VIRUS TODAY: Biden signs aid bill; ex-presidents get shots

  • President Joe Biden leaves after signing the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • Garry Garff receives his Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. All people in Utah age 18 and over will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on April 1, the governor's office announced Wednesday, March 10, 2021. State officials expect to have 1.5 million doses by April 10, when Utah's statewide mask order will be lifted, said Jennifer Napier-Pearce, spokeswoman for Gov. Spencer Cox. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021, file photo, a man walks by an empty retail store, left, that is available for rent during the coronavirus pandemic in New York. State governments will get a big influx of federal money from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that could suddenly enable them to undertake large, expensive projects that have long been on their to-do lists, including high-speed internet for rural areas and drinking water improvements. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
1 / 3

Biden

President Joe Biden leaves after signing the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The Associated Press
·2 min read

Here's what's happening Thursday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THE NUMBERS:

VACCINES: More than 64.0 million people, or 19.3% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 33.8 million people have completed their vaccination, or 10.2% of the population.

CASES: The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. decreased over the past two weeks from 68,370 on Feb. 24 to 56,239 on Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

DEATHS: The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. decreased over the past two weeks from 2,096 on Feb. 24 to 1,436 on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

STATE VACCINATION RATES: The percentage of population that received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the CDC: New Mexico (26.9%); Connecticut (26.6%); Alaska (26.1%). States with the lowest rates: Alabama (16.1%); District of Columbia (15.4%); Georgia (13.9%).

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY

— President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion relief package he says will help the U.S. defeat the coronavirus and nurse the economy back to health.

— Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter rolled up their sleeves to get shots for public service announcements urging Americans to get vaccinated. Obama says he's looking forward to hugging his mother-in-law Marian Robinson on her birthday in July.

— State governments are drawing up big plans for their share of COVID-19 relief bill. The package includes $195 billion for states. Democratic and Republican governors suddenly have a way to pay for big, expensive undertakings that have long languished on their to-do lists.

QUOTABLE: “Fans, due to unforeseen circumstances, the game tonight has been postponed.” — Mario Nanni, Oklahoma City Thunder public-address announcer on March 11, 2020, when the NBA was the first major sports league to stop play because of the coronavirus.

ICYMI: Research shows women can die from pregnancy-related conditions up to a year after giving birth and 3 in 5 deaths are preventable. The COVID-19 relief plan gives states the option of extending Medicaid coverage to women with low to modest incomes for a full year after childbirth.

ON THE HORIZON: Will the coronavirus ever go away? It may linger but pose less of a threat over time. Smallpox was eradicated because people developed lasting immunity after getting sick or vaccinated.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Doubles Order of J&J One-Shot Covid Vaccine

    Mar.10 -- President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;said doubling the U.S. order of&nbsp;Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot Covid-19 vaccine will help build a stockpile larger than the country’s population, providing backup doses to meet unexpected needs as new variants of the virus emerge. He spoke after meeting with the heads of J&J and Merck.

  • Read the full transcript of Joe Biden’s first primetime address

    President set out targets for getting all Americans vaccinated – and said he hoped the Fourth of July would see small gatherings

  • Coronavirus variants could cause third wave in Ontario: expert panel

    New variants of the coronavirus are spreading rapidly in Ontario and unless they are better controlled, the province risks facing a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, an expert panel advising the province's government said on Thursday. It warned that the next few weeks are critical as the progress made in bringing the coronavirus under control in the province has stalled. While mutations in viruses are inevitable, strains identified as "variants of concern" have worrisome changes that may give the virus advantages, increasing transmissibility or reducing the effectiveness of vaccines, according to the briefing materials released by the province's science advisory and modeling consensus tables.

