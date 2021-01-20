VIRUS TODAY: US states report COVID-19 vaccine shortage

  • People that received a COVID-19 vaccine socially distance as they wait the required fifteen minutes to monitor for adverse reactions after getting the shot at the Dallas County mass vaccination site at Fair Park Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
  • People that received a COVID-19 vaccine socially distance as they wait the required fifteen minutes to monitor for adverse reactions after getting the shot at the Dallas County mass vaccination site at Fair Park Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, a nursing home resident receives the COVID-19 vaccine by a CVS Pharmacist at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility in Harlem neighborhood of New York. The push to inoculate Americans against the coronavirus is hitting a roadblock: A number of states are reporting they are running out of vaccine, and tens of thousands of people who managed to get appointments for a first dose are seeing them canceled.(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
  • President Joe Biden signs three documents including an inauguration declaration, cabinet nominations and sub-cabinet nominations in the President's Room at the US Capitol after the inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)
  • People wait in line to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a public high school in Paterson, N.J., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Paterson's mayor called on the federal government to provide New Jersey with more coronavirus vaccines as the city's walk-in site again drew several hundred people, some of whom had lined up at 4:30 a.m. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
1 / 5

Virus Outbreak Texas

People that received a COVID-19 vaccine socially distance as they wait the required fifteen minutes to monitor for adverse reactions after getting the shot at the Dallas County mass vaccination site at Fair Park Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
The Associated Press

Here's what's happening Wednesday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY

— A number of states are reporting they are running out of vaccine, and tens of thousands of people who managed to get appointments for a first dose are seeing them canceled. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about half of the 31 million doses distributed to the states by the federal government have been administered so far. Only about 2 million people have received the two doses needed for maximum protection against the virus.

— President Joe Biden is signing a series of executive actions that reverse his predecessor’s orders on immigration, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. Biden is requiring the use of masks and social distancing in all federal buildings, on federal lands and by federal employees and contractors. Biden also is directing the government to rejoin the World Health Organization.

— The incoming director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is arriving at an agency that has been relegated to the sidelines during the pandemic. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, 51, an infectious-diseases specialist at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, arrives at the CDC this week as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 400,000 and the nation’s largest vaccination campaign in history encounters confusion and delays.

THE NUMBERS: The U.S. is averaging about 201,000 new cases and about 3,000 deaths each day. The nation’s death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at about 403,000.

QUOTABLE: “It’s so incredibly, unimaginably sad that so many people have died that could have been avoided." — Cliff Daniels, chief strategy officer for Methodist Hospital of Southern California, near Los Angeles, after the U.S. death toll topped 400,000.

ICYMI: California officials are pinning their hopes on President Joe Biden as they struggle to obtain coronavirus vaccines and to curb a surge in infections that has packed hospitals and morgues. San Francisco’s public health department says it’s likely to run out of vaccine on Thursday. Los Angeles County is starting to inoculate people age 65 and older despite the scarcity.

ON THE HORIZON: Biden has taken office as the 46th president of the U.S. His ambitious first 100-day plan includes a push to speed up the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to Americans and to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Latest Stories

  • Republicans built up QAnon backer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but now are they afraid of what they created?

    On the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the combative Georgia Republican known for her association with QAnon, was back on Twitter after a 12-hour suspension, and back to making waves. 

  • ‘It’s unfortunate’: Ashley Biden confirms first lady snubbed her mother on traditional White House handover

    "I think we’re all OK with it,' says incoming first daughter in first ever TV interview

  • China hits Trump officials with sanctions on their way out

    China imposed sanctions on nearly 30 former Trump administration officials moments after they left office on Wednesday. In a statement released just minutes after President Joe Biden was inaugurated, Beijing slapped travel bans and business restrictions on Trump’s secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, national security adviser Robert O’Brien and U.N. ambassador, Kelly Craft. Others covered by the sanctions include Trump’s economic adviser Peter Navarro; his top diplomat for Asia, David Stilwell; health and human services secretary, Alex Azar; along with former national security adviser John Bolton and strategist Stephen Bannon.

