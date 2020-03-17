Viruses live on doorknobs and phones and can get you sick – smart cleaning and good habits can help protect you

One vomiting episode from someone infected with norovirus emits billions and billions of individual viruses. That’s enough to fuel an outbreak – and is exactly what happened in an elementary school in Seattle, Washington a few months ago. Over 100 children got sick with the stomach-churning bug, and the school doors remained closed until workers could decontaminate the lockers, desks and hallways.

You might think of germs mostly passing directly from one person to another, but the outbreak in Seattle illustrates how they can survive on and be transmitted by inanimate objects in the world around us. Epidemiologists like me call these everyday objects – like doorknobs, elevator buttons and cellphones – fomites, and when contaminated, these fomites can make you sick.

Fomites can be an important pathway of disease transmission. They were the main culprits in that norovirus outbreak in Seattle last year and have been the cause of many other outbreaks. In 1908, smallpox outbreaks were traced to contaminated imported cotton. More recently, outbreak studies in day care centers have identified viruses on toys, phones, toilet handles, sinks and water fountains.

The novel coronavirus

The coronavirus is spreading quickly. As concern has increased, I’ve seen more people washing their hands and using hand sanitizer than ever before. While there is still a lot we don’t know about the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, history would suggest that there is probably some transmission from fomites. Everyone should be washing their hands and using hand sanitzer, but taking efforts to clean the things around you is also important to fight the spread of the virus.

For instance, in the last major coronavirus pandemic, SARS in 2002, contaminated surfaces were a major contributor to over 300 cases in a Hong Kong apartment building.

When thinking about how risky transmission via fomites is in an outbreak, the important question is how long can a particular bug survive on surfaces. And there is a lot of variation. Some pathogens can last outside the body for only minutes, while others are hardier and can hold on for days or even months. A new study suggests that the novel coronavirus can survive on some surfaces up to three days, but it varies depending on the material. The study found that the virus could survive for 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic and stainless steel.

This variation is caused in part by the properties of the surface a virus lands on. Porous material like clothing may allow pathogens to survive longer but it can be harder for a virus to move from your shirt to someone else’s fingers. The matrix fibers in nonporous materials can trap germs making it hard for them to transfer. On the other hand, viruses can more readily transfer from nonporous materials like the glass screen on your phone to fingers, but the virus won’t always survive as long on a glass surface compared to a sweater.

Environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity also influence the viability of a pathogen in the environment.

Persistent bugs and how to get rid of them

It’s nearly impossible to keep anything in the real world virus-free, but during outbreaks like this one it’s a good idea to try to minimize the number of viruses on fomites around you. Some people are practically bathing in hand sanitizer and wiping down everything they touch with disinfectant. But whether this works depends on what virus you are hoping to kill.