  • ‘Fauna’ Review: This Elliptical Mexican Film Is a Study in Identity and Performance

    “Fauna” is a curious proposition. On the surface, the ninth feature from Mexican-Canadian independent filmmaker Nicolás Pereda consists of a series of dialogue-driven scenes taking place in a remote Mexican village where an estranged brother and sister are visiting their parents. Yet such a description can’t quite capture the slippery nature of Pereda’s script, which […]

  • Sure Signs You Have “Long” COVID, According to a New Study

    Every day researchers are learning more about long hauler syndrome, formally referred to as post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) with the hopes of eventually being able to treat it. “Emerging data suggest that the effects of infection with SARS-CoV-2 are far reaching extending beyond those with severe acute disease,” explains the authors of a new pre-print study published this week. “Specifically, the presence of persistent symptoms after apparent resolution from COVID-19 have frequently been reported throughout the pandemic by individuals labeled as ‘long-haulers.’" Using data from The University of California Covid Research Data Set, they identified the most common symptoms reported by those identifying with the condition, 61 days after their initial infection. Read on to find out what they are, ranked here from least common to most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 31 Conjuntivitis Conjunctivitis, aka pink eye, was linked to COVID-19 early in the pandemic. Per the Mayo Clinic, it is defined as an inflammation or infection of the transparent membrane that lines your eyelid and covers the white part of your eyeball. They add that it is commonly caused by a bacterial or viral infection. 30 Hyperhidrosis While you may not be familiar with the medical term hyperhidrosis, the Mayo Clinic explains that it is characterized by abnormal, excessive sweating unrelated to heat or exercise. Due to the fact that many long haulers report irregularities in temperature, ranging from the chills to fever, it is unsurprising that heavy sweating could be a manifestation of PASC. 29 Chronic Rhinitis Rhinitis is defined as chronic sneezing or a congested, drippy nose, by the Mayo Clinic. According to the study, this was a relatively common complaint amongst long haulers. 28 Dysfunction of Eustachian Tube According to a study, Eustachian tube dysfunction may occur when the mucosal lining of the tube is swollen, or does not open or close properly. “If the tube is dysfunctional, symptoms such as muffled hearing, pain, tinnitus, reduced hearing, a feeling of fullness in the ear or problems with balance may occur,” it explains. All of these symptoms have been linked to PASC. 27 Tremor According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, a tremor is an involuntary, uncontrollable “rhythmic shaking movement” that occurs because of muscle contractions. Due to COVID’s ability to attack the neurological system, this could explain why some people experience these types of shakes. 26 Anosmia Ansomnia, or loss of sense of smell, is one of the most COVID-specific symptoms. While the majority of people who are infected with the virus get their sense of smell back, others struggle to smell for several months. “Some patients still haven't fully recovered their sense of smell months after they lost it during the initial infection,” F. Perry Wilson, a Yale Medicine physician and clinical researcher and associate professor of medicine at the Yale School of Medicine, previously explained to Eat This, Not That! Health. “Many people might not recognize how serious this is, but without smell people may not eat as well, may inadvertently expose themselves to contaminated food, and, more broadly, life just feels less colorful. Though we don't often think about it, smell is hugely important for our well-being.” 25 Hypotension Hypotension, or low blood pressure, can result in dizziness or fainting, per the Mayo Clinic. Its causes? They can range from dehydration to serious medical disorders. According to this study, COVID is one of them. 24 Sore Throat or Pain in Throat Per the CDC, viruses and infections can cause sore throats. While a sore or scratchy throat has been established as an initial symptom of the virus, some long haulers claim that it lingers long after their initial infection. 23 Tinnitus The Mayo Clinic defines tinnitus as “ringing or buzzing noise in one or both ears that may be constant or come and go, often associated with hearing loss.” One study found that 40% of those who had COVID-19 symptoms reported a worsening of their existing tinnitus, linking it to PASC. "The findings of this study highlight the complexities associated with experiencing tinnitus and how both internal factors, such as increased anxiety and feelings of loneliness, and external factors, such as changes to daily routines, can have a significant effect on the condition," explained study author Eldre Beukes. "Poor treatment of tinnitus in the early stages often leads to much worse cases, and severe tinnitus can have a huge impact on mental health," added study co-author David Stockdale, chief executive of the British Tinnitus Association. 22 Skin Lesions A number of dermatological manifestations have been linked to PASC, including skin rashes and lesions. Rash-like morbilliform” lasted a median of seven days and four days, respectively, for patients with lab-confirmed COVID-19, with a maximum duration of 28 days, according to the authors of one study. 21 Amnesia Due to the fact that COVID-19 can attack the neurological system, it isn’t surprising that some long haulers report memory loss as a symptom. 20 Dysgeusia As previously mentioned, a loss of taste generally goes along with a loss of smell for some COVID-19 sufferers, and continues into the long version of the virus. 19 Heartburn Gastrointestinal issues are not uncommon for those infected with COVID. "Heartburn occurs when stomach acid backs up into the tube that carries food from your mouth to your stomach (esophagus)," the Mayo Clinic explains. For some, this symptom continues into the longer form of the virus.RELATED: The Easiest Way to Avoid a Heart Attack, Say Doctors 18 Syncope Syncope (pronounced “sin ko pea”) is the medical term for fainting or passing out. “It is caused by a temporary drop in the amount of blood that flows to the brain,” the Cleveland Clinic explains. “Syncope can happen if you have a sudden drop in blood pressure, a drop in heart rate, or changes in the amount of blood in areas of your body.” Since many long haulers report fatigue, dizziness, and balance issues, it isn’t surprising that it leads to this condition. 