fellow European leader who spent time with Macron at an EU summit last week, Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic, tested positive for the virus Friday. Some other leaders present at the summit reported testing negative, while some were not getting tested and others haven't yet announced results from their tests.

In France, Macron faced criticism for actions that were seen as setting a bad example as the country sees a new uptick in confirmed cases and doctors warn families to take precautions this holiday season — especially at the dinner table.

While Macron usually wears a mask and adheres to social distancing rules, and has insisted that his virus strategy is driven by science, the president has been captured on camera in recent days violating France’s virus-control guidelines.

He shook hands and half-embraced the head of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Angel Gurria, at a meeting Monday. Both were masked, but Macron’s office acknowledged Friday the move was a “mistake.”

Last week, Macron spent two days in intense negotiations at the EU summit in Brussels with the leaders of the other 26 member countries. Video excerpts released by the EU showed the leaders spread out in a circle in a huge meeting room — Macron, and most of the other leaders, were not masked.

Macron also hosted or took part in multiple large-group meals in the days before testing positive Thursday, including with members of his centrist party and rival politicians, while French people are currently advised to avoid gatherings larger than six people. His office has been contacting those present for the meals, but told some people sitting far from the president that they were not considered at risk.

Macron office isn't providing details of his treatment. He is staying at the presidential residence of La Lanterne in the former royal city of Versailles, tucked in a grove tightly guarded by police.

Macron’s positive test comes as French health authorities are again seeing a rise in infections and are warning of more as French families prepare to get together for Christmas and New Year festivities. France reported another 18,254 new infections Thursday and its death toll is just under 60,000.

France’s Pasteur Institute released a study Friday suggesting that meal times at home and in public are a major source of contamination. Pasteur epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet said on France-Inter radio Friday that during the holidays, “we can see each other, simply not be too numerous, and at critical moments at meals, not too many people at the same table.”

Macron took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared” on Thursday morning and will self-isolate for seven days, in line with national health authorities’ recommendations, the presidency said. Macron plans to continue working, and went ahead with a planned speech by videoconference Thursday.

The French health minister suggested that Macron might have been infected at the EU summit in Brussels last week, but Macron had multiple meetings in Paris as well.

France had Europe’s first virus case in January, but Macron’s government came under criticism for not having enough masks or tests and not confining the population quickly enough. A strict two-month lockdown brought infections down, and France sent children back to school and their parents back to work.

But infections surged again this fall so he declared a new, softer lockdown in October aimed at relieving pressure on hospitals. The measures were relaxed slightly this week, though restaurants, tourist sites, gyms and some other facilities remain closed.

___

Leicester reported from Le Pecq, France. Karel Janicek in Prague, Catherine Gaschka in Paris and Raf Casert in Brussels contributed.

