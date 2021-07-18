Virus transforms hajj in Mecca and future of the pilgrimage

AMR NABIL and AYA BATRAWY
·4 min read

MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Tens of thousands of vaccinated Muslim pilgrims circled Islam's holiest site in Mecca on Sunday, but remained socially distanced and wore masks as the coronavirus takes its toll on the hajj for a second year running.

What once drew some 2.5 million Muslims from all walks of life from across the globe, the hajj pilgrimage is now almost unrecognizable in scale. The pared down hajj of this year and last due to the COVID-19 outbreak not only impacts the ability of people outside Saudi Arabia to fulfill the Islamic obligation but also the billions of dollars annually that Saudi Arabia draws from being custodian of its holy sites.

The Islamic pilgrimage lasts about five days, but traditionally Muslims begin arriving in Mecca weeks ahead of time. The hajj concludes with the Eid al-Adha celebration, marked by the distribution of meat to the poor around the world.

This year, 60,000 vaccinated Saudi citizens or residents of Saudi Arabia have been allowed to perform the hajj due to continued concerns around the spread of the coronavirus. It's a far greater figure than last year's largely symbolic hajj that saw fewer than 1,000 people from within the kingdom taking part.

With no clear or agreed upon standard for a vaccine passport, vaccine inoculation rates vastly uneven and new variants of the virus threatening the progress already made in some nations, it’s unclear when Saudi Arabia will play host again to the millions more Muslim pilgrims it planned to receive in years to come.

The kingdom’s Al Saud rulers have staked their legitimacy in large part on their custodianship of hajj sites, giving them a unique and powerful platform globally among Muslims. The kingdom has gone to great lengths to ensure the annual hajj continues uninterrupted, despite changes caused by the pandemic.

Robots have been deployed to spray sanitizing disinfectant around the cube-shaped Kaaba's busiest walkways. It is here where the hajj pilgrimage begins and ends for most.

Saudi Arabia is also testing a smart bracelet this year in collaboration with the government’s artificial intelligence authority. The touchscreen bracelet resembles the Apple Watch and includes information on the hajj, the pilgrim’s oxygen levels and vaccine data and has an emergency feature to call for help.

International media outlets already present in the kingdom were permitted to cover the hajj from Mecca this year, but others were not granted permission to fly in as had been customary before the pandemic.

Cleaners are sanitizing the vast white marble spaces of the Grand Mosque that houses the Kaaba several times a day.

“We are sanitizing the floor and using disinfection liquids while cleaning it two or three times during (each) shift,” said Olis Gul, a cleaner who said he has been working in Mecca for 20 years.

The hajj is one of Islam’s most important requirements to be performed once in a lifetime. It follows a route the Prophet Muhammad walked nearly 1,400 years ago and is believed to ultimately trace the footsteps of the prophets Ibrahim and Ismail, or Abraham and Ishmael as they are named in the Bible.

The hajj is seen as a chance to wipe clean past sins and bring about greater unity among Muslims. The communal feeling of more than 2 million people from around the world — Shiite, Sunni and other Muslim sects — praying together, eating together and repenting together has long been part of what makes hajj both a challenging and transformative experience.

There are questions around whether the hajj will be able to again draw such large numbers of faithful, with male pilgrims forming a sea of white in white terrycloth garments worn to symbolize the equality of mankind before God and women forgoing makeup and perfume to focus inwardly.

Like last year, pilgrims will be drinking water from the holy Zamzam well in packaged plastic bottles. Pilgrims will also have to carry their own prayer rugs, were provided with umbrellas to shield them from the sun and must follow a strict schedule via a mobile app that informs them of when they can be in certain areas to avoid crowding.

“I hope this is a successful hajj season," said Egyptian pilgrim Aly Aboulnaga, a university lecturer in Saudi Arabia. “We ask God to accept everyone’s hajj and for the area to be open to greater numbers of pilgrims and for a return to an even better situation than before.”

Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, the kingdom was working to vastly expand Mecca's ability to host pilgrims with a $60-billion Grand Mosque expansion. On the mosque’s south side stands the 1,972-foot (600-meter) clock-tower skyscraper, part of a completed seven-tower complex that was built to accommodate high-end paying pilgrims.

The kingdom, with a population of more than 30 million, has reported over half a million cases of the coronavirus, including more than 8,000 deaths. It has administered nearly 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, according to the World Health Organization.

___

Batrawy reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey criticizes European court's ruling on headscarf ban

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman on Sunday condemned a European Union court decision to allow employers to ban staff wearing Muslim headscarves as appeasing Islamophobia. “The decision by the European Court of Justice on headscarf in the workplace is another blow to the rights of Muslim women with headscarf and will play right into the hands of those warmongers against Islam in Europe,” Ibrahim Kalin tweeted. The European Court of Justice on Thursday ruled that companies can ban employees wearing religious or political symbols if firms “desire to pursue a policy of political, philosophical and religious neutrality with regard to its customers or users."

  • The floods are terrifying, says Merkel as European death toll rises to 184

    BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany (Reuters) -German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 184 as a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after visiting one of the areas worst affected by the record rainfall and floods that have killed at least 157 in Germany alone in recent days, in the country's worst natural disaster in almost six decades. "It is terrifying," she told residents of the small town of Adenau in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

  • Genteel Thiel populists seek to capture Trump magic

    When Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel spoke at the Republican National Convention, he made a policy-laden case for Donald Trump.