17 Heart Palpitations The Mayo Clinic explains that heart palpitations are “feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering or pounding heart” that can be triggered by “stress, exercise, medication or, rarely, a medical condition.” One study published in JAMA Cardiology found that out of 100 recovered COVID-19 patients, 78 reported "cardiac involvement" while 60% had ongoing myocardial inflammation. And, even those who initially suffered from mild to moderate infections, reported ongoing heart issues, such as palpitations. 16 Fever While a fever is a trademark symptom of an initial COVID-19 infection, many long haulers report a recurrent or persistent temperature spike over 100.4F. 15 Alopecia Alopecia, aka hair loss, is one of the more common visual symptoms reported by those suffering from PASC. Per the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, it is considered in autoimmune disorder. In other words, the immune system attacks the hair follicle. 14 Muscle Pain Achy muscles can be a sign that you are battling an infection, and also one that your body already has. “One of the more common long-hauler symptoms, muscle aches—particularly after exercise—can limit activity,” says Dr. Wilson. 13 Tachycardia The Mayo Clinic explains that tachycardia is the medical term for a heart rate over 100 beats per minute. Many long haulers report irregularities in their heart rate. 12 Nausea Feeling uncomfortably nauseous is not an uncommon complaint of long haulers. “Some patients report gastrointestinal symptoms after COVID, like nausea and diarrhea,” says Dr. Wilson. 11 Headache A headache is a common complaint for those suffering from many various types of infection. However, for long haulers, they become a regular part of life. One case report focuses on a woman whose post COVID headache lasted for several months. “New daily persistent headache (NDPH) is another chronic headache that can be triggered by viral diseases,” the researchers explain. 10 Joint Pain Per the Mayo Clinic, joint pain and inflammation often go hand-in-hand. And, since it is known that COVID-19 infections provoke inflammation, it isn’t surprising that people are left with joint pain for several months after. “Inflammation attacks joint tissues, causing fluid in your joints, swelling, muscle damage, and more,” explains Penn Medicine orthopedic surgeon, Christopher S. Travers, MD. 9 Diarrhea Constipation, diarrhea, and nausea are just a few of the gastrointestinal symptoms reported by long haulers. “A lot of patients with lingering symptoms report constipation or diarrhea that persists for a few days, then resolves, then returns again,” Dr. Wilson previously explained to Eat This, Not That! Health. 8 Insomnia Sleep disturbances are common for those suffering from the long form of COVID-19. According to one survey of more than 1,500 people in the Survivor Corp Facebook group, half of patients recovering from COVID-19 reported insomnia. Some experts believe that post-COVID insomnia could be the result of anxiety and stress created by the illness. 7 Fatigue One of the key signs you have PASC is extreme exhaustion or fatigue. According to a Nature study, 53% of 143 people with COVID-19 discharged from a hospital in Rome reported fatigue two months after experiencing their first symptom. And, a new systemic review and data analysis identified it as the most common symptom, experienced by 58 percent of long haulers per the research. “It is present even after 100 days of the first symptom of acute COVID-19,” the researchers explain. The symptoms observed in post-COVID-19 patients, resemble chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), “which includes the presence of severe incapacitating fatigue, pain, neurocognitive disability, compromised sleep, symptoms suggestive of autonomic dysfunction, and worsening of global symptoms following minor increases in physical and/or cognitive activity.” 6 Low Back Pain Back pain and aches, specifically in the lower region, is another one of the most common complaints of long haulers. Achy muscles are a sign that your body is battling an infection. “One of the more common long-hauler symptoms, muscle aches—particularly after exercise—can limit activity,” says Dr. Wilson. 5 Cough Dry cough is one of the defining symptoms of an initial COVID-19 infection, and can last for several months according to long haulers. Per the American Lung Association this could signify permanent damage to the lungs, which may in turn affect the ability of the body to function normally. However, they do note that some long haulers experience symptoms such as a dry cough, “without apparent damage to vital organs.” 4 Abdominal Pain Abdominal pain is a common gastrointestinal problem reported by many long haulers.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says Don't Visit These 3 Places 3 Anxiety Anxiety is one of the many mental health issues plaguing long haulers. And, while it may have to do with the stress of being sick, it is likely associated with nerve damage as a result of the virus as well. Tessa Miller, author of the book What Doesn't Kill You, explains that anxiety is often linked to chronic illness. "This is such a common symptom of chronic illness that I dedicated a whole appendix (on top of the existing writing within the chapters) to it in the book. The very thing that carries you around the world (your body) has become wild, unpredictable, unrecognizable. Of course you're anxious! You feel irritable and exhausted, like your mind is constantly spinning and you can't concentrate. You can't sleep, or when you do, you have nightmares. You're isolating from your support systems. You're trying to distract yourself all the time to avoid getting at the root of what's making you feel this way. More severely, you might experience panic attacks, which speaking from experience, feel like literal death." 2 Dyspnea Difficulty or labored breathing—aka shortness of breath or dyspnea—is one of the most reported symptoms of those suffering from PASC. Per John Hopkins Medicine defines shortness of breath as not being able to get enough air or a tightening in the chest. While normal after a workout or period of exertion, post COVID shortness of breath can occur at any time—even when laying in bed or sitting on the couch. RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Get Back to Normal 1 Chest Pain Chest pain, or tightening of the chest is the most common long hauler symptom per the study. “Chest symptoms like cough, congestion, rattling, can persist in some patients,” Dr. Wilson maintains. If you feel this or any of the symptoms mentioned above, contact a medical professional. Although there is no “cure” for Long COVID, they may be able to treat your symptoms. Long Haulers are also encouraged to get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Italy reports 373 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 25,673 new cases