  • Eric Trump says he will 'never forget Buckingham Palace' as family seen in tears at farewell ceremony

    Eric Trump said he will "never forget Buckingham Palace" as he looked back on his father's four years in office after a tearful farewell ceremony. The president's second eldest son said it had been the honour of his life to have had a "front row seat to the most remarkable and consequential presidencies in American history". He went on to enumerate his father's achievements in office, listing his tax cuts, support for the second Amendment and Middle East peace deals. He singled out his visit to the UK, which included a State banquet hosted by the Queen in 2019. "I will never forget Buckingham Palace and the beaches of Normandy," he said in a tweet. "It's truly a journey I will never forget," he said.

  • Fox News' Chris Wallace calls Biden's speech the 'best inaugural address I ever heard'

    President Biden's inaugural address has won some high praise on Fox News.Fox News anchor Chris Wallace on Wednesday praised Biden's "great" inaugural address, going as far as to deem it the best he's ever watched in his life."I thought it was a great speech," Wallace said. "I've been listening to these inaugural addresses since 1961 -- John F. Kennedy, 'ask not.' I thought this was the best inaugural address I ever heard."Biden during his first address as president declared that "democracy has prevailed" and urged unity, saying politics "doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path." Wallace noted the speech and the ceremony itself was especially meaningful coming exactly two weeks after a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to disrupt Congress' certification of the election results."It was a less an inaugural address and more part sermon, part pep talk," Wallace said.The Fox News anchor also called for those in the media to particularly take note of Biden's comment that "there is truth and there are lies, lies told for power and for profit, and each of us has a duty and a responsibility ... to defend the truth and defeat the lies.""Now he's gotta turn words, rhetoric into reality and action," Wallace added. "But I thought it was a great start." > Fox News's Chris Wallace: "This was the best inaugural address I ever heard." pic.twitter.com/W2tauGp5g5> > -- Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 20, 2021More stories from theweek.com Bernie Sanders steals the inauguration with his grumpy chic outfit China sanctions top Trump officials minutes after Biden is inaugurated QAnon believers are realizing their entire conspiracy was a hoax as Biden is sworn in

  • Houston police veteran lied about entering Capitol, feds say

    Tam Dinh Pham of the Houston police department was part of the deadly mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. A veteran Houston police officer is in trouble after attending the U.S. Capitol riots in Washington, D.C., then lying about it. Officer Tam Dinh Pham joined the deadly mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • Senate's top Democrat, Republican seek path to guide 50-50 chamber

    Facing a 50-50 partisan split in the U.S. Senate, the chamber's top Democrat and Republican discussed adopting a power-sharing deal similar to one struck two decades ago in similar circumstances, a Democratic spokesman said on Tuesday. Democrat Chuck Schumer, set to become majority leader on Wednesday thanks to incoming Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote, told the chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, that he favored adopting a deal along the lines of the 2001 arrangement "without extraneous changes from either side," a Schumer spokesman said.

  • Stores drop MyPillow after CEO pushes election conspiracies

    The founder and CEO of MyPillow, who amplified President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud, said a backlash against his company has begun after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol this month. Mike Lindell, who appears in TV commercials hugging the company’s foam-filled pillows, said major retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s have dropped his products recently. Lindell has continued to push bogus claims of election fraud since Trump’s loss to President-elect Joe Biden in the presidential race.

