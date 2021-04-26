Virus surge in crowded Gaza threatens to overwhelm hospitals

  • People, some wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, pray the evening prayer during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, outside a mosque in Gaza City, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, the worst fears are now coming true in the crowded, blockaded Gaza Strip: A sudden surge in infections and deaths is threatening to overwhelm hospitals weakened by years of conflict and Israeli border closures. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • People, some wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, shop for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at the main market in Gaza City, Sunday, April 11, 2021. More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, the worst fears are now coming true in the crowded, blockaded Gaza Strip: A sudden surge in infections and deaths is threatening to overwhelm hospitals weakened by years of conflict and Israeli border closures. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • People, some wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, pray the evening prayer during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, outside a mosque in Gaza City, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, the worst fears are now coming true in the crowded, blockaded Gaza Strip: A sudden surge in infections and deaths is threatening to overwhelm hospitals weakened by years of conflict and Israeli border closures. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • People, some wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, shop for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at the main market in Gaza City, Sunday, April 11, 2021. More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, the worst fears are now coming true in the crowded, blockaded Gaza Strip: A sudden surge in infections and deaths is threatening to overwhelm hospitals weakened by years of conflict and Israeli border closures. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • People, some wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, shop for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at the main market in Gaza City, Sunday, April 11, 2021. More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, the worst fears are now coming true in the crowded, blockaded Gaza Strip: A sudden surge in infections and deaths is threatening to overwhelm hospitals weakened by years of conflict and Israeli border closures. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
1 / 5

Virus Outbreak Gaza Surge

People, some wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, pray the evening prayer during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, outside a mosque in Gaza City, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, the worst fears are now coming true in the crowded, blockaded Gaza Strip: A sudden surge in infections and deaths is threatening to overwhelm hospitals weakened by years of conflict and Israeli border closures. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
FARES AKRAM
·5 min read

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, some of the worst fears are coming true in the crowded Gaza Strip: A sudden surge in infections and deaths is threatening to overwhelm hospitals weakened by years of conflict and border closures.

Gaza's main treatment center for COVID-19 patients warns that oxygen supplies are dwindling fast. In another hospital, coronavirus patients are packed three to a room.

For months, Gaza's Hamas rulers seemed to have a handle on containing the pandemic. But their decision to lift most movement restrictions in February — coupled with the spread of a more aggressive virus variant and lack of vaccines — has led to a fierce second surge.

At the same time, many of Gaza's more than 2 million people ignore safety precautions, especially during the current fasting month of Ramadan. In the daytime, markets teem with shoppers buying goods for iftar, the meal breaking the fast after sundown. Few wear masks properly, if at all.

“Corona is not a game,” said Yasmin Ali, 32, whose 64-year-old mother died of the virus last week. “It will take the lives of many people if they don’t protect themselves in the first place.”

From the start, the course of the pandemic in Gaza, one of the world's most crowded territories, was largely shaped by politics. A border closure — enforced by Israel and Egypt to varying degrees since the Islamic militant Hamas group seized control of Gaza in 2007 — helped slow the spread initially. In the early months, Hamas quarantined small groups of travelers coming from Egypt, and the first cases of community spread were only reported in August.

A first outbreak came in the fall. Hamas tried to contain it by closing schools, mosques and markets, and by imposing a nighttime curfew. By February, infections had dropped sharply.

At that point, Hamas lifted curfews. Students were back in schools, wedding halls reopened and street markets were back. Travelers from Egypt were no longer placed in quarantine or even tested. Instead they were waved through after a temperature check, on the assumption that they had already been tested in Egypt.

The decision to reopen was in part driven by economic concerns. The closures had further battered Gaza’s long-suffering economy, where unemployment stands at roughly 50% and among young people at 70%.

Hamas may also have been concerned about prolonging unpopular measures ahead of Palestinian parliament elections. In the May 22 vote, Hamas is competing against the Fatah movement of West Bank-based Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. There's no reliable polling, but Hamas appears vulnerable to a Fatah challenge in Gaza, even as it is expected to do well in the West Bank.

The start of Ramadan in mid-April, with its crowded markets and late-night mosque prayers, further fueled infections, as did the emergence of more aggressive virus variants.

Last week, the daily death toll rose above 20 on most days, compared to a one-time daily high of 15 in the first surge. Daily infections of 1,000 to 1,500 are the new norm. The total number of infections is close to 100,000, with 848 deaths.

The European Hospital in the town of Khan Younis, the main treatment center for COVID-19 patients, is quickly running out of resources.

Its director, Yousef al-Aqqad, said 118 of 150 beds are occupied by patients in critical or serious condition. He said he would need hundreds more oxygen cylinders if the number of patients exceeds 150.

Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest, has 100 beds for COVID-19 patients, including 12 in the ICU. The hospital has postponed elective surgeries and closed outpatient clinics, while continuing life-saving services, such as heart operations and dialysis.