    Italy reported 373 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 332 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 25,673 from 22,409 the day before. Some 372,217 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 361,040, the health ministry said. Italy has registered 101,184 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Buy And Watch Include Ingersol Rand As Shares Trade In Buy Range

    Among top stocks within the IBD 50, our pick for today's best stocks to buy and watch is Ingersol Rand, which recently broke out above a new buy point.

  • Joe Biden's first 25 days of presidency

    Yahoo Finance's Chief Political Correspondent Jessica Smith takes a look at what the first 50 days of Joe Biden's presidency has looked like as well as his policy focus going forward.

  • Analysis: 10 Lessons from Past Educational Disruptions, and How They Can Help Students Make Up Lost Learning After COVID-19

    Updated Compared to a normal year, students learned less in 2020, were more likely to fail their classes and were less likely to be in school at all. Is this all just temporary? As we move further into 2021, will everything start returning back to normal? Based on the research on past educational disruptions, the […]

  • Special Report: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms about U.S. drug factory

    On a chilly spring morning in 2019, Amrit Mula arrived in her office at pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co's factory in Branchburg, New Jersey, to find a desk drawer open that she had kept locked. Mula was a top human resources officer at what was one of America's largest biotech plants. Over the years, she had been investigating employee complaints about manufacturing problems related to multiple drugs, including the company's blockbuster diabetes medication, Trulicity, according to internal company documents and email correspondence reviewed by Reuters.