  • President Biden: 'Democracy has prevailed'

    Joe Biden took the oath of office on Wednesday, but in his first address to the nation as the 46th president of the United States, he acknowledged how tumultuous the path to the historic day has been. "The people — the will of the people — has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded," he said. "We have learned again that democracy is precious, democracy is fragile, and at this hour my friends, democracy has prevailed."> President Joe Biden: “This is America’s day … today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause — the cause of democracy.” https://t.co/2pnC6CISOp InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/vnw07P4gEo> > — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2021Biden added that it is on "we the people" to strive for a more perfect union. "This is a great nation," he went on. "We are good people. Over the centuries through storm and strife, through peace and war, we've come so far. But we still have far to go.""We'll press forward," Biden said, "with speed and urgency. We have much to do in this winter of peril and significant possibilities."More stories from theweek.com Bernie Sanders steals the inauguration with his grumpy chic outfit China sanctions top Trump officials minutes after Biden is inaugurated QAnon believers are realizing their entire conspiracy was a hoax as Biden is sworn in

  • Inauguration Day as it unfolds, in pictures

    The Independent follows the final day of the tumultuous Trump era and the dawn of the Biden presidency

  • British QC pulls out of Hong Kong case against activists amid 'pressure'

    A British barrister has withdrawn from prosecuting pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong next month, following widespread criticism of his planned involvement in the trial. David Perry QC, who practises at the London set 6KBW College Hill, faced pressure to pull out from an array of UK politicians who urged him to rethink. The trial next month is against nine campaigners, including media mogul and high-profile critic of the Chinese state Jimmy Lai, who are accused of organising an illegal anti-government march. Lee Cheuk-yan, the organiser of the annual Tiananmen Square vigil in Hong Kong, Martin Lee Chu-ming, known as the territory’s “Father of Democracy”, and veteran activist “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung are also among the defendants. They have all been charged with organising and taking part in an unauthorised assembly on August 18, 2019. On Wednesday the Hong Kong government issued a statement that said there had been “growing pressure and criticism from the UK community directed at Mr Perry QC for his involvement in this case”. It went on: “Mr Perry QC expressed concerns about such pressures and the exemption of quarantine, and indicated that the trial should proceed without him.” The Daily Telegraph could not immediately reach him for comment. The development came after Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, intervened over the weekend to warn that Mr Perry's involvement in the trial would be regarded as “pretty mercenary” and a “serious PR coup” for Beijing. He raised concerns about the draconian national security law that China imposed on the territory last summer, saying it is “directly violating, undermining the freedom of the people of Hong Kong”. Mr Raab, himself a former lawyer, added: “There's no doubt in my mind that under the Bar code of ethics a case like this could be resisted.” While the “cab rank” rule at the Bar ordinarily obliges barristers to accept instructions from a client if they have the appropriate experience, it does not apply to foreign work. Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Labour peer Lord Adonis had been among other parliamentarians who heaped censure on Mr Perry over his role in the trial. Last night his decision to pull out was welcomed by MPs. Tobias Ellwood, Conservative chairman of the Commons defence select committee, declared it “absolutely right”. He said: “This was a clear conflict of interest. How could he be a Queen’s Counsel and yet represent a state that has changed the laws Britain helped to craft and work in support of an authoritarian regime? This goes against all the ethical principles on which our judicial system is based.” The Hong Kong government said its Department of Justice has instructed another counsel to prosecute the trial. The nationality of the new lawyer is unknown. It said: “Some of the ill-informed criticism conflated the matter with the National Security Law.” Mr Perry has taken part in a number of high-profile cases in Hong Kong and has also appeared for the UK Government at the European Court of Human Rights.

  • Qatar's foreign minister wants Gulf Arab nations to talk with Iran: Bloomberg

    "This is also a desire that's shared by other GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries," he said in an interview. Separately, the Qatari government was supporting discussions between Iran and South Korea to secure the release of an oil tanker seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards early this month, the foreign minister said. As far as any potential U.S.-Iran talks, he said that Qatar will facilitate the discussions if asked and will support whoever is chosen to do so.

