Virus can be transmitted via lung transplant; COVID-19 deadlier than flu for ICU patients

FILE PHOTO: The word "COVID-19" is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration
Nancy Lapid
·5 min read

By Nancy Lapid

(Reuters) - The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

COVID-19 can be transmitted via lung transplant

The coronavirus can linger in the lungs even when swab tests of the back of the nose and throat are negative, doctors reported after unknowingly transplanting infected lungs into a patient who later died of COVID-19. University of Michigan surgeons obtained the lungs from a deceased donor who had tested negative for the virus and had reportedly never been exposed to it. Soon afterward, the transplant recipient and one of the surgeons developed COVID-19. The team collected a fluid sample from the patient's new lungs and compared it to a sample taken from the lungs immediately after removal from the donor, as well as to swab samples from the infected surgeon. Genetic analyses showed the patient and surgeon had both acquired virus from the donor lungs, the doctors reported in the American Journal of Transplantation. The surgeon had worn only a surgical mask when preparing the lungs for transplant, rather than full personal protective equipment, because both donor and recipient had tested negative. Potential lung transplant donors should all have specimens collected from deep within the lungs to be tested for the coronavirus, the report's co-author Dr. Daniel Kaul said. The virus is less likely to be transmitted by other donated organs, such as the liver or the kidneys, he said. (https://bit.ly/3kn4L5q)

For ICU patients, COVID-19 is deadlier than flu

Compared to patients critically ill with the flu, patients critically ill with COVID-19 have a far higher risk of dying in the intensive care unit (ICU), a new study found. Researchers in Mexico studied 147 patients with COVID-19 admitted to their ICU between March and October, and 94 patients admitted the year before with influenza A-H1N1. All were in respiratory failure. Patients with flu were generally sicker when they arrived in the ICU but were more likely to survive. Their mortality rate was 22% versus 39% for the COVID-19 patients. After accounting for baseline health status and other risk factors, the COVID-19 patients had a nearly four times higher risk of death, the researchers reported on Thursday in a paper posted on medRxiv ahead of peer review. Compared to influenza, COVID-19 causes more severe lung damage, the researchers said, with "fewer possibilities of recovery." (https://bit.ly/3pT9kpv)

New variant on the rise in New York City

A new coronavirus variant that shares some similarities with worrisome variants discovered abroad is on the rise in New York City, studies show. At Columbia University, researchers were analyzing virus samples from patients at their affiliated medical center to monitor for virus variants first identified in the UK, South Africa and Brazil. When they looked for a particularly concerning mutation called E484K - against which current antibody therapies and vaccines are less effective - they found it in some samples. In many cases, it was not in one of the variants from abroad but a variant not seen elsewhere. By mid-February, the new variant represented about 12% of their cases, the Columbia researchers reported on Wednesday. The variant was also described in a separate study by California Institute of Technology scientists, who analyzed virus samples collected in New York State since November. They found the new variant accounted for just 5% of samples in late January but almost 28% by late February. Both reports were posted on medRxiv ahead of peer review. On Thursday, New York City Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi said the variant's real-world effect is unknown and there is so far no indication that it reduces vaccine effectiveness. (https://bit.ly/3sjCqjo; https://bit.ly/3kpcjod; https://reut.rs/2NKJsz1)

Gyms are high-risk venues for coronavirus transmission

Gyms are high-risk venues for COVID-19 transmission and people need to be wearing masks while there, researchers warned in two papers published on Wednesday in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. One study described an August outbreak in a Chicago gym where 55 COVID-19 cases were identified among 81 attendees of indoor high-intensity exercise classes. "Twenty-two (40%) persons with COVID-19 attended on or after the day symptoms began. Most attendees (76%) wore masks infrequently, including persons with (84%) and without COVID-19 (60%)," the authors reported. The other study reported on three gyms in Hawaii where 21 COVID-19 cases in July were linked to two instructors who taught classes while infected. The rate of infection among students exposed before the instructors showed symptoms was 95%, the authors said. Gym attendees should wear masks, including during high-intensity activities, even when they are 6 feet (1.83 m) or more apart, the Chicago researchers said. Facilities should enforce physical distancing, improve ventilation, and encourage attendees to isolate after symptom onset, possible exposure to COVID-19, or a positive coronavirus test result. "Exercising outdoors or virtually could further reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission risk," they said (https://bit.ly/3uyjC1D; https://bit.ly/3sq3ltG)

Open https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl in an external browser for a Reuters graphic on vaccines in development.