  • If You're Taking This Medication, the FDA Has a New Warning for You

    Your prescription medications are supposed to treat your health issues, but if you’re taking one commonly prescribed drug, it could actually be putting your well-being in jeopardy. On March 9, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall of one company’s spironolactone tablets, a medication frequently used to treat hormonal imbalances, water retention, and high blood pressure, due to potentially dangerous and unintended effects.In the medication recall notice, the FDA revealed that four lots of Bryant Ranch Prepack spironolactone tablets had been pulled from the market because the brand’s 50-mg. tablets and 25-mg. tablets may have been put into the wrong containers, meaning users could accidentally get half or double their intended dose. Those who get half their intended dose “may experience an elevation in blood pressure or increased swelling caused by excess fluid,” in addition to potentially having decreased potassium levels that could lead to hypokalemia, a condition that could cause an irregular heartbeat, the FDA states. Those who get double their intended dose could experience a potassium surge that “could be life-threatening.” The FDA notes that individuals taking renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) inhibitors or those with kidney health issues are at the greatest risk for complications.The affected 25-mg. tablets have lot numbers 148969, 148791, 148991, and a July 31, 2022 expiration date, written as “7/31/2022.” The affected 50-mg. tablets have lot number 148992 and an expiration date of May 31, 2022, written as “5/31/2022.” Photos of the product packaging are included in the FDA recall notice.If you have this recalled medication at home, Bryant Ranch Prepack will contact you by mail and provide instructions for returning the affected products. You can also call the company at 877-885-0882 from Monday through Friday between 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. with questions.That’s not the only safety hazard you may have at your house right now, though. Read on to discover which other products you should be ditching ASAP. And for more health hazards at home, If You Have These Meds, There's a "Risk of Poisoning," Officials Warn. 1 Dr. Reddy medications On Feb. 21, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall of 21,400 packages of Dr. Reddy prescription medications. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the drugs' packaging was not child-proof, and thus could “pose a risk of poisoning.”The recalled medications include 100-mg. Imatinib Mesylate tablets, 400-mg. Imatinib Mesylate tablets, 50-mg. Pregabalin capsules, 75-mg. Pregabalin capsules, 100-mg. Pregabalin capsules, 150-mg. Pregabalin capsules, 800-mg. Sevelamer Carbonate tablets, 5-mg. Tadalafil tablets, and 20-mg. Tadalafil tablets. If you have the medication affected by the recall at home, you can contact Dr. Reddy’s at 888-375-3784 or online at www.drreddys.com to receive a refund. And for the latest health news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 Adam’s Secret supplements The FDA announced on Feb. 16 that Adam’s Secret had pulled its Adam’s Secret Extra Strength 1500 tablets and Adam’s Secret Extra Strength 3000 tablets from the market. The supplements, used for male enhancement, may have been contaminated with sildenafil and/or tadalafil, the active ingredients in prescription erectile dysfunction medications. The inclusion of these ingredients could present a serious health risk, particularly among those who take nitrate medications. If you have the affected supplements at home, the FDA recommends that you stop taking them immediately and return them to the store from which they were purchased. And for more safety hazards hiding in plain sight, If You're Cooking Your Food in This, Stop Now, FDA Says. 3 Heat therapy massagers A popular massager was recalled in late January after it was discovered that the device could overheat and catch fire. On Jan. 28, the FDA announced that the Wahl Deluxe Heat Therapy Massager, Model 4212 had been recalled due to fire concerns. If you have this massager at home, contact Wahl at 800-767-9245 or email the company at techsupport@wahlclipper.com. In addition to helping you return the unit for free, Wahl will send you a $10 inconvenience fee. 4 Flea collars It’s not just humans who could suffer serious consequences from using products intended to keep them healthy. According to a USA Today in-depth report, nearly 1,700 dogs deaths have been anecdotally linked to Bayer’s Seresto flea and tick collar, and 75,000 adverse effects have been reported to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The product, however, has not been recalled. And if you want to protect your pets, beware that If You're Feeding Your Pet This Food, You're Both in Danger, FDA Says.

