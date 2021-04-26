Virus wave, lack of parts hold back German business optimism

·1 min read

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A closely watched indicator of German business outlooks barely rose in April as the third wave of coronavirus infections held back optimism about the pace of post-pandemic recovery.

The Ifo index published Monday crept up to 96.8 points from 96.6 points for March as companies viewed current conditions as better but expressed less optimism about the coming six months.

Germany, along with the rest of Europe, is going through a renewed battle with higher levels of infections as a variant that spreads more easily has become the dominant strain. More than 5,000 people are in intensive care with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The Munich-based Ifo institute noted as a compounding factor that some 45% of industrial companies also reported bottlenecks among suppliers, the most since 1991. Auto companies have seen a lack of semi-conductors force them to hold back production.

Recommended Stories

  • Can regular at-home testing slow the spread of Covid?

    Pitt County, N.C., is participating in a federal pilot program that aims to have residents self-test for Covid-19 thrice a week.

  • Kim Mulkey leaves Baylor, takes over as LSU coach

    Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey has left Baylor to return home and take over the LSU women's basketball team. Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor, is a native of Tickfaw, Louisiana. "Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said.

  • Black neighborhoods in Kansas hard hit by property tax sales

    Rozetta Dotson worked two jobs to scrape together the money to pay down a delinquent tax debt on the Kansas City, Kansas, home she owns with her husband, Ricky. “We just felt like it was a scam, like they were trying to take our property and my husband said we felt like we were targeted, you know, because we are living in a predominantly Black neighborhood and they were doing everything they could to cause us to lose our house," she said. The Dotsons are among those in historically Black neighborhoods in Kansas City, Kansas, who risk losing their homes amid the pandemic as delinquent property tax sales resume under a practice critics decry as racist and government officials laud for revitalizing communities.

  • Roshan the camel brings books to homeschooling children in rural Pakistan

    The school children, who live in remote villages where the streets are too narrow for vehicles, put on their best clothes and rush out to meet Roshan. Pakistan's schools first closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, and have only opened sporadically since then, with around 50 million school-age children and university students told to continue their education from home. It's been especially difficult in places like Balochistan, where in many villages internet access is almost non-existent.

  • Stunned reaction to ‘greatest coach in Baylor history’ Kim Mulkey leaving for LSU

    Kim Mulkey is leaving Baylor women’s basketball after 21 seasons and three national titles for the head job at LSU.

  • Post office scandal: Ex-boss quits director jobs after scandal

    Paula Vennells steps down from Dunelm and Morrisons after an IT scandal which saw workers wrongfully convicted.

  • The Supreme Court is wrong. Even children who kill don't deserve life without parole.

    These sentences ignore brain research and are tainted by racial bias. Until last week's opinion, the court was headed toward closing the door on them.

  • Oscars 2021: 13 major red carpet looks from the Academy Awards

    All the suits, sparkles and sequins from Sunday night's Academy Awards.

  • Brad Pitt joked that Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Romeo & Juliet' made him fall in love with movies while presenting at the Oscars

    The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star presented the award for best supporting actress at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday.

  • Coronavirus latest news: 11million AztraZeneca jabs ordered by Netherlands to go unused

    Jab rollout extended to all 44-year-olds - over-40s could get call this week Britain pledges emergency aid for Covid-hit India Valneva vaccine trial to compare 'old-fashioned' technology with AstraZeneca jab Cummings to accuse PM of putting lives at risk by blocking border closure plan Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Most of the 11 million AstraZeneca vaccines ordered by the Netherlands to fight the coronavirus will go unused, the head of the Dutch public health institute’s vaccination department has said. Jaap Van Delden has come under fire from Dutch doctors after he told the AD newspaper that there would be so many other vaccines available that the Oxford jab would not be needed. The Netherlands, like a number of other EU countries, introduced age restrictions on the AstraZeneca vaccine limiting its use to the over 60s amid fears the jab could cause very rare blood clots. Public confidence in the jab has been dented, which has also hit pick-up of the vaccine, the Dutch News website said. The Netherlands has ordered 11million AstraZeneca vaccines and administered 1.5million of the jabs. There are about 17million people living in the country. The Dutch family doctors association accused Mr Van Delden of further damaging public confidence in AstraZeneca and harming the vaccination roll out. Follow the latest updates below.

  • A Virginia woman was fired from her job after she was caught on video telling a Black neighbor she's 'not the right color'

    The woman worked at Chesterfield Food Bank in Virginia and was terminated from her job, according to local news.

  • Oscars 2021: The winners in full

    Find out which films, actors, directors and production took home a golden statuette.

  • Halle Berry debuted baby bangs while wearing a semi-sheer gown on the Oscars red carpet

    Halle Berry also wore a purple strapless gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana, Louboutin shoes, and jewels from Ridano.

  • Police seek attacker who kicked Chinese American man in head

    A 61-year-old Chinese American man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in East Harlem, police said. Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim's head. The department's hate crimes task force is investigating the attack, the latest in a troubling rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country.

  • Indonesian navy submarine found split into three on sea bed

    The shattered hull of the vessel is found on the sea bed off Bali and all 53 crew are confirmed dead.

  • Large fight breaks out at Miami International Airport. One arrest made

    One person was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after a large fight broke out at Miami International Airport Sunday, according to Miami-Dade police.

  • For China's property developers, Hong Kong is becoming Shenzhen's backyard

    Chinese property developers have turned their sights to Hong Kong's border districts as mainlanders from neighbouring boomtown Shenzhen consider parts of the former British colony as a more affordable long-term housing prospect. The development plans are seen by some as a turning point, with buyers from what was once considered Hong Kong's cheaper industrial hinterland increasingly viewing of the global finance hub as Shenzhen's "backyard". While Hong Kong's property market remains red-hot, the city's international economic prestige has come under pressure after prolonged pro-democracy protests in 2019 and sweeping new national security laws last year.

  • Mom faces murder charge after 5-year-old daughter found stabbed, NC deputies say

    The child died at the scene, deputies said.

  • Covid: India sets another infection record as US shows concern

    India reports a further 349,691 cases, as the US vows to send supplies amid an oxygen shortage.

  • Indonesia says missing submarine has been found broken into pieces deep in the ocean

    "Based on the evidence, it can be stated that the KRI Nanggala has sunk and all of its crew have died," a military official stated definitively.