(Reporting by Nancy Lapid and Linda Carroll; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster

    The boyfriend of a Wyoming woman whose 2-year-old son was found dead in an apartment complex dumpster has been arrested, police said Tuesday. Wyatt Lamb, 27, was taken into custody after the disappearance of Athian Rivera triggered a search Friday. Lamb was listed as the boyfriend of Rivera's mother, Kassy Orona, 25, on Orona's Facebook page on Monday but the reference had been deleted Tuesday.

  • AOC calls GOP’s $10 minimum wage pitch ‘legislated poverty’ as Democrats push for $15

    Mitt Romney and Tom Cotton counter Democrats’ plan to raise wages over five-year period

  • Van Gogh Paris painting goes on public display for first time

    The street scene of Montmartre has been owned by the same French family for more than 100 years.

  • Derailed BNSF fuel train fire in Texas nearly extinguished

    BNSF, owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc and one of the largest railroad operators in North America, had said on Tuesday that 13 of the train's 110 carriages were derailed, with five of those carrying gasoline. "Local first responders and BNSF personnel are still on site, working to completely extinguish the flames," BNSF, one of the largest railroad operators in North America, said in a statement.

  • Who’s John Boehner’: Ted Cruz reacts to former Speaker telling him to ‘f*** himself’

    Texas senator shamed for Cancun trip delivered a high-energy CPAC speech studded with Star Wars references

  • Madrid's COVID vaccinated care home residents relish freedom on theatre trip

    Decked out in pearls, 106-year-old Felicisima de la Fuente is thrilled to be on her way to see a show at a Madrid theatre after nearly a year cooped up in a nursing home. "I look so beautiful," she laughed from the minibus whisking her and fellow residents to the performance at the EDP Gran Via theatre. More than 200 residents and workers from nursing homes across the region were treated to the stand-up show by comedian Santi Rodriguez on Wednesday, after receiving both shots of the coronavirus vaccine.

  • Queensland skies light up as Chinese space junk burns up in atmosphere

    "I thought it was a meteorite at first, but later as it split, my mate and I began thinking it was space junk," said Jasper Nash, who filmed one of the videos circulating on social media. Professor Jonti Horner of the University of Southern Queensland's Centre for Astrophysics said the light show came from the re-entry of a Chinese rocket launched in November 2019, carrying a satellite into orbit.

  • How does Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine stack up against shots from Pfizer and Moderna?

    Johnson & Jonhson's coronavirus vaccine is the only one that's been tested out in the US as just one shot.

  • Take a look at the confusing bank interface behind Citigroup's $500 million mistake

    A subcontractor failed to check two extra boxes on a wire transfer and the mistake slipped past an approval process involving three people.

  • CPAC: What is the convention Trump, Pence and Farage are speaking at and why is it so influential?

    Republican gathering began in 1974 and sees American conservatives debate social worries but has struggled with position on 'alt-right' in recent years

  • Colin White scores twice, Senators beat Flames 6-1

    Colin White scored twice, Matt Murray made 29 saves and the Ottawa Senators routed the Calgary Flames 6-1 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. Drake Batherson, Erik Gudbranson, Connor Brown and Erik Brannstrom also scored for Ottawa, with Batherson running his goals streak to four games.

  • 'Do the rules of grammar no longer exist?' France looks to ban 'confusing' gender-neutral words

