Virus surging back in China?
On Wednesday, dozens of elderly patients in critical condition being wheeled into crowded wards in ZhuoZhou, in China’s industrial Hebei province. (Dec. 22)
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with his Australian counterpart to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the latest sign of warming ties between the two major trade partners.
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities ramped up their calls to prioritize growth next year and help the property sector recover from its worst slump on record, in further signs the economy will be top of mind in 2023.
Officials from the Guinness World Records visited the bridge in late May and confirmed that it's the longest of its kind in the world.
Sunday and Monday. Back in July, severe turbulence led to at least eight minor injuries on a flight to Nashville, Tennessee, which had to be diverted to Alabama. Another three serious injuries to crew members were reported on three separate flights this year to Detroit, Miami and Columbus, Ohio, according to data from the National Transportation Safety Board.
Animals kidnapped from the Nova Kakhovka Zoo have been brought to temporarily occupied Crimea. Coatis, parrots, nutrias, Patagonian maras and a crocodile have been taken to the peninsula. Source: ChP/Crimea and Crimea24 Russian Telegram channels, quoting Oleg Zubkov, the director of Taigan, the Crimean lion park.
The owner gave up the two neighborhood dogs after the attack, officials said.
China will only count deaths due to respiratory failure in its official total of COVID-19 fatalities after rolling back pandemic restrictions due to widespread protests.
Here's the latest for Tuesday, December 20th: Supreme Court considers restrictions on asylum seekers; Jan. 6th committee urges prosecution of Donald Trump; Los Angeles jury convicts Harvey Weinstein; Argentina celebrates World Cup win.
The most interesting PFF grades from the Bengals' win over the Bucs.
A shark was caught by 2 fishermen, hit over the head with a hammer and dragged back into the surf Dec. 20, 2022, in Indian Harbour Beach, police said.
While performing a welfare check at his Minnesota apartment, police officers found Adam Zimmer dead on his couch
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -When Vladimir Castellanos learned that COVID-19 restrictions blocking him and other migrants from claiming asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico may not be terminated this week, he said he felt deceived. Castellanos and his brother are Venezuelans, and they were among dozens of migrants gathered on both sides of the Rio Grande on Monday night in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and El Paso, Texas, with some lighting small fires to keep warm as temperatures dropped toward freezing.
There's a simple reason people listen to Warren Buffett's advice. It's not because he's witty or even because he has experience, although those are both true. It's because he has beaten the market. Consider the performance of his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.
The Lakers will continue to be without a few of their most important players when they take on the Kings on Wednesday.
China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a Chinese health official said, a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths being reported as the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions.
(Bloomberg) -- The Russian exodus triggered by Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has put the currencies of former Soviet republics at the top of global rankings this year.
2023 Genesis Electrified G80 luxury sedan earns the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award, like every other sedan in the Genesis lineup.
In the U.S., COVID hospitalizations are rising, and pediatric cold medicines are still in short supply.
An explosion during repairs on a section of a Europe-bound natural gas pipeline in western Russia killed three people on Tuesday but didn’t affect export supplies, officials said. The pipeline that originates at a gas field in Siberia and crosses Ukraine along its way to Europe is one of the main routes for Russian gas exports to the EU. Chuvashia’s governor, Oleg Nikolayev, said in televised remarks that it wasn’t immediately clear how long it would take to fix the section of the pipeline cut by the explosion.
There were explosions in the Russian city of Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast, which is not far from the border with Ukraine. Part of the city has been left without electricity, and there is a wounded person.