The Health Ministry said almost all of Gaza has been designated a “red zone” because of widespread community transmission.

Dr. Majdi Dhair, a senior health official, said Gaza's limited medical infrastructure made the situation worse.

The severe shortage of vaccines poses another challenge.

Israel, whose own vaccination campaign has been a success, has been broadly criticized for refusing to accept responsibility for vaccinating the Palestinians. Rights groups say that under international law, Israel remains responsible for Palestinians in areas it occupied in the 1967 Mideast war, including Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem. Israel says interim peace accords absolve it of that responsibility and that this is particularly true in Gaza, from which it withdrew in 2005, while keeping tight control over borders.

So far, Gaza has received enough doses to fully vaccinate just over 55,000 people, with shipments arriving from the United Arab Emirates and the U.N.-backed COVAX program.

At the same time, skepticism is widespread in Gaza, especially when it comes to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been linked to rare blood clots, said Dhair.

Health authorities have been urging those older than 40 to get the jab, but thousands of doses of AstraZeneca are sitting on the shelves.

In crowded Gaza, it's near impossible to keep a distance from others. Dhair said he also encounters widespread indifference. “There is no conviction by the people and even if we put checkpoints, they will remove the mask once they get past the policeman,” he said.

After the sharp rise in cases last week, Hamas tightened restrictions again at the urging of health officials. It reimposed night curfews and closed mosques for Ramadan evening prayers.

The after-dark lockdown dealt a new economic blow. Restaurants usually flourish in Ramadan after the faithful break their daily fast. In previous years, cafes and eateries would be full until dawn.

Ramadan provides temporary employment to 30,000 to 50,000 people, mainly restaurant workers and vendors. Most of that has gone with the new restrictions, said economist Omar Shaban.

Mamdouh Abu Hassira, whose seaside café with its view of Mediterranean sunsets is a popular Ramadan spot, had to lay off 15 of his 19 workers. Abu Hassira said it made no sense to him to ban families from enjoying iftar at his restaurant while allowing shoppers to crowd markets during the day. “We are destroyed,” he said of his business.

Salama Marouf, a Hamas government spokesman, said managing the pandemic was a balancing act. “The confrontation with the virus is a long-term one," he said. “We try to take measures that could improve the health situation without hurting other sectors.”

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Bangkok venues close as surge fills hospitals

    Cinemas, parks and gyms were among venues closed in Bangkok on Monday as Thailand sees its worst surge of the coronavirus pandemic. A shortage of hospital beds, along with a failure to secure adequate coronavirus vaccine supplies, have pushed the government into imposing the new restrictions, though no nationwide lockdowns, curfews, or travel bans. The latest measure aimed at curbing the spread of the virus is a fine of up to 20,000 baht ($636) for failing to wearing face masks in indoor and outdoor areas in 48 provinces including Bangkok.

  • Biden-Putin summit could take place as early as June, in test of new US foreign policy

    A summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin could take place within weeks a senior Kremlin aide said on Sunday, in a major test of the new US administration's foreign policy. “June is being named, there are even concrete dates," Yury Ushakov, who advises President Putin on foreign policy, told the state-run television channel, Rossiya-1. The prospect of a summit rose barely a month after Mr Biden described the Russian leader as "a killer", triggering a furious reaction from the Kremlin. Only last week Jake Sullivan, Mr Biden's national security adviser warned of US retaliation if Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of Mr Putin who was on hunger strike in prison, died. Other sources of tension have included Russia's cyber-espionage attack against SolarWinds, a major US information technology firm, which gave the hackers potential access to 18,000 government and private computer networks and triggered a fresh wave of US sanctions.

  • U.S. to provide vaccine components, medical supplies as India battles COVID-19 spike

    WILMINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will immediately send raw materials for COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment and protective gear to help India respond to a massive surge in coronavirus infections, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday. "Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," Biden said on Twitter after the White House announced a list of measures.

  • Over half of Trump voters agree with the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict, poll says

    In the survey, 51 percent of respondents who backed Trump in 2020 agreed with the guilty verdict compared to 94 percent of voters who backed President Joe Biden.

  • Protesters march for Ma’Khia Bryant in Miami. New Police Chief makes surprise appearance

    More than a dozen protesters shut down a busy downtown Miami intersection, marched to a nearby jail and announced the launch of nightly protests all in the name of justice for Ma’Khia Bryant, one of the most recent teenagers to be killed by police.

  • Armenian PM triggers early election a day after Biden's genocide announcement

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was swept to power in pro-democracy protests in 2018, triggered an early election on Sunday to try overcome criticism over his handling of last year's conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. His resignation, which was expected, came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said that massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 constituted genocide, a move welcomed by Armenians worldwide and condemned by Turkey. Pashinyan told Biden the symbolic decision was a matter of security to Armenia after the six week conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, in which Turkey backed Armenia's neighbour Azerbaijan, where the ethnic Armenian-populated enclave is located.