  • Coronavirus pandemic and weather: A one-year look back

    As the world marks one year since the World Health Organization designated the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic, a look back at the past 12 months shows how much has been learned about how the virus is structured, how it spreads and how it behaves. Yet some weighty questions linger: Mainly, how did we get here? Many signs and data points suggest the weather may influence the coronavirus to some degree, but to what degree remains something of a mystery. Since the world as we knew it ground to a halt last March, dozens (if not hundreds) of different studies have been published analyzing the many different weather influences on COVID-19. While each publication has shed some amount of new light on the topic, the overall picture remains murky at best. However, as the end of winter nears, caseloads across the United States have gradually receded in recent weeks. Glimmers of hope twinkle that in the coming months, a mix of warmth and sunshine could offer the environmental aid needed to supplement human efforts at slowing and eventually stopping the transmission of the virus. "It's tough to say exactly how big of a puzzle piece (seasonality) is, but I am personally looking forward to summer," researcher Jonathan Proctor told AccuWeather in January. "I have a little bit of optimism." Visitors hold their hands out to receive the sun's energy as they celebrate the Spring equinox atop the Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan, Mexico, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Although the official vernal equinox occurred on Tuesday, thousands of visitors were expected to climb the ancient pyramid Wednesday to greet the sun and celebrate the beginning of Spring. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Proctor and his fellow authors from Harvard University and University of California Santa Barbara shared their findings on the impacts of seasonality on COVID-19 in December and certainly weren't the first researchers to try to better understand that link. Going all the way back to last March, experts were keenly aware that some specific weather conditions were likely to play some role in the pandemic's impact. Linsey Marr, an aerosol scientist at Virginia Tech, explained to AccuWeather at the very beginning of the pandemic that the spread of coronavirus can be compared to second-hand smoke. At the time she said that, the U.S. had never seen a day with more than 10,000 new cases. "I think as the weather warms up and our humidity indoors gets higher, we'll have to see. We can hope that transmission might slow down, but I don't think we can count on it," Marr said on March 23, 2020. Marr's doubt proved fatally true. More than half a million COVID-19 deaths later, worldwide, it's been proven that human behavior perhaps plays a much larger role than environmental factors in influencing viral spread. By July, daily caseload increases in the U.S. were regularly topping 70,000 new infections, more than double what they were in April. This rise in cases also coincided with the U.S. significantly ramping up capacity to test for the illness. Come winter, when many of those environmental aids were replaced by a season of gray and snow, those daily cases had multiplied fourfold, topping out at 299,786 new infections on Jan. 2 alone. But was it just the weather that sent new infections surging? Those rising caseloads also coincided with the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, occasions in which many Americans ignored health officials' calls to social distance and traveled in some cases to different parts of the country. But untangling which forces -- weather conditions, government restrictions or human behavior -- are most dominant in this equation has proven highly difficult for researchers. In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, a man wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus travels by train in Barcelona, Spain. When the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic one year ago Thursday, March 11, it did so only after weeks of resisting the term and maintaining the highly infectious virus could still be stopped. A year later, the U.N. agency is still struggling to keep on top of the evolving science of COVID-19, to persuade countries to abandon their nationalistic tendencies and help get vaccines where they're needed most. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, file) Comparing the size of impacts weather can make compared to human behaviors may be a nearly impossible task to quantify, but experts such as Proctor and Bryan Lewis, a professor with the Biocomplexity Institute at the University of Virginia, say Americans need to stick to the basics first and then hope the helpful weather can arrive as an aid. "COVID is kind of both really difficult and simple at the same time," Proctor said, advising that people "keep doing the basics of wearing a mask. If you have to see someone, see them outdoors ... Quantitatively, when comparing the full effect of seasonality of winter to summer in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere, that affect appears to be a third to a sixth the size of social distancing policies." Lewis told AccuWeather's Monica Danielle in January that those basics have proven effective, as seen by the vast reduction of flu cases this winter. The seasonal flu, another virus that is largely influenced by the weather, is spreading at record-low rates this winter in the U.S., and experts are crediting the mask-wearing and social distancing for keeping the flu at historic lows. However, Lewis also emphasized that the flu and the coronavirus behave, spread and impact the population in much different ways. The flu season typically runs from October to March, with some active cases lasting into May. But this year, it's just nowhere to be found, Lynette Brammer, who leads the domestic influenza team for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told AccuWeather in February. "The flu season this year has been pretty nonexistent, and I really do think that has a lot to do with the levels of precautions folks are talking, just the extra social distancing we're engaged in has eliminated flu transmission over this season," Lewis said. "COVID-19, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, is extremely more transmissible than the flu and has a lot worse outcomes as well and its been able to find a way to continue transmitting, but the flu has just been fully interrupted by people wearing masks, staying home, the reduced number of children in schools and I think more people got the flu vaccine as well." In this Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, file photo, University of Southern California student pharmacist candidate Whitney Fakolade prepares a single dose of influenza vaccine during L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan's Community Resource Center's Free Drive-Thru vaccination event at the Exposition Park in Los Angeles. New government data suggests more Americans have been getting flu shots in 2020, apparently heeding the advice of health officials fearful of a flu/coronavirus double pandemic. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) Lewis said the spread of vaccines will be crucial in order for the environmental benefits in slowing COVID to be recognized going forward. He likened that process to the end of winter combining with the protection provided by flu vaccines in order to curb the spread of influenza. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced that a vaccine would be available for every adult in the U.S. by the end of May, a timeline that would align nicely with the year's peak sunshine months of summer. Similar to Lewis and Proctor, Biden said in his announcement that the vaccines represent a "light at the end of the tunnel" but also cautioned that Americans wouldn't let their guards down. The vaccine rollout process over the past three months has been difficult from a logistical standpoint. Adding to that, strictly in a practical sense, weather events certainly haven't helped. Multiple major snowstorms in cities such as Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia have held up vaccination efforts while the massive winter storm that shut down Texas for a week in February also halted testing and vaccination administrations. Looking ahead, Lewis reiterated that the environment can't be fully relied upon to be the COVID killer like many might have hoped a year ago. But when coupled with the ongoing basic sanitation efforts and increased vaccination doses, greater hopes lie ahead. "We do have to just brace ourselves that there is a long way to go before we have sufficient vaccinations to induce herd immunity and allow us to go back to normal," he said, adding that Americans need to stick to those basics in order to drive down prevalence. "Hopefully, by the time spring arrives and we get some assistance from Mother Nature, we'll be at a very low prevalence, and we then can start to move back into a normal life." Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • UPDATE 8-Biden: All U.S. adults to be eligible for vaccines by May, some normalcy coming by summer