  • Former NBA player stages one-man inauguration protest

    The District of Columbia was prepared for violence as President Biden was inaugurated on Wednesday. Following the riotous insurrection staged by supporters of then-President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, much of the downtown area in the nation's capital was turned into a fortified "red zone" patrolled by thousands of members of the National Guard. However, the anticipated large pro-Trump demonstrations did not take place, but one man did take to the streets to protest Biden's victory: former NBA player David Wood.&nbsp;Clothed in religious and patriotic paraphernalia, Wood told Yahoo News that he is confident that Biden will resign or be arrested for committing voter fraud shortly after taking office — though he does not personally subscribe to the QAnon conspiracy that makes similar baseless claims.

  • Melania Trump reportedly didn't write her own thank-you notes for the White House staff

    Melania Trump was reportedly "emotionally checked out" long before boarding Air Force One to leave D.C. on Wednesday, going as far as to outsource writing her "thank you" notes to the White House residence staff, The New York Times and CNN report.Traditionally, the first family of the United States will write short cards to their household staff, thanking them for taking care of them over the past four to eight years. The cards tend to be intimate and "much of the correspondence includes personal anecdotes and the letters become 'cherished keepsakes' for the residence staff," such as the butlers, cooks, and housekeepers, who do not tend to turn-over between administrations, CNN writes.Melania Trump, however, reportedly did not personally write the cards for the approximately 80 staff members charged with caring for her, her husband, and her teenage son, Barron, while they lived in the White House. Instead, she is said to have instructed a "lower-level East Wing staffer" to write the type-written notes "in her voice," and then signed her name."I think she was a reluctant first lady and she did it for her husband," society publicist R. Couri Hay, who knows Trump from New York, told The New York Times. He added that after she departs Washington, "I think that you will find that she will be even less visible, and less available."More stories from theweek.com Bernie Sanders steals the inauguration with his grumpy chic outfit China sanctions top Trump officials minutes after Biden is inaugurated QAnon believers are realizing their entire conspiracy was a hoax as Biden is sworn in

  • Ivanka praises her own work in farewell message as bitter Don Jr compares Biden to The Lion King’s Uncle Scar

    Members of the Trump family signed off after four tumultuous years in the White House

  • The Coolest New Automotive Technology at CES 2021

    Mercedes-Benz’s Hyperscreen, General Motors’ Bright Drop, and Jeep’s Electric Wrangler were among the unveils that turned headsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Libya rivals meet in Egyptian resort for talks on elections

    Libyan officials from rival administrations began talks Tuesday in an Egyptian Red Sea resort on constitutional arrangements laying the legal groundwork for presidential and parliamentary elections later this year, the United Nations said. U.N. acting envoy for Libya, Stephanie Williams, said failure to reach an agreement will have “negative repercussions on the other tracks, including the security and economic situation" in the conflict-stricken country.

  • Democrats to take working control of U.S. Senate Wednesday when three sworn in

    Three new Democratic U.S. senators, including the winners of a pair of Georgia races and the successor to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, are set to be sworn in on Wednesday, a source familiar with the planning said, giving the party a working majority in the chamber. Georgia's Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, as well as California's Alex Padilla, should be sworn in once the Senate reconvenes after the midday inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Harris, the source said, asking not to be identified.

  • UK to 'look carefully' at claims vaccine efficacy in Israel has dropped to 33 per cent with one dose

    Britain will "look carefully" at claims that the Pfizer vaccine fails to protect as well as expected following research into the first 200,000 people given the jab in Israel, Sir Patrick Vallance has said. The first real-world data showed the first dose led to a 33 per cent reduction in cases of coronavirus among people who were vaccinated between 14 and 21 days afterwards. But that figure is far lower than that predicted by the joint committee on vaccines and immunisation (JCVI), which suggested a single dose would prevent 89 per cent of recipients from getting Covid-19 symptoms. In a radio interview, Nachman Ash, Israel's vaccine tsar, said a single dose appeared "less effective than we had thought" and also lower than Pfizer had suggested, raising fears that giving only one dose will not be as protective as hoped.

  • Biden inauguration: The story behind the new president’s massive Bible

    Country’s 46th commander-in-chief to take oath with hand on holy text belonging to family for 127 years