  • Female car repair shop owner blazes a trail in UAE

    Huda al-Matroushi is one of few Emirati women to venture into the car repair business, an industry that has long been dominated by men in the Arab world. She turned that passion into a profession and now owns and manages a car repair shop in Sharjah, one of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. Matroushi's family had doubts about her pursuing a job in car mechanics, but she asked her father to take a leap of faith with her.

  • 'I will not return to work': Myanmar coup cripples healthcare system

    Myanmar's medical workers are finding themselves torn between their patients and a military government.

  • Samsung unit considers developing $673 million solar plants in Texas -documents

    Berkeley, CALIFORNIA (Reuters) -A unit of Samsung C&T Corp is considering developing solar power plants worth $673 million in the U.S. state of Texas, aiming to sell the electricity generated starting December 2023, documents reviewed by Reuters showed. The plants will be located in Milam county, the documents showed, less than two hours' drive from Austin where affiliate Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has a chip factory and is considering building another at a cost of $17 billion. A Samsung C&T official told Reuters that Samsung Renewable Energy is "proceeding with approval procedures with the state".

  • Biden's first 100 days: Where he stands on key promises

    As he rounds out his first 100 days in office, President Joe Biden’s focus on reining in the coronavirus during the early months of his administration seems to have paid off: He can check off nearly all his campaign promises centered on the pandemic. Biden has delivered on a number of his biggest campaign pledges focused on climate change and the economy as well. On some of his promises, Biden is waiting for Congress to act.

  • Virus 'swallowing' people in India; crematoriums overwhelmed

    With life-saving oxygen in short supply, families are left on their own to ferry people sick with COVID-19 from hospital to hospital in search of treatment as India is engulfed in a devastating surge of infections. On social media and in television footage, desperate relatives plead for oxygen outside hospitals or weep in the street for loved ones who died waiting for treatment. For the fourth straight day, India on Sunday set a global daily record of new coronavirus infections, spurred by an insidious new variant that emerged here.

  • 3-year-old killed in a shooting at a kid’s birthday party in Northeast Miami-Dade, cops say

    A Saturday night double shooting at a child’s birthday party in Northeast Miami-Dade left a preschool-aged boy dead and a 21-year-old woman in the hospital, police say.

  • City economists says China covering up mass unemployment despite rebound from Covid

    China’s economy is facing a “hidden unemployment problem” as the inefficiencies of Beijing’s brand of state capitalism begin to mount, City analysts have warned. The number of unemployed or underemployed workers in China has soared to 17pc, up from around 5pc in 2013, according to economists at Fathom Consulting. The calculations are far above Beijing’s official jobless figures, which are distrusted by many economists, suggesting China has more unemployed and unproductive workers weighing on its economy.

  • An experimental gene therapy was little Alissa's only hope. Now, instead of certain death, she faces an uncertain future.

    A scientific vision for decades, gene therapy is finally becoming more common in the U.S., fueling optimism for the treatment of rare diseases.

  • AP PHOTOS: Mass funeral pyres reflect India's COVID crisis

    Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of COVID-19 victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks for kindling, as a record surge of illness is collapsing India's tattered health care system. India's surge in coronavirus infections, growing at the fastest pace in the world, has left families and patients pleading for oxygen outside hospitals, the relatives weeping in the street as their loved ones die while waiting for treatment. The 350,179 new cases pushed India’s total past 17 million, behind only the United States.

  • Louisiana Democrat wins U.S. House seat in special election

    Democratic Louisiana state Senator Troy Carter has defeated a challenger from the party's left wing in a special election to win the U.S. House of Representatives seat vacated by White House adviser Cedric Richmond. Carter won 55% of the vote on Saturday to beat Karen Carter Peterson's 45%, according to an unofficial results posted on Louisiana's secretary of state website with all precincts reporting. Democratic President Joe Biden tapped Richmond to serve as a senior adviser and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

  • AP PHOTOS: Oxygen demand outstrips supply in India hotspots

    India’s medical oxygen shortage has become so dire that a Sikh house of worship began offering free breathing sessions with shared tanks to COVID-19 patients waiting for a hospital bed. After having largely tamed the virus last year, India is in the throes of the world’s worst coronavirus surge and many of the country’s hospitals are struggling to cope with shortages of beds, medicines and oxygen. Most hospitals in India aren’t equipped with independent plants that generate oxygen directly for patients, primarily because they require an uninterrupted power supply, which is a rarity in many states.

  • Oscars 2021: 13 major red carpet looks from the Academy Awards

    All the suits, sparkles and sequins from Sunday night's Academy Awards.

  • Brad Pitt joked that Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Romeo & Juliet' made him fall in love with movies while presenting at the Oscars

    The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star presented the award for best supporting actress at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday.

  • Amanda Seyfried wore a strapless red gown that looked like it was split down the middle at the Oscars

    The ball gown that Amanda Seyfried wore on the red carpet was designed by Armani Privé. She paired it with an updo hairstyle.