  • Thai police clash with protesters near Government House

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thai police used tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets on Sunday as they tried to stop protesters from marching on the office of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha calling for him to resign. More than 1,000 protesters took part in the demonstration, which police had so far not dispersed. Many demonstrators carried mock body-bags to represent coronavirus deaths, as they blame the prime minister and his government for mismanaging the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 'I definitely want to stay': Afghan women grapple with prospect of life under the Taliban again

    As the U.S. hastens to exit Afghanistan by Aug. 31, women fear a potential return to power by the Taliban and its harsh view of their role in society.

  • Uyghur American: I was born in a Chinese reeducation camp. I will always fight China's lies.

    Uyghur children shaped by our mothers’ sufferings, our fathers’ toil, and our homelands’ tribulations, will not rest until China's lies are exposed.

  • Sprawling Oregon wildfire, largest of dozens in U.S., continues to grow

    KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (Reuters) -A sprawling wildfire raging mostly unchecked for over a week in southern Oregon forced firefighters into retreat for a fourth straight day as it expanded to become the state's fifth largest blaze in more than a century, forestry officials said on Friday. The Bootleg fire, the biggest among dozens of wildfires flaring across the tinder-dry landscape of the Western United States, has scorched more than 241,000 acres - an area exceeding the land mass of New York City. Ironically, heavy smoke shrouding much of the region from the fires may act to slightly blunt the effects of yet another heat wave expected this weekend in the Rockies, extending to parts of Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado.

  • Rare stone discovered outlining ancient Rome's city limits

    Archaeologists have discovered a rare stone delineating the city limits of ancient Rome that dates from the age of Emperor Claudius in 49 A.D. and was found during excavations for a new sewage system. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi was on hand for the unveiling Friday of the pomerial stone, a huge slab of travertine that was used as a sacred, military and political perimeter marking the edge of the city proper with Rome’s outer territory. It was found June 17 during excavations for a rerouted sewer under the recently restored mausoleum of Emperor Augustus, right off the central Via del Corso in Rome’s historic center.

  • Haiti: Wife of assassinated President Jovenel Moïse returns after surviving attack

    Wearing a bulletproof vest, Martine Moïse arrives home after receiving treatment in the US.

  • Explainer-The hunt for Haitian president's assassins

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead when assassins armed with assault rifles stormed his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince on July 7. Moise's assassination has stoked fears of spiraling chaos in the Western Hemisphere's poorest nation. A large group of gunmen killed Moise, 53, in an early morning attack on his residence in Petionville, a northern, hillside suburb of the capital Port-au-Prince.

  • Canadian churches torched and vandalized amid fury as more graves of Indigenous children are discovered at Catholic-run boarding schools

    The discovery of the remains of hundreds of Indigenous children in unmarked graves has prompted national outrage in Canada.

  • After war with Israel, a grieving Gaza marks Eid Al-Adha holiday

    For Palestinians who lost loved ones in the fighting between Gaza militants and Israel two months ago, there is little cause for celebration during the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha. Known as the Feast of Sacrifice, it commemorates for the faithful the prophet Ibrahim's readiness to sacrifice his son to show his dedication to God. For this year's four-day festival, Mahmoud Issa, a 73-year-old retired teacher, bought new clothes for his grandchildren and took them to a farm to choose an animal to slaughter.

  • Iraqi officials claim killer of prominent analyst arrested

    A year later, Iraqi police arrested the shooter in the killing of a prominent public commentator whose slaying sent shockwaves through the country, officials said Friday. Iraq's prime minister declared that with the arrest, his government has fulfilled its promise to bring the perpetrators to justice. Hisham al-Hashimi was gunned down last July outside his home in Baghdad in a drive-by shooting that involved two attackers on a motorcycle.

  • Loki director Kate Herron and star Jonathan Majors on his pivotal character's wild debut

    The director/executive producer and surprise finale guest-star discuss He Who Remains' grand entrance, the actor's clown training, and which moments were improvised.

  • Pope Francis renews curbs on Latin Mass in rebuff to conservatives

    Pope Francis on Friday overturned decisions by his two predecessors and re-imposed restrictions on the old-style Latin Mass preferred by traditionalist Roman Catholics, saying it was being exploited to divide the Church. Conservative groups reacted with dismay and anger to the latest episode of what some have dubbed the Church's "liturgy wars". Some conservatives in the Church, particularly in the United States and some European countries, have used the Latin Mass as a battle cry in their general opposition to the reforms of the 1962-1965 Second Vatican Council, which included the introduction of Mass in vernacular languages.

  • Sixers draft in review: Team trades for 16th pick, Zhaire Smith in 2018

    We look back at the 2018 NBA draft when the Philadelphia 76ers traded for Zhaire Smith.

  • Packers’ WR Devin Funchess catches ball dropped from 750 feet

    Devin Funchess set a record by catching a pass dropped from 750 feet

  • 1.4 billion doses later, China is realizing it may need mRNA COVID vaccines

    China may finally approve the BioNTech vaccine, after months of promoting homegrown options.

  • ‘Space Jam 2’ Slams ‘Black Widow’ to Take No. 1 at Box Office

    Warner Bros.’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” has turned box office predictions on their head, blowing past both tracker projections and “Black Widow” to easily take the No. 1 spot at the box office with $13 million grossed from 3,965 screens on Friday and an estimated $32 million opening weekend. Entering the weekend, “Space Jam 2” had been expected to open to $20 million, both behind “Black Widow” on the charts and behind the $27.5 million that the original “Space Jam” earned in 1996. But millennial

  • A British TikToker living in the US is going viral for sharing 3 things that surprise him about eating at restaurants

    TikToker @brendenandellie reenacted the biggest differences he found at restaurants in the US after moving from the UK, from tipping to free refills.