    Over 60 MPs in France have proposed a new law to ban public servants from using "gender-inclusive" words in their work, arguing that it makes learning proper French harder and endangers the entire language. It marks the latest row over over gender-neutral language in France, known as "écriture inclusive", which has been hailed by feminist groups as a way of making French less discriminatory. "The advent of inclusive writing makes the learning of the French language harder, since it creates a gap between the spoken language and written language,” said the MPs, who hail from President Emmanuel Macron's party and conservative party Les Republicains “It is therefore the whole of French linguistic heritage which risks disappearing," added the proposal, which was led by MP François Jolivet and close allies of Mr Macron. Under standard rules, the masculine plural of friends, "amis", covers both women and men, even if the group is majority female. The feminine plural, "amies", is used only when not a single man is included. A popular grammar rule learned in French schools states that "the masculine always wins." An “inclusive” spelling would split up the word using a punctuation point called a middot to include the feminine version, so “amis” becomes “ami·e·s”. "The fight for equality between women and men is fair. The road it takes is sometimes confusing," said the MPs’ statement. "Do the rules of grammar no longer exist?" Proponents of "écriture inclusive" say it prevents the erasure of women from the French language and the initiative has been adopted by some political parties, elected officials and universities. Similar debates have been taking place in Canada since the 1980s. However, it has however sparked fury among linguistic purists, with the Académie Française, the 400-year-old gatekeeper of the French language, arguing that it poses a “mortal danger” to the purity of French. Critics have also raised concerns about its accessibility for people who are blind or have learning disorders. Former prime minister Edouard Philippe sided with them in 2017 when he banned "inclusive writing" from official government publications. The draft law will be debated in the national assembly in the next few weeks.

  • UK's Prince Philip 'a lot better' but to stay in hospital for treatment for infection

    Britain's Prince Philip is getting a lot better, his youngest son said on Tuesday after Buckingham Palace said the 99-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth would remain in hospital for several more days to receive treatment for an infection. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, walked into London's private King Edward VII Hospital last Tuesday evening after he was advised by his doctor to be admitted after he felt unwell, and has spent seven nights there. "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days," Buckingham Palace said, adding he was receiving medical attention for an unspecified infection.

  • Alex Smith: Washington never wanted me to return to the team after leg injury

    “I definitely threw a wrench in the team’s plan.”

  • Biden CIA nominee Burns to focus on 'authoritarian adversary' China

    President Joe Biden's nominee to be director of the CIA, William Burns, told a Senate committee on Wednesday that he saw competition with China - and countering its "adversarial, predatory" leadership - as the key to U.S. national security. Burns, 64, a former career diplomat during both Democratic and Republican administrations, is expected to easily win confirmation to be director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Burns has already been confirmed by the Senate five times for his stints as ambassador to Jordan and Russia and three senior State Department positions.

  • How American guns turned Mexico into a war zone

    Ioan Grillo's "Blood Gun Money" traces the escalating drug wars in Latin America to the "iron river" of automatic weapons from the tragically lax U.S.

  • Iran says it hopes South Korea, Japan will release $1 billion in blocked funds

    Iran expressed hope on Tuesday that South Korea and Japan would agree to release about $1 billion of Iranian funds frozen in the two countries because of U.S. sanctions, but South Korea said it still needed to discuss the matter with the United States. Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati had reached preliminary agreements with the ambassadors of Japan and South Korea on the fund releases.

  • Denmark to take 'calculated risk' by easing COVID curbs in March

    Denmark plans to allow shops and some schools to reopen in March in a much awaited move that could however send hospital coronavirus admissions soaring in coming months. Denmark, which has one of the lowest infection rates in Europe, has seen general infection numbers drop after it introduced lockdown measures in December in a bid to curb a more contagious coronavirus variant. In what the prime minister has called a "calculated risk", the government will allow stores under 5,000 square metres to reopen, while outdoor leisure activities can resume with an upper limit of 25 people.

  • Pilots, exec convicted over Ghosn's Japan escape

    A business executive and two pilots have been convicted over their role in helping Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan. The former Nissan chief had been under house arrest charged with financial crimes - charges he has always denied. But in December 2019 he fled the country after allegedly being smuggled onto a private jet hidden inside a music case. On Wednesday (February 24) a Turkish court convicted an executive from the aircraft's operator, MNG Jet, on charges of migrant smuggling. Two pilots were also convicted. None of the three are expected to return to jail, having already spent some time in detention. One of the pilots said it was unfair to expect them to have known what was going on. Japanese police, security and customs didn't suspect anything, he says, so why should we. The men all pled not guilty, and plan to appeal. Ghosn remains in Beirut, his childhood home.

  • U.S. aims to return to U.N. rights body, shield Israel

    U.S. President Joseph Biden's new administration said on Wednesday it would continue its international re-engagement by seeking election to the U.N. Human Rights Council where it will press to eliminate a "disproportionate focus" on ally Israel. Under former President Donald Trump's more isolationist approach, Washington quit the council in 2018 but the Biden government has already returned as an observer. "I'm pleased to announce the United States will seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the council by video.