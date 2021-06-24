Visa to buy Swedish fintech Tink for $2.2 billion

FILE PHOTO: A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) -Visa Inc said on Thursday it had agreed a 1.8 billion euro ($2.2 billion) takeover of European open banking platform Tink, months after it ditched a planned acquisition of the startup's U.S. rival Plaid.

Founded in 2012, Sweden-based Tink enables banks and other financial firms to access consumer financial data more easily. It is used by more than 3,400 banks and other institutions, as well as over 250 million customers across Europe.

Visa was forced to terminate a planned $5.3 billion deal with U.S. data-sharing platform Plaid in January, following a U.S. government lawsuit aimed at blocking the deal on antitrust grounds.

Visa said the Tink deal was subject to regulatory approvals.

European Union rules on open banking, also adopted by Britain before it left the bloc, require banks to allow access to customer data by registered third party providers to boost competition.

The rollout of the rules has provided fertile ground for fintechs, such as Tink, which provide technology to help third parties and banks to access customer data.

Visa would retain Tink's brand and management team, and its headquarters would stay in Stockholm, the company said.

The Tink takeover included cash and retention incentives, Visa said, adding the deal would have no impact on its previously announced stock buyback or dividend policy.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Iain Withers in London; Editing by Edmund Blair and Barbara Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopian military says only combatants hit in Tigray air strike

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Only combatants, not civilians, were struck in an air strike this week in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the country's military spokesman said on Thursday. Colonel Getnet Adane told Reuters in an interview in Addis Ababa that the combatants in the town of Togoga were dressed in civilian clothes. An air strike killed at least 43 people in the town on Tuesday, a medical official told Reuters.

  • The Child Tax Credit Might Have to Be Paid Back – Unless You Take These Steps

    The enhanced child tax credit is designed to give parents financial relief to help deal with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, but many might not know that the credits don't represent free money,...

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Sometimes, following a leader makes the best investment strategy. And corporate insiders have long been popular leaders to follow. Their combination of responsibility to their stockholders and access to ‘under the hood’ information on their companies gives their personal investment choices an air of authority. The most important thing about these insiders is that whatever else they do, they are expected to shepherd their companies to profitability. Shareholders want a return on investment, Board

  • Quality stocks haven't been this cheap in more than 20 years

    Quality is on sale in the stock market. You interested in buying?

  • A Record Buyout Is Just the Start as Wealthy Flee Tax Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- For 110 years, four generations of Mills family members earned their money by expanding their great-grandfather’s Chicago apron business into a medical supplier that ranked among the nation’s largest private companies.But soon after Democrats turned their attention toward raising taxes for the wealthy this year, the family signed a deal to cash out billions.It was no coincidence, according to people close to the more-than $30 billion transaction, which sold part of Medline Industr

  • One hedge fund that bet against GameStop is closing its doors after taking double-digit percent losses from the meme stock's rally

    Its decision to close down is unrelated to the battle between individual investors and hedge funds that drove GameStop's stock up 1,700%.

  • Southwest CEO Gary Kelly to step down

    In the airline's 50-year history, it has never had a single layoff or furlough — even during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article we will take a look at 10 cheap dividend stocks with high yields. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing in 2021 and go directly to see 5 Dividend Stocks with High Yields. Dividend investing is a practice ingrained in investor circles, with many prospective investors constantly on the lookout […]

  • JPMorgan Leads Banks Set to Return $142 Billion to Shareholders

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. banks, led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp., are expected to pay out $142 billion in capital to shareholders after clearing this year’s stress tests.One year after the Federal Reserve capped stock buybacks and dividends, the central bank is poised to lift remaining Covid-19 restrictions for lenders that perform well on this year’s exams when results are announced Thursday.All six of the biggest U.S. banks -- a group that also includes Citigroup In

  • Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 22nd

    Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 22nd

  • Intel to Restructure Data Platform Group Into Two Units

    Global technology giant Intel (INTC) plans to restructure its Data Platform Group (DPG) into two new units — Network and Edge Group and Datacenter and AI. The company also plans to create two new business units that will focus on high-performance computing (HPC) and graphics, and software. Intel offers semiconductor chips, microprocessors, and a broad portfolio of computing and communications devices. (See Intel stock charts on TipRanks) Additionally, the company has announced organizational cha

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks to buy now according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman. Billionaire Leon Cooperman, who oversees Omega Advisors, […]

  • Google insiders say they're unhappy with its risk-averse style as the company grows, with 36 VPs quitting in a year

    "Would I be happier if he made decisions faster? Yes," a former VP told The Times. "But am I happy that he gets nearly all of his decisions right? Yes."

  • With Market Correction Looking More Likely, Here’s How to Protect Your Investments

    The prospect of an upcoming stock market correction might be scary for investors, but most financial experts say there's no need to panic or worry -- if you make the right moves. See: AARP's CEO Says...

  • Ackman Re-Engages With SPAC Target After Deal for UMG Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman said he has already re-engaged with a potential target for his remaining blank-check company after reaching a deal to buy a 10% stake in Universal Music Group before its spinoff from Vivendi SE this year.As part of the deal announced Sunday with Vivendi, investors in Ackman’s blank-check company, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Inc., will not only receive shares in Universal Music but will also retain common stock in Ackman’s remaining blank-check company, which he re

  • Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. Indeed, Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT...

  • Cassava: Anticipating Positive 9-Month Data for Alzheimer’s Drug, Says Analyst

    The FDA’s recent approval of Biogen’s Aduhelm (aducanumab) has been a transformative event for the Alzheimer’s disease (AD) space. The go ahead from the regulators amounts to a first for a treatment addressing the underlying causes of the memory-decimating disease and opens the previously locked door for others to enter. Cassava Sciences (SAVA) is one such name hoping to make its mark in the space, and going by the data available so far, the company’s AD candidate simufilam appears to be very pr

  • 3 Defensive Stocks for the Value Investor

    These businesses could increase the resilience of your portfolio

  • Six Things Bad Financial Advisors Do

    How to tell whether a financial advisor is right or wrong for you? Here are six unprofessional characteristics and practices to avoid.

  • Brooke Shields swimsuit Instagram photo with daughters sends American Eagle stock flying

    American Eagle Outfitters investors are basking in some gains thanks to star Brooke Shields and her daughters.