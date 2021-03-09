VIRUS TODAY: New York lowers vaccine eligibility to age 60

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo greets people after speaking at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
  • In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The governor said her administration will announce the further loosening of Michigan's coronavirus restrictions in coming days. She did not elaborate much in a Wednesday news conference, in which she again pressed the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass a multibillion-dollar COVID-19 relief funding plan. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
  • Doramise Moreau stands next to the new car she received for her community service at Notre Dame d'Haiti Catholic Church, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Miami. Moreau is a part-time janitor at a technical school. She spends most of her time shopping for ingredients and helping to cook meals for 1,000 to 1,500 people a week that show up for food at the church. Community leaders including pastors nominate residents known for community service to receive the cars. The cars are purchased wholesale through a grant and Morea pays $125 a month for three years until she owns the car. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
  • Julie Fry poses outside her home in Port Matilda, Pa., with a memorial booklet honoring her late grandmother Regina Connelly on Feb. 4, 2021. After Connrlly died of COVID-19 at her nursing home last December, there was no large church celebration of her life. Fry and her sister put together a “memory book” shared with family and friends. (Patricia C. Fry via AP)
  • A sign is displayed at the entrance to Camp Fernwood, a summer camp for girls, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Poland, Maine. Camp directors across the country are feeling more confident about reopening this summer after a pandemic hiatus in 2020, but in some states they are still awaiting guidelines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Here's what's happening Tuesday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THE NUMBERS:

VACCINES: More than 60 million people, or 18.1% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 31.4 million people have completed their vaccination, or 9.5% of the population.

CASES: According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. decreased over the past two weeks, going from 66,408 on Feb. 22 to 55,735 on Monday.

DEATHS: According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. decreased over the past two weeks, going from 1,910 on Feb. 22 to 1,563 on Monday.

STATE VACCINATION RATES: According to the CDC, the percentage of population that received at least one dose of vaccine: New Mexico (25.8%); Alaska (24.9%); Connecticut (24.8%). Lowest rates: Alabama (15%); District of Columbia (14.3%); Georgia (13.3%).

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY

— Volunteers are vital helpers at vaccine sites, and it pays off with a shot. That’s raised questions at a time when supplies are limited and Americans have struggled to get vaccinated even if they’re eligible. But medical ethicists say volunteers are necessary for a successful public health effort.

— Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York state will lower COVID-19 vaccine eligibility from 65 to 60 starting Wednesday. Cuomo says he expects more vaccine shipments and nearly all vaccination sites can vaccinate eligible New Yorkers starting March 17.

— Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed $2 billion in COVID-19 relief spending while vetoing $650 million after Republicans didn’t negotiate with her and tied aid to legislation that would have curbed her administration’s authority to order pandemic restrictions.

QUOTABLE: “She takes care of everybody from A to Z. She goes beyond the scope of work to be a presence of hope and compassion for others.” — Reginald Jean-Mary, pastor of a Miami church, regarding Doramise Moreau, who’s been cooking nearly 1,000 meals a week during the pandemic.

ICYMI: As the pandemic enters its second year, there’s a pent-up longing for normalcy, especially when it comes to life’s milestones — weddings, births, deaths, birthdays and anniversaries.

ON THE HORIZON: There will be more happy young campers this summer. At least 45 states are allowing overnight camps to open, according to the American Camp Association.

Find AP’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