    President Joe Biden told U.S. states on Thursday to make all adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1 and urged Americans to stay vigilant or face more restrictions, hours after he signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law. In a forceful but somber speech from the White House on the first anniversary of the pandemic lockdown, Biden said if Americans pulled together there could be a greater sense of normalcy - and some backyard barbecue parties with small groups - on the U.S. Independence Day holiday on July 4. To achieve his summer target, Biden said he needed Americans' help.

  • Prince William defends UK monarchy against racism accusation

    Prince William insisted Thursday that his family is not racist as he became the first British royal to speak out about accusations of bigotry made by Prince Harry and Meghan, his brother and sister-in-law. William made the comments in response to questions shouted at him by reporters during a visit to an East London school. While members of the royal family often ignore such queries, William used the opportunity to address the explosive allegations that have rocked the monarchy.

  • Congresswoman demands probe into Lauren Boebert and two other Republicans for ‘aiding’ Capitol rioters

    The Republican lawmakers have denied any involvement with the riot

  • Asian shares mixed after stimulus lifts Dow, S&P to records

    Oil prices fell slightly and the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury was steady at 1.54%. U.S. markets surged after President Joe Biden signed into law a sweeping pandemic relief package that would provide $1,400 checks for most Americans and direct billions of dollars to schools, state and local governments, and businesses affected by pandemic-related shutdowns, which began a year ago. On Thursday, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a measure of small-company stocks all closed at record levels as a recent stretch of volatile trading in the bond market continued to ease, keeping investors in a buying mood.

  • 10 details you may have missed in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview

    Markle's jewelry contained subtle tributes to Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and her former homes in Canada and the UK.

  • Prince William say royals 'not a racist family'

    Meghan made the allegation during a tell-all interview that she and Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey and which was aired on Sunday.On a visit to a school in east London, William said he had not talked to Harry since the interview was broadcast just over three days ago."I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do," William said.Asked by a reporter if the royal family was racist, William said: "We're very much not a racist family."In the Oprah interview, Meghan said the royals had ignored her pleas for help while she felt suicidal, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped.On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth, the princes' grandmother, in which she said the family were saddened by how challenging the couple had found the last few years.

  • The Latest: Biden urges Americans to 'stick with the rules'

    President Joe Biden is urging Americans to “stick with the rules" as he wraps up his address to the nation on the one-year anniversary of the beginning of coronavirus pandemic. Biden says, “Please, we don’t want to do that again, we’ve made so much progress,” adding, “This is not the time to let up.” Biden spoke for 24 minutes from the East Room of